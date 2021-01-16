Les légendes du jazz
Par Jérôme Badini
les samedis et dimanches à 18hJazz
Samedi 16 janvier 2021
Rachelle Ferrell à Juan-les-Pins en 1992 (1/2)

Rachelle Ferrell au Festival de jazz d'Antibes Juan-les-Pins le 23 juillet 1992.

Rachelle Ferrell, © Getty / Paul Warner

Rachelle Ferrell est une chanteuse surdouée, le phénomène vocal du début des années 90. Mais elle n’aura pas toujours fait l’unanimité, sauf parmi les légendes qu’elle côtoyait pour ses débuts discographiques, Terence Blanchard, Michel Petrucciani, Stanley Clarke, Lenny White ou encore Wayne Shorter qui, tous, participèrent à son premier album…

Rachelle Ferrell (voix)
Michael Bearden (claviers)
Jef Lee Johnson (guitare)
Larry Kimpel (basse)
Doug Nally (batterie)

  • Autumn Leaves (Joseph Kosma, Jacques Prévert, Johnny Mercer)
  • I’m Special (Rachelle Ferrell)
  • Bye Bye Blackbird (Ray Henderson, Mort Dixon)
  • Waiting (Rachelle Ferrell, Michael J. Powell, Vernon Fails)
  • Don’t Waste Your Time (Rachelle Ferrell)
  • I Know You Love Me (Rachelle Ferrell)
