Samedi 16 janvier 2021
Rachelle Ferrell à Juan-les-Pins en 1992 (1/2)
Rachelle Ferrell au Festival de jazz d'Antibes Juan-les-Pins le 23 juillet 1992.
Rachelle Ferrell est une chanteuse surdouée, le phénomène vocal du début des années 90. Mais elle n’aura pas toujours fait l’unanimité, sauf parmi les légendes qu’elle côtoyait pour ses débuts discographiques, Terence Blanchard, Michel Petrucciani, Stanley Clarke, Lenny White ou encore Wayne Shorter qui, tous, participèrent à son premier album…
Rachelle Ferrell (voix)
Michael Bearden (claviers)
Jef Lee Johnson (guitare)
Larry Kimpel (basse)
Doug Nally (batterie)
- Autumn Leaves (Joseph Kosma, Jacques Prévert, Johnny Mercer)
- I’m Special (Rachelle Ferrell)
- Bye Bye Blackbird (Ray Henderson, Mort Dixon)
- Waiting (Rachelle Ferrell, Michael J. Powell, Vernon Fails)
- Don’t Waste Your Time (Rachelle Ferrell)
- I Know You Love Me (Rachelle Ferrell)
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Jérôme BadiniProduction
- David JacubowiezRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
émission précédentedimanche 10 janvier 2021
émission suivantedimanche 17 janvier 2021