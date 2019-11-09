Louie Bellson à Nancy en 1980 (1/2)

Le père de Louie Bellson tient un magasin de musique et le fiston apprend la batterie dès l’âge de 3 ans. A 15 ans, il innove, jouant avec deux grosses caisses en même temps. A 17 ans, il triomphe de 40000 batteurs, remportant le Slingerland National Gene Krupa Contest. Ce qui le conduit à tourner et enregistrer avec les plus grands artistes, Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Benny Goodman, Sarah Vaughan, Ella Fitzgerald et même James Brown, avec une prédilection pour les grandes formations. C'est d’ailleurs avec son propre big band, que nous le retrouvons ici, dans le cadre de Nancy Jazz Pulsations, édition 1980…

Louie Bellson (direction et batterie)

Bobby Shew, Brian O'Flaherty, Frank Szabo, Neil Balm, Alan Downey (trompette)

Rick Chamberlain, Hale Rood, Clint Sharman (trombone)

Don Mikkelsen (trombone basse)

Arnie Lawrence, Andy Mackintosh (saxophone alto)

Joe Romano, Ken Hitchcock (saxophone ténor)

Bill Jones (saxophone baryton)

Frank Strazzeri (piano)

John Heard (contrebasse)

Spacin' Home (Jack Hayes, Louie Bellson)

(Jack Hayes, Louie Bellson) Come Rain Or Come Shine (Harold Arlen, Johnny Mercer)

(Harold Arlen, Johnny Mercer) The Intimacy Of The Blues (Billy Strayhorn)

(Billy Strayhorn) Rich Outing (Jack Hayes, Louie Bellson)

(Jack Hayes, Louie Bellson) Blue (Bobby Shew)

(Bobby Shew) Time Check (Don Menza)

(Don Menza) Carnaby Street (Jack Hayes, Louie Bellson)