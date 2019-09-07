Ella Fitzgerald à Antibes Juan-les-Pins en 1981 (1/2)

En 1981, Ella Fitzgerald a déjà une magnifique carrière derrière elle. Nous sommes loin de ses débuts avec le batteur et chef d’orchestre Chick Webb, loin de ses interprétations légendaires du Great American Songbook pour le producteur Norman Granz, loin son triomphe à Berlin, mais son phrasé et son swing sont restés intacts. Elle doit son surnom prestigieux, First Lady Of Song, à la pureté de son timbre, à son intonation impeccable et à son sens de l’improvisation qui prend toute sa signification dans le scat…

Ella Fitzgerald (voix)

Jimmy Rowles (piano)

Keter Betts (contrebasse)

Bobby Durham (batterie)