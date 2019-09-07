Samedi 7 septembre 2019
Ella Fitzgerald à Antibes Juan-les-Pins en 1981 (1/2)
Ella Fitzgerald au Festival de jazz d'Antibes Juan-les-Pins le 22 juillet 1981.
En 1981, Ella Fitzgerald a déjà une magnifique carrière derrière elle. Nous sommes loin de ses débuts avec le batteur et chef d’orchestre Chick Webb, loin de ses interprétations légendaires du Great American Songbook pour le producteur Norman Granz, loin son triomphe à Berlin, mais son phrasé et son swing sont restés intacts. Elle doit son surnom prestigieux, First Lady Of Song, à la pureté de son timbre, à son intonation impeccable et à son sens de l’improvisation qui prend toute sa signification dans le scat…
Ella Fitzgerald (voix)
Jimmy Rowles (piano)
Keter Betts (contrebasse)
Bobby Durham (batterie)
- Satin Doll (Duke Ellington, Billy Strayhorn, Johnny Mercer)
- Ain't Misbehavin' (Thomas ‘Fats’ Waller, Harry Brooks, Andy Razaf)
- Let's Do It, Let's Fall in Love (Cole Porter)
- After You've Gone (Turner Layton, Henry Creamer)
- Take The 'A' Train (Billy Strayhorn)
- Quiet Nights Of Quiet Stars (Corcovado) (Antônio Carlos Jobim, Gene Lees)
- Body And Soul (Johnny Green, Edward Heyman, Robert Sour, Frank Eyton)
- The Girl From Ipanema / Meditation (Antônio Carlos Jobim, Norman Gimbel)
- Blue Moon (Richard Rodgers, Lorenz Hart)
- Honeysuckle Rose (Thomas ‘Fats’ Waller, Andy Razaf)
- Oh, Lady Be Good ! (George Gershwin, Ira Gershwin)
