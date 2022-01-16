Dimanche 16 janvier 2022
Claude Nougaro à Juan-les-Pins en 1994 (2/2)
Claude Nougaro au festival d'Antibes Juan-les-Pins le 22 juillet 1994.
Claude Nougaro est celui qui a, mieux que personne, réussi cette improbable fusion entre la poésie, la chanson française et les rythmes syncopés. Pas étonnant quand on sait que, dès les années 50, il écrivait des chansons pour Marcel Amont ou Philippe Clay et rencontrait alors Georges Brassens qui allait devenir son ami et son mentor…
Claude Nougaro (voix)
Maurice Vander (piano)
Arnaud Dunoyer de Segonzac (claviers)
Jean-Marie Ecay (guitare)
Laurent Vernerey (basse)
Loïc Ponthieux batterie)
- Façon Chaplin (Claude Nougaro, Jean-Claude Vannier)
- Dansez Sur Moi (Claude Nougaro, Neal Hefti, Bobby Troup)
- A Tes Seins (Saint-Thomas) (Claude Nougaro, Sonny Rollins)
- Clodi Clodo (Claude Nougaro, Victor Meusy)
- L’Irlandaise (Claude Nougaro, Didier Lockwood)
- Vie Violence (Claude Nougaro, Richard Galliano)
- Autour De Minuit ('Round Midnight) (Claude Nougaro, Thelonious Monk, Bernie Hanighen, Cootie Williams)
- Le Gardien De Phare (Claude Nougaro, Sebastian Santa Maria)
- Nougayork (Claude Nougaro, Philippe Saisse)
- Il Faut Tourner La Page (Claude Nougaro, Philippe Saisse)
- Rimes (Il Camino) (Claude Nougaro, Aldo Romano)
- Le Chat (The Cat) (Claude Nougaro, Lalo Schifrin, Rick Ward)
- Toulouse (Claude Nougaro, Claude Chevalier)
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Jérôme BadiniProduction
- David JacubowiezRéalisation
- Bruno Riou-MaillardRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration