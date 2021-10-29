Zahia Ziouani, cheffe d'orchestre (5/5) : "Il y a encore un chemin énorme à faire"
Ultime volet de nos entretiens consacrés à la cheffe d’orchestre Zahia Ziouani. A la fin des années 90, Zahia Ziouani est nommée chef des orchestres de Stains et de l’Orchestre Divertimento alors situé au conservatoire du 9e arr. à Paris. Sa carrière est lancée.
Programmation musicale
Edvard Grieg
Danse symphonique norvégienne op.35 n° 4
Orchestre Divertimento
Direction : Zahia Ziouani
Camille Saint Saëns
Concerto pour violoncelle et orchestre n° 1 op.33
Raphaël Pidoux, violoncelle
Orchestre Divertimento
Direction : Zahia Ziouani
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphonie n°5 Orchestre Divertimento
Direction : Zahia Ziouani
Idir
Amedyez (La Mort du poète)
Amel Brahim Djelloul, soprano
Orchestre Divertimento
Direction : Zahia Ziouani
Radouan Moumneh
Kol el 'aalam o'youn
Jerusalem in my heart
CD Constellation
Robert de Visée
Suite en la mineur (1. Prélude - arrangement pour guitare)
Thibaut Garcia, guitare
CD Warner Classics
Camille Saint-Saëns
Danse Bacchanale op. 47
Orchestre Divertimento
Direction : Zahia Ziouani
