Youn Sun Nah (1/5) "Pour moi, ma mère est la meilleure chanteuse au monde !'
Dans ce premier volet de nos entretiens, la chanteuse de jazz Youn Sun Nah raconte son enfance à Séoul, au sein d'une famille de musiciens.
Programme musical
Richard Rogers, La Mélodie du bonheur - "My favorite things"
Julie Andrews (voix)
RCA 82676725572
Michel Legrand, Sans toi
Youn Sun Nah (voix), avec Clément Ducol, Pierre-François "Titi" Dufour, Laurent Vernerey
Album : Immersion (2019)
Warner Music 0093624901068
Youn Sun Nah, Pancake
Youn Sun Nah (voix), avec Ulf Wakenius, Lars Danielsson, Xavier Desandre-Navarre,
Album : Same Girl (2010)
Act Music 9094-2
Musique de Corée du Sud : Congsonggok
Ensemble Jong Nong Ak Oho
Ocora C 561063
Traditionnel (Corée), Arrirang (arrangement pour ensemble vocal d'hommes a cappella)
The Kings Singers
Album : Love songs
Signum SIGCD565
Isaac Albeniz, Asturias
Youn Sun Nah (voix), avec Clément Ducol, Pierre-François "Titi" Dufour, Laurent Vernerey
Album : Immersion (2019)
Warner Music 0093624901068
John Coltrane, Introduction to My favorite things
Jimmy Garrison (contrebasse)
Album : "Live at the village Vanguard"
Impulse IMP 12132
Richard Rogers, La Mélodie du bonheur - "My favorite things"
Youn Sun Nah (voix), avec Ulf Wakenius, Lars Danielsson, Xavier Desandre-Navarre,
Album : Same Girl (2010)
Act Music 9094-2
