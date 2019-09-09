Les grands entretiens
Entretien
Par Producteurs en alternance
du lundi au vendredi à 22h30Musique classique
Lundi 9 septembre 2019
25 min

Youn Sun Nah (1/5) "Pour moi, ma mère est la meilleure chanteuse au monde !'

Dans ce premier volet de nos entretiens, la chanteuse de jazz Youn Sun Nah raconte son enfance à Séoul, au sein d'une famille de musiciens.

Youn Sun Nah, Rome, 2011, © Getty / Simone Cecchetti/Corbis

Programme musical

Richard Rogers, La Mélodie du bonheur - "My favorite things"
Julie Andrews (voix)
RCA 82676725572

Michel Legrand, Sans toi
Youn Sun Nah (voix), avec Clément Ducol, Pierre-François "Titi" Dufour, Laurent Vernerey
Album : Immersion (2019)
Warner Music 0093624901068

Youn Sun Nah, Pancake
Youn Sun Nah (voix), avec Ulf Wakenius, Lars Danielsson, Xavier Desandre-Navarre,
Album : Same Girl (2010)
Act Music 9094-2

Musique de Corée du Sud : Congsonggok
Ensemble Jong Nong Ak Oho
Ocora C 561063

Traditionnel (Corée), Arrirang (arrangement pour ensemble vocal d'hommes a cappella)
The Kings Singers
Album : Love songs
Signum SIGCD565

Isaac Albeniz, Asturias
Youn Sun Nah (voix), avec Clément Ducol, Pierre-François "Titi" Dufour, Laurent Vernerey  
Album : Immersion (2019)  
Warner Music 0093624901068

John Coltrane, Introduction to My favorite things
Jimmy Garrison (contrebasse)
Album : "Live at the village Vanguard"
Impulse IMP 12132

Richard Rogers, La Mélodie du bonheur - "My favorite things"
Youn Sun Nah (voix), avec Ulf Wakenius, Lars Danielsson, Xavier Desandre-Navarre,  
Album : Same Girl (2010)  
Act Music 9094-2

Les invités :
