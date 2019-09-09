Youn Sun Nah (1/5) "Pour moi, ma mère est la meilleure chanteuse au monde !'

Programme musical

Richard Rogers, La Mélodie du bonheur - "My favorite things"

Julie Andrews (voix)

RCA 82676725572

Michel Legrand, Sans toi

Youn Sun Nah (voix), avec Clément Ducol, Pierre-François "Titi" Dufour, Laurent Vernerey

Album : Immersion (2019)

Warner Music 0093624901068

Youn Sun Nah, Pancake

Youn Sun Nah (voix), avec Ulf Wakenius, Lars Danielsson, Xavier Desandre-Navarre,

Album : Same Girl (2010)

Act Music 9094-2

Musique de Corée du Sud : Congsonggok

Ensemble Jong Nong Ak Oho

Ocora C 561063

Traditionnel (Corée), Arrirang (arrangement pour ensemble vocal d'hommes a cappella)

The Kings Singers

Album : Love songs

Signum SIGCD565

Isaac Albeniz, Asturias

Youn Sun Nah (voix), avec Clément Ducol, Pierre-François "Titi" Dufour, Laurent Vernerey

Album : Immersion (2019)

Warner Music 0093624901068

John Coltrane, Introduction to My favorite things

Jimmy Garrison (contrebasse)

Album : "Live at the village Vanguard"

Impulse IMP 12132

Richard Rogers, La Mélodie du bonheur - "My favorite things"

Youn Sun Nah (voix), avec Ulf Wakenius, Lars Danielsson, Xavier Desandre-Navarre,

Album : Same Girl (2010)

Act Music 9094-2