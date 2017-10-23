Les grands entretiens
Les grands entretiens
Par Stéphane Grant
du lundi au vendredi de 13h03à 13h30
Jeudi 16 novembre 2017
27 min

Yan Pascal Tortelier, "au cœur de l'œuvre d'Henri Dutilleux" (4/5)

Quatrième volet de notre rencontre avec le chef d'orchestre Yan Pascal Tortelier. Aujourd'hui, il nous parle de sa rencontre avec Henri Dutilleux et sa musique, ainsi que des répétitions en compagnie du compositeur.

Yan Pascal Tortelier, © Getty / VCG via Getty Images

Le chef d'orchestre Yan Pascal Tortelier évoque son parcours personnel et musical avec le producteur Philippe Cassard.

Programmation musicale

Henri Dutilleux
Symphonie n°2 "Le Double"
Finale, allegro fuocoso - calmato
BBC Philharmonic, dir. Yan Pascal Tortelier (1992)
Chandos 9853

Henri Dutilleux
Tout un monde lointain (Miroirs)
Boris Pergamenschikow, violoncelle
BBC Philharmonic, dir. Yan Pascal Tortelier (1997)
Chandos 9853

Henri Dutilleux
Métaboles (Obsessionnel)
BBC Philharmonic, dir. Yan Pascal Tortelier (1997)
Chandos 9853

Henri Dutilleux
Mystère de l'Instant (Rumeurs)
BBC Philharmonic, dir. Yan Pascal Tortelier (1996)
Chandos 9853

Henri Dutilleux
Mystère de l'Instant (Embrasement)
Edward Cervenka, cymbalum
BBC Philharmonic, dir. Yan Pascal Tortelier (1996)
Chandos 9853

Lili Boulanger
D'un matin de printemps (2 extraits)
BBC Philharmonic, dir. Yan Pascal Tortelier (1999)
Chandos 9745

