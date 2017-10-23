Yan Pascal Tortelier, "au cœur de l'œuvre d'Henri Dutilleux" (4/5)
Quatrième volet de notre rencontre avec le chef d'orchestre Yan Pascal Tortelier. Aujourd'hui, il nous parle de sa rencontre avec Henri Dutilleux et sa musique, ainsi que des répétitions en compagnie du compositeur.
Le chef d'orchestre Yan Pascal Tortelier évoque son parcours personnel et musical avec le producteur Philippe Cassard.
Programmation musicale
♫Henri Dutilleux
Symphonie n°2 "Le Double"
Finale, allegro fuocoso - calmato
BBC Philharmonic, dir. Yan Pascal Tortelier (1992)
Chandos 9853
♫Henri Dutilleux
Tout un monde lointain (Miroirs)
Boris Pergamenschikow, violoncelle
BBC Philharmonic, dir. Yan Pascal Tortelier (1997)
Chandos 9853
♫Henri Dutilleux
Métaboles (Obsessionnel)
BBC Philharmonic, dir. Yan Pascal Tortelier (1997)
Chandos 9853
♫Henri Dutilleux
Mystère de l'Instant (Rumeurs)
BBC Philharmonic, dir. Yan Pascal Tortelier (1996)
Chandos 9853
♫Henri Dutilleux
Mystère de l'Instant (Embrasement)
Edward Cervenka, cymbalum
BBC Philharmonic, dir. Yan Pascal Tortelier (1996)
Chandos 9853
♫Lili Boulanger
D'un matin de printemps (2 extraits)
BBC Philharmonic, dir. Yan Pascal Tortelier (1999)
Chandos 9745
