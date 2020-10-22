Les grands entretiens
Jeudi 22 octobre 2020
25 min

Vincent Ségal (4/5) : "Il n'y a pas de plans, pas de choix... Tout vient comme des fractales !"

Le violoncelliste Vincent Ségal poursuit sa réflexion à propos du lien entre interprète et compositeur. Il raconte également son année d'études à la Banff Fine Art School au Canada en 1986.

Le violoncelliste Vincent Ségal, © Sarah Ségal

Programme musical

Béla Bartok, Quatuor à cordes n° 3 Sz 85 BB 93 - Seconda parte. Allegro
Quatuor Diotima
Naïve V5452

Arnold Schoenberg, Petites pièces pour piano op. 19 - 4. Rasch, aber leicht
Maurizio Pollini (piano)
Deutsche Grammophon 423249-2

Duke Ellington & Billy Strayhorn, Day dream
Fred Katz, Carson Smith, Jim Hall, Paul Horn & Chico Hamilton
Fresh Sound Records FSRCD2257

Piers Faccini & Vincent Ségal, Dicitencello vuje
No Format NOF.24

Glenn Ferris Trio, Habawoba
Enja CD 9108-2

Blacklicious, Green light : now begin
MCA Records 112806-2

Nana Vasoncelos, Dado
ECM 1 14

