Thomas Hampson, "Avec Mahler, je partage toutes les vibrations de l'univers" (4/5)
Quatrième volet de notre entretien avec le baryton américain. Deux compositeurs essentiels : Mahler, qu'il chante et qu'il étudie inlassablement. Et à l'opéra, Verdi. Souvenirs d'une production mémorable de Don Carlos, à Paris, il y a 20 ans...
Le baryton Thomas Hampson évoque son parcours personnel et musical avec le producteur Stéphane Grant.
ACTUALITÉ
THOMAS HAMPSON chante dans Die lustige witwe (La veuve joyeuse) de Lehár à l'Opéra-Bastille, du 9 septembre au 21 octobre
RÉCITAL au Musée d'Orsay le 4 octobre
Nouveau CD Sérénade (Pentatone)
PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE
♫Gustav Mahler
Des Knaben Wunderhorn
"Das himmlische Leben"
Thomas Hampson, baryton
Geoffrey Parsons, piano
Teldec 9031-74726-2 (1991/1993)
♫Gustav Mahler
Das Lied von der Erde
"Der Abschied"
Thomas Hampson, baryton
City of Birmingham Symphony, dir.Sir Simon Rattle
EMI Classics 5 56200 2 6 (1995)
♫Gustav Mahler
Symphonie n°7 en mi mineur
III. Scherzo : Wieder wie an Anfang
New York Philharmonic, dir.Leonard Bernstein
Deutsche Grammophon 419 211-2 (1985)
♫Giuseppe Verdi
Don Carlos
Acte II - "L’infant Carlos, notre espérance"
Thomas Hampson, baryton
Waltraud Meier, mezzo-soprano
Orchestre de Paris, dir.Antonio Pappano
EMI Classics 5 56152 2 0 (Théâtre du Châtelet, mars 1996)
♫Giuseppe Verdi
Don Carlos
Acte IV - "Carlos, écoute…"
Thomas Hampson, baryton
Orchestre de Paris, dir.Antonio Pappano
EMI Classics 5 56152 2 0 (Théâtre du Châtelet, mars 1996)
♫Giuseppe Verdi
Macbeth
Acte IV - "Pietà, rispetto, amore"
Thomas Hampson, baryton
Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment, dir.Richard Armstrong
EMI Classics 5 57113 2 (2000)
♫Giuseppe Verdi
Il Trovatore
Acte II - "Il balen del suo sorriso"
Thomas Hampson, baryton
London Symphony Orchestra, dir.Antonio Pappano
Warner Classics 0825646190454 (2001)
ENTRETIEN TRADUIT PAR MICHEL ZLOTOWSKI
- Stéphane GrantProduction
- Gilles BlanchardRéalisation
- Céline Tran NouvelleCollaboration
- Solal MazeranCollaboration