Thomas Hampson, "Avec Mahler, je partage toutes les vibrations de l'univers" (4/5)

Le baryton Thomas Hampson évoque son parcours personnel et musical avec le producteur Stéphane Grant.

, © Michel Zlotowski

ACTUALITÉ

THOMAS HAMPSON chante dans Die lustige witwe (La veuve joyeuse) de Lehár à l'Opéra-Bastille, du 9 septembre au 21 octobre

RÉCITAL au Musée d'Orsay le 4 octobre

Nouveau CD Sérénade (Pentatone)

PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE

♫Gustav Mahler

Des Knaben Wunderhorn

"Das himmlische Leben"

Thomas Hampson, baryton

Geoffrey Parsons, piano

Teldec 9031-74726-2 (1991/1993)

♫Gustav Mahler

Das Lied von der Erde

"Der Abschied"

Thomas Hampson, baryton

City of Birmingham Symphony, dir.Sir Simon Rattle

EMI Classics 5 56200 2 6 (1995)

♫Gustav Mahler

Symphonie n°7 en mi mineur

III. Scherzo : Wieder wie an Anfang

New York Philharmonic, dir.Leonard Bernstein

Deutsche Grammophon 419 211-2 (1985)

♫Giuseppe Verdi

Don Carlos

Acte II - "L’infant Carlos, notre espérance"

Thomas Hampson, baryton

Waltraud Meier, mezzo-soprano

Orchestre de Paris, dir.Antonio Pappano

EMI Classics 5 56152 2 0 (Théâtre du Châtelet, mars 1996)

♫Giuseppe Verdi

Don Carlos

Acte IV - "Carlos, écoute…"

Thomas Hampson, baryton

Orchestre de Paris, dir.Antonio Pappano

EMI Classics 5 56152 2 0 (Théâtre du Châtelet, mars 1996)

♫Giuseppe Verdi

Macbeth

Acte IV - "Pietà, rispetto, amore"

Thomas Hampson, baryton

Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment, dir.Richard Armstrong

EMI Classics 5 57113 2 (2000)

♫Giuseppe Verdi

Il Trovatore

Acte II - "Il balen del suo sorriso"

Thomas Hampson, baryton

London Symphony Orchestra, dir.Antonio Pappano

Warner Classics 0825646190454 (2001)

ENTRETIEN TRADUIT PAR MICHEL ZLOTOWSKI