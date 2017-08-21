Les grands entretiens
Les grands entretiens
Par Stéphane Grant
du lundi au vendredi de 13h03à 13h30
Jeudi 14 septembre 2017
27 min

Thomas Hampson, "Avec Mahler, je partage toutes les vibrations de l'univers" (4/5)

Quatrième volet de notre entretien avec le baryton américain. Deux compositeurs essentiels : Mahler, qu'il chante et qu'il étudie inlassablement. Et à l'opéra, Verdi. Souvenirs d'une production mémorable de Don Carlos, à Paris, il y a 20 ans...

Thomas Hampson, le plus grand baryton américain de sa génération, confie ses souvenirs et ses passions au micro des Grands Entretiens..., © Jiyang Chen

Le baryton Thomas Hampson évoque son parcours personnel et musical avec le producteur Stéphane Grant.

Dans sa loge de l'Opéra-Bastille, Thomas Hampson reçoit l'équipe des Grands Entretiens...
Dans sa loge de l'Opéra-Bastille, Thomas Hampson reçoit l'équipe des Grands Entretiens..., © Michel Zlotowski

ACTUALITÉ

THOMAS HAMPSON chante dans Die lustige witwe (La veuve joyeuse) de Lehár à l'Opéra-Bastille, du 9 septembre au 21 octobre

RÉCITAL au Musée d'Orsay le 4 octobre

Nouveau CD Sérénade (Pentatone)

PROGRAMMATION MUSICALE

♫Gustav Mahler
Des Knaben Wunderhorn
"Das himmlische Leben"
Thomas Hampson, baryton
Geoffrey Parsons, piano
Teldec 9031-74726-2 (1991/1993)

♫Gustav Mahler
Das Lied von der Erde
"Der Abschied"
Thomas Hampson, baryton
City of Birmingham Symphony, dir.Sir Simon Rattle
EMI Classics 5 56200 2 6 (1995)

♫Gustav Mahler
Symphonie n°7 en mi mineur
III. Scherzo : Wieder wie an Anfang
New York Philharmonic, dir.Leonard Bernstein
Deutsche Grammophon 419 211-2 (1985)

♫Giuseppe Verdi
Don Carlos
Acte II - "L’infant Carlos, notre espérance"
Thomas Hampson, baryton
Waltraud Meier, mezzo-soprano
Orchestre de Paris, dir.Antonio Pappano
EMI Classics 5 56152 2 0 (Théâtre du Châtelet, mars 1996)

♫Giuseppe Verdi
Don Carlos
Acte IV - "Carlos, écoute…"
Thomas Hampson, baryton
Orchestre de Paris, dir.Antonio Pappano
EMI Classics 5 56152 2 0 (Théâtre du Châtelet, mars 1996)

♫Giuseppe Verdi
Macbeth
Acte IV - "Pietà, rispetto, amore"
Thomas Hampson, baryton
Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment, dir.Richard Armstrong
EMI Classics 5 57113 2 (2000)

♫Giuseppe Verdi
Il Trovatore
Acte II - "Il balen del suo sorriso"
Thomas Hampson, baryton
London Symphony Orchestra, dir.Antonio Pappano
Warner Classics 0825646190454 (2001)

ENTRETIEN TRADUIT PAR MICHEL ZLOTOWSKI

