Susan Manoff (2/5) : "On dansait et on chantait dans la rue, dans le métro, on se croyait dans 'Fame' !"

La pianiste Susan Manoff évoque son parcours personnel et musical avec Priscille Lafitte.

Programme musical

Traditionnel, Csardas

Nemanja Radulovic (violon), Susan Manoff (piano)

Concert à Belgrade le 4 février 2013, au Kolarac Concert Hall

Radio-télévision serbe / Universal

PDQ Bach, The short-tempered clavier and other dysfunctional works for keyboards

Peter Schickele (voix), Christopher O’Riley (piano)

Label Telarc, 1995

Leonard Bernstein, West Side Story, « Gee, officer Krupke ! »

Album « Bernstein conducts Bernstein »

Deutsche Grammophon, 1985

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Sonate n° 15 en fa majeur K533/494 pour piano - Andante

Alfred Brendel (piano)

Decca, 2009

Harold Arden / Herbert Stothart, Over the rainbow

Nemanja Radulovic (violon), Susan Manoff (piano)

Concert à Belgrade, le 4 février 2013, au Kolarac Concert Hall

Radio-télévision serbe / Universal

Leonard Bernstein, Cycle La bonne cuisine - « Plum pudding »

Patricia Petibon (soprano), Susan Manoff (piano)

Virgin, 2000

Aaron Copland, Appalachian Spring - Very slowly

Orchestre philharmonique de New York, Leonard Bernstein (direction)

Sony, 1992

Samuel Barber, Cycle Despite and still op. 41 - « Solitary Hotel »

Sandrine Piau (soprano), Susan Manoff (piano)

Label Alpha, 2018

Claude Debussy, Nuit d’étoiles

Sandrine Piau (soprano), Susan Manoff (piano)

Naïve Records, 2007