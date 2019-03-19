Susan Manoff (2/5) : "On dansait et on chantait dans la rue, dans le métro, on se croyait dans 'Fame' !"
A l'adolescence, la pianiste Susan Manoff s’ouvre à la vie musicale new-yorkaise : comédies musicales, récitals de Vladimir Horowitz, Vladimir Ashénazy, Alfred Brendel. Mais le foyer familial commence à être étouffant, la jeune Susan épouse son professeur de piano, et le suit à Eugene dans l'Oregon.
La pianiste Susan Manoff évoque son parcours personnel et musical avec Priscille Lafitte.
Programme musical
Traditionnel, Csardas
Nemanja Radulovic (violon), Susan Manoff (piano)
Concert à Belgrade le 4 février 2013, au Kolarac Concert Hall
Radio-télévision serbe / Universal
PDQ Bach, The short-tempered clavier and other dysfunctional works for keyboards
Peter Schickele (voix), Christopher O’Riley (piano)
Label Telarc, 1995
Leonard Bernstein, West Side Story, « Gee, officer Krupke ! »
Album « Bernstein conducts Bernstein »
Deutsche Grammophon, 1985
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Sonate n° 15 en fa majeur K533/494 pour piano - Andante
Alfred Brendel (piano)
Decca, 2009
Harold Arden / Herbert Stothart, Over the rainbow
Nemanja Radulovic (violon), Susan Manoff (piano)
Concert à Belgrade, le 4 février 2013, au Kolarac Concert Hall
Radio-télévision serbe / Universal
Leonard Bernstein, Cycle La bonne cuisine - « Plum pudding »
Patricia Petibon (soprano), Susan Manoff (piano)
Virgin, 2000
Aaron Copland, Appalachian Spring - Very slowly
Orchestre philharmonique de New York, Leonard Bernstein (direction)
Sony, 1992
Samuel Barber, Cycle Despite and still op. 41 - « Solitary Hotel »
Sandrine Piau (soprano), Susan Manoff (piano)
Label Alpha, 2018
Claude Debussy, Nuit d’étoiles
Sandrine Piau (soprano), Susan Manoff (piano)
Naïve Records, 2007
- Priscille LafitteProduction
- Gilles BlanchardRéalisation
- Flora SternadelCollaboration