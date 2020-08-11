Les grands entretiens
Entretien
Les grands entretiens
Par Producteurs en alternance
du lundi au vendredi à 22h30Musique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mardi 11 août 2020
27 min

Susan Manoff (2/5) : "On dansait et on chantait dans la rue, dans le métro, on se croyait dans 'Fame' !"

A l'adolescence, la pianiste Susan Manoff s’ouvre à la vie musicale new-yorkaise : comédies musicales, récitals de Vladimir Horowitz, Vladimir Ashénazy, Alfred Brendel. Mais le foyer familial commence à être étouffant, la jeune Susan épouse son professeur de piano, et le suit à Eugene dans l'Oregon.

Susan Manoff (2/5) : "On dansait et on chantait dans la rue, dans le métro, on se croyait dans 'Fame' !"
Susan Manoff, © Susan Manoff

La pianiste Susan Manoff évoque son parcours personnel et musical avec Priscille Lafitte.

Rediffusion de l'émission du 19 mars 2019

Programme musical 

Traditionnel
Csardas
Nemanja Radulovic (violon), Susan Manoff (piano)
Concert à Belgrade le 4 février 2013, au Kolarac Concert Hall
Radio-télévision serbe / Universal

PDQ Bach
The short-tempered clavier and other dysfunctional works for keyboards
Peter Schickele (voix), Christopher O’Riley (piano)
Label Telarc, 1995

Leonard Bernstein
West Side Story, « Gee, officer Krupke ! »
Album « Bernstein conducts Bernstein »
Deutsche Grammophon, 1985

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sonate n° 15 en fa majeur K533/494 pour piano - Andante Alfred Brendel (piano)
Decca, 2009

Harold Arden / Herbert Stothart
Over the rainbow
Nemanja Radulovic (violon), Susan Manoff (piano)
Concert à Belgrade, le 4 février 2013, au Kolarac Concert Hall
Radio-télévision serbe / Universal

Leonard Bernstein
Cycle La bonne cuisine - « Plum pudding »
Patricia Petibon (soprano), Susan Manoff (piano)
Virgin, 2000

Aaron Copland
Appalachian Spring - Very slowly
Orchestre philharmonique de New York, Leonard Bernstein (direction)
Sony, 1992

Samuel Barber
Cycle Despite and still op. 41 - « Solitary Hotel »
Sandrine Piau (soprano), Susan Manoff (piano)
Label Alpha, 2018

Claude Debussy
Nuit d’étoiles
Sandrine Piau (soprano), Susan Manoff (piano)
Naïve Records, 2007

Les invités :
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
lundi 10 août 2020
27 min
Susan Manoff (1/5) : "Ma grand-mère improvisait pour le cinéma muet dans un style un peu slave"
émission suivante
mercredi 12 août 2020
27 min
Susan Manoff (3/5) : "Le français est une langue insaisissable, le mot est à peine dit, qu’il part en fumée"