Susan Manoff (2/5) : "On dansait et on chantait dans la rue, dans le métro, on se croyait dans 'Fame' !"
A l'adolescence, la pianiste Susan Manoff s’ouvre à la vie musicale new-yorkaise : comédies musicales, récitals de Vladimir Horowitz, Vladimir Ashénazy, Alfred Brendel. Mais le foyer familial commence à être étouffant, la jeune Susan épouse son professeur de piano, et le suit à Eugene dans l'Oregon.
La pianiste Susan Manoff évoque son parcours personnel et musical avec Priscille Lafitte.
Rediffusion de l'émission du 19 mars 2019
Programme musical
Traditionnel
Csardas
Nemanja Radulovic (violon), Susan Manoff (piano)
Concert à Belgrade le 4 février 2013, au Kolarac Concert Hall
Radio-télévision serbe / Universal
PDQ Bach
The short-tempered clavier and other dysfunctional works for keyboards
Peter Schickele (voix), Christopher O’Riley (piano)
Label Telarc, 1995
Leonard Bernstein
West Side Story, « Gee, officer Krupke ! »
Album « Bernstein conducts Bernstein »
Deutsche Grammophon, 1985
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sonate n° 15 en fa majeur K533/494 pour piano - Andante Alfred Brendel (piano)
Decca, 2009
Harold Arden / Herbert Stothart
Over the rainbow
Nemanja Radulovic (violon), Susan Manoff (piano)
Concert à Belgrade, le 4 février 2013, au Kolarac Concert Hall
Radio-télévision serbe / Universal
Leonard Bernstein
Cycle La bonne cuisine - « Plum pudding »
Patricia Petibon (soprano), Susan Manoff (piano)
Virgin, 2000
Aaron Copland
Appalachian Spring - Very slowly
Orchestre philharmonique de New York, Leonard Bernstein (direction)
Sony, 1992
Samuel Barber
Cycle Despite and still op. 41 - « Solitary Hotel »
Sandrine Piau (soprano), Susan Manoff (piano)
Label Alpha, 2018
Claude Debussy
Nuit d’étoiles
Sandrine Piau (soprano), Susan Manoff (piano)
Naïve Records, 2007
- Priscille LafitteProduction Déléguée
- Gilles BlanchardRéalisation
- Flora SternadelCollaboration