Susan Manoff (2/5) : "On dansait et on chantait dans la rue, dans le métro, on se croyait dans 'Fame' !"

A l'adolescence, la pianiste Susan Manoff s’ouvre à la vie musicale new-yorkaise : comédies musicales, récitals de Vladimir Horowitz, Vladimir Ashénazy, Alfred Brendel. Mais le foyer familial commence à être étouffant, la jeune Susan épouse son professeur de piano, et le suit à Eugene dans l'Oregon.

La pianiste Susan Manoff évoque son parcours personnel et musical avec Priscille Lafitte.

Rediffusion de l'émission du 19 mars 2019

Programme musical

Traditionnel

Csardas

Nemanja Radulovic (violon), Susan Manoff (piano)

Concert à Belgrade le 4 février 2013, au Kolarac Concert Hall

Radio-télévision serbe / Universal

PDQ Bach

The short-tempered clavier and other dysfunctional works for keyboards

Peter Schickele (voix), Christopher O’Riley (piano)

Label Telarc, 1995

Leonard Bernstein

West Side Story, « Gee, officer Krupke ! »

Album « Bernstein conducts Bernstein »

Deutsche Grammophon, 1985

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Sonate n° 15 en fa majeur K533/494 pour piano - Andante Alfred Brendel (piano)

Decca, 2009

Harold Arden / Herbert Stothart

Over the rainbow

Nemanja Radulovic (violon), Susan Manoff (piano)

Concert à Belgrade, le 4 février 2013, au Kolarac Concert Hall

Radio-télévision serbe / Universal

Leonard Bernstein

Cycle La bonne cuisine - « Plum pudding »

Patricia Petibon (soprano), Susan Manoff (piano)

Virgin, 2000

Aaron Copland

Appalachian Spring - Very slowly

Orchestre philharmonique de New York, Leonard Bernstein (direction)

Sony, 1992

Samuel Barber

Cycle Despite and still op. 41 - « Solitary Hotel »

Sandrine Piau (soprano), Susan Manoff (piano)

Label Alpha, 2018

Claude Debussy

Nuit d’étoiles

Sandrine Piau (soprano), Susan Manoff (piano)

Naïve Records, 2007