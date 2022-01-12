Rhoda Scott, organiste et chanteuse de jazz (3/5) : "cet orgue respire avec la personne qui en joue"

L’organiste aux pieds nus… Au-delà du cliché qui va suivre Rhoda Scott jusqu’à aujourd’hui, l’image dit beaucoup de sa science du pédalier ce « troisième clavier » de l’orgue sur lequel elle joue les basses. Elle y a développé une technique singulière et peaufiné un groove irrésistible.

Programmation, musicale

Jimmy Smith

Some of my best friends are blues

Jimmy Smith, orgue

George Benson et Nathan Page, guitares électriques

Donald Bailey, batterie

CD Verve

Rhoda Scott

Blues at Pinthière Rhoda Scott, orgue

Thomas Derouineau, batterie

CD Sunset Records / L’Autre Distribution

Otis Blackwell / Eddie Cooley

Fever

Earl Grant, chant et orgue

CD Vintage Music

Irvin Weldon

Down home funk Richard Groove Holmes, orgue

CD Blue Note

Pat Martino

Cisco

Pat Martino, guitare

Trudy Pitts, orgue

Danny Turner, flûte

Mitch Fine, batterie

Abdu Johnson, conga

Vance Anderson, bongo

CD Prestige

Duke Ellington

Satin Doll

Rhoda Scott, orgue

Kenny Clarke, batterie

CD Barclay

Robert Maxwell

Ebb tide

Rhoda Scott, orgue Hammond

Daniel Humair, batterie

CD Universal Music

L'actualité de Rhoda Scott

Son dernier album "Lady all stars" paraitra vendredi 14 janvier 2022 sous le label Framboise Production.

