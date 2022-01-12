Rhoda Scott, organiste et chanteuse de jazz (3/5) : "cet orgue respire avec la personne qui en joue"
L’organiste aux pieds nus… Au-delà du cliché qui va suivre Rhoda Scott jusqu’à aujourd’hui, l’image dit beaucoup de sa science du pédalier ce « troisième clavier » de l’orgue sur lequel elle joue les basses. Elle y a développé une technique singulière et peaufiné un groove irrésistible.
Programmation, musicale
Jimmy Smith
Some of my best friends are blues
Jimmy Smith, orgue
George Benson et Nathan Page, guitares électriques
Donald Bailey, batterie
CD Verve
Rhoda Scott
Blues at Pinthière Rhoda Scott, orgue
Thomas Derouineau, batterie
CD Sunset Records / L’Autre Distribution
Otis Blackwell / Eddie Cooley
Fever
Earl Grant, chant et orgue
CD Vintage Music
Irvin Weldon
Down home funk Richard Groove Holmes, orgue
CD Blue Note
Pat Martino
Cisco
Pat Martino, guitare
Trudy Pitts, orgue
Danny Turner, flûte
Mitch Fine, batterie
Abdu Johnson, conga
Vance Anderson, bongo
CD Prestige
Duke Ellington
Satin Doll
Rhoda Scott, orgue
Kenny Clarke, batterie
CD Barclay
Robert Maxwell
Ebb tide
Rhoda Scott, orgue Hammond
Daniel Humair, batterie
CD Universal Music
L'actualité de Rhoda Scott
Son dernier album "Lady all stars" paraitra vendredi 14 janvier 2022 sous le label Framboise Production.
