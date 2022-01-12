Les grands entretiens
Les grands entretiens
Mercredi 12 janvier 2022
Rhoda Scott, organiste et chanteuse de jazz (3/5) : "cet orgue respire avec la personne qui en joue"

L’organiste aux pieds nus… Au-delà du cliché qui va suivre Rhoda Scott jusqu’à aujourd’hui, l’image dit beaucoup de sa science du pédalier ce « troisième clavier » de l’orgue sur lequel elle joue les basses. Elle y a développé une technique singulière et peaufiné un groove irrésistible.

Rhoda Scott performs on stage at Theatre Antique during Jazz A Vienne Festival on 30th June 2011 in Vienne, France., © Getty / David Redfern/Redferns

Programmation, musicale

Jimmy Smith
Some of my best friends are blues
Jimmy Smith, orgue
George Benson et Nathan Page, guitares électriques
Donald Bailey, batterie
CD Verve

Rhoda Scott
Blues at Pinthière Rhoda Scott, orgue
Thomas Derouineau, batterie
CD Sunset Records / L’Autre Distribution

Otis Blackwell / Eddie Cooley
Fever
Earl Grant, chant et orgue
CD Vintage Music

Irvin Weldon
Down home funk Richard Groove Holmes, orgue
CD Blue Note

Pat Martino
Cisco
Pat Martino, guitare
Trudy Pitts, orgue
Danny Turner, flûte
Mitch Fine, batterie
Abdu Johnson, conga
Vance Anderson, bongo
CD Prestige

Duke Ellington
Satin Doll
Rhoda Scott, orgue
Kenny Clarke, batterie
CD Barclay

Robert Maxwell
Ebb tide
Rhoda Scott, orgue Hammond
Daniel Humair, batterie
CD Universal Music

L'actualité de Rhoda Scott

Son dernier album "Lady all stars" paraitra vendredi 14 janvier 2022 sous le label Framboise Production.

émission précédente
mardi 11 janvier 2022
25 min
Rhoda Scott, organiste et chanteuse de jazz (2/5) : "j'étais trop intimidée par elle"
émission suivante
jeudi 13 janvier 2022
25 min
Rhoda Scott, organiste et chanteuse de jazz (4/5) : "Django Reinhardt est un modèle pour moi"