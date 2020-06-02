Les grands entretiens
Mardi 2 juin 2020
25 min

Paul agnew, ténor et chef d'orchestre (2/5)

Deuxième volet de nos entretiens avec le ténor et chef d'orchestre Paul Agnew.

Paul agnew, ténor et chef d'orchestre (2/5)
Le chanteur et chef d'orchestre Paul Agnew, © Oscar Ortega

Programme musical

John Rutter, Shepherd’s Pipe Carol
The Choir of Magdalen College, Oxford, William Fox (orgue), Daniel Hyde (direction)  [Opus Arte] 

John Cameron, Missa celtica - 6. Catemus in omne die / Guth na torainn  
The Choir of New College Oxford, English Chamber Orchestra, John Cameron (direction)  
[Erato] 

Jean-Sébastien Bach, Concerto pour 3 clavecins et cordes en Ut majeur BWV 1064 - I. Allegro
Kenneth Gilbert, Trevor Pinnock & Lars Ulrik Mortensen (clavecins), The English Concert, Trevor Pinnock (direction)  
[Archiv Produktion] 

Claudio Monteverdi, Selva morale e spirituale - Magnificat I  
The Sixteen, Harry Christophers (direction)  
[Coro] 

Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina, Missa Papae Marcelli - 1. Kyrie  
The Tallis Scholars, Peter Phillips (direction)  
[Gimell] 

Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jesus Christ Superstar (Strange thing mystifying)  
Carl Anderson (Judas), André Previn (direction)  
[MCA records] 

Sigismondo d’India, Madrigaux, Livre I  -" Al partir del mio sole"  
The Consort of Musicke, Anthony Rooley (direction)  
[Musica Oscura] 

Jean-Sébastien Bach, Cantate « Erfreute Zeit im neuen Bunde » BWV 83 - 3. Eile Herz voll Freudigkeit  
Paul Agnew (ténor), The English Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner (direction)  
[Archiv Produktion] 

Henry Purcell, Dioclesian - Acte IV : air « Sound, Fame, thy brazen trumpet  sound »  
Paul Agnew (ténor), The English Concert, Trevor Pinnock (clavecin & direction)  
[Archiv Produktion] 

Marc-Antoine Charpentier, Le reniement de Saint Pierre H.424 (chœur final)  
Les Arts Florissants, William Christie (direction)  
[Harmonia Mundi]

