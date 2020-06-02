Paul agnew, ténor et chef d'orchestre (2/5)

Deuxième volet de nos entretiens avec le ténor et chef d'orchestre Paul Agnew.

Programme musical

John Rutter, Shepherd’s Pipe Carol

The Choir of Magdalen College, Oxford, William Fox (orgue), Daniel Hyde (direction) [Opus Arte]

John Cameron, Missa celtica - 6. Catemus in omne die / Guth na torainn

The Choir of New College Oxford, English Chamber Orchestra, John Cameron (direction)

[Erato]

Jean-Sébastien Bach, Concerto pour 3 clavecins et cordes en Ut majeur BWV 1064 - I. Allegro

Kenneth Gilbert, Trevor Pinnock & Lars Ulrik Mortensen (clavecins), The English Concert, Trevor Pinnock (direction)

[Archiv Produktion]

Claudio Monteverdi, Selva morale e spirituale - Magnificat I

The Sixteen, Harry Christophers (direction)

[Coro]

Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina, Missa Papae Marcelli - 1. Kyrie

The Tallis Scholars, Peter Phillips (direction)

[Gimell]

Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jesus Christ Superstar (Strange thing mystifying)

Carl Anderson (Judas), André Previn (direction)

[MCA records]

Sigismondo d’India, Madrigaux, Livre I -" Al partir del mio sole"

The Consort of Musicke, Anthony Rooley (direction)

[Musica Oscura]

Jean-Sébastien Bach, Cantate « Erfreute Zeit im neuen Bunde » BWV 83 - 3. Eile Herz voll Freudigkeit

Paul Agnew (ténor), The English Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner (direction)

[Archiv Produktion]

Henry Purcell, Dioclesian - Acte IV : air « Sound, Fame, thy brazen trumpet sound »

Paul Agnew (ténor), The English Concert, Trevor Pinnock (clavecin & direction)

[Archiv Produktion]

Marc-Antoine Charpentier, Le reniement de Saint Pierre H.424 (chœur final)

Les Arts Florissants, William Christie (direction)

[Harmonia Mundi]