Nathalie Stutzmann (5/5) : « J'ai une foi pleine de doutes »
Dernier volet de notre entretien avec la chef et chanteuse Nathalie Stutzmann. Elle nous parle aujourd’hui de l’importance du choix de ses partenaires, des plaisirs de la vie, de son rapport à l’au-delà… La passion en toutes choses, tel est son graal !
La chef et contralto Nathalie Stutzmann évoque son parcours personnel et musical avec la productrice Judith Chaine.
Rediffusion de l'émission du 27 octobre 2017
Programmation musicale
Giovanni Legrenzi
Che fiero costume
Nathalie Stutzmann, chant et direction
Orfeo 55
Erato 0190295765293
Giacomo Carissimi
Vittoria, moi core
Orfeo 55
Nathalie Stutzmann, chant et direction
Erato 0190295765293
Franz Schubert
"Die Taubenpost" extr. du Schwangesang D. 957
Nathalie Stutzmann, contralto
Inger Södergren, piano
Calliope CAL 9395
Johannes Brahms
O Wüsst ich doch den Weg zurück Op.63
Nathalie Stutzmann, contralto
Inger Södergren, piano
BMG LC 0316
Gabriel Fauré
Au bord de l'eau
Nathalie Stutzmann, contralto
Catherine Collard, piano
RCA 09026 61439 2
Jean-Sébastien Bach
La Passion selon Saint Matthieu BWV 244
"Erbarme dich" (2ème partie) Air de contralto
Orfeo 55
Nathalie Stutzmann, chant et direction
UNIVERSAL MUSIC 481 0062
Johannes Brahms
Symphonie n°2
Orchestre symphonique de la radio-télévision irlandaise
Nathalie Stutzmann, direction
Enregistrée au National Concert Hall de Dublin le 13 janvier 2017
par RTE Lyric FM
Antonio Caldara
Sebben crudele
Orfeo 55
Nathalie Stutzmann, chant et direction
Erato 0190295765293
Johnny Hess
Je suis swing
BDMUSIC 7847
