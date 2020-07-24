Les grands entretiens
Vendredi 24 juillet 2020
27 min

Nathalie Stutzmann (5/5) : « J'ai une foi pleine de doutes »

Dernier volet de notre entretien avec la chef et chanteuse Nathalie Stutzmann. Elle nous parle aujourd’hui de l’importance du choix de ses partenaires, des plaisirs de la vie, de son rapport à l’au-delà… La passion en toutes choses, tel est son graal !

Nathalie Stutzmann, © Simon Fowler

La chef et contralto Nathalie Stutzmann évoque son parcours personnel et musical avec la productrice Judith Chaine.

Rediffusion de l'émission du 27 octobre 2017

Programmation musicale

Giovanni Legrenzi
Che fiero costume
Nathalie Stutzmann, chant et direction
Orfeo 55
Erato 0190295765293

Giacomo Carissimi
Vittoria, moi core
Orfeo 55
Nathalie Stutzmann, chant et direction
Erato 0190295765293

Franz Schubert
"Die Taubenpost" extr. du Schwangesang D. 957
Nathalie Stutzmann, contralto
Inger Södergren, piano
Calliope CAL 9395

Johannes Brahms
O Wüsst ich doch den Weg zurück Op.63
Nathalie Stutzmann, contralto
Inger Södergren, piano
BMG LC 0316

Gabriel Fauré
Au bord de l'eau
Nathalie Stutzmann, contralto
Catherine Collard, piano
RCA 09026 61439 2

Jean-Sébastien Bach
La Passion selon Saint Matthieu BWV 244
"Erbarme dich" (2ème partie) Air de contralto
Orfeo 55
Nathalie Stutzmann, chant et direction
UNIVERSAL MUSIC 481 0062

Johannes Brahms
Symphonie n°2
Orchestre symphonique de la radio-télévision irlandaise
Nathalie Stutzmann, direction
Enregistrée au National Concert Hall de Dublin le 13 janvier 2017
par RTE Lyric FM

Antonio Caldara
Sebben crudele
Orfeo 55
Nathalie Stutzmann, chant et direction
Erato 0190295765293

Johnny Hess
Je suis swing
BDMUSIC 7847

