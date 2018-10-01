Les grands entretiens
Entretien
Les grands entretiens
Par Producteurs en alternance
du lundi au vendredi de 13h03 à 13h30Musique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Jeudi 25 octobre 2018
27 min

Michel Dalberto (4/5) : "Il y a trente ans, j'étais un sale petit crétin !"

Quatrième volet de nos entretiens avec le pianiste Michel Dalberto. Il revient notamment sur l’aventure de son intégrale Franz Schubert pour le label Denon.

Michel Dalberto (4/5) : "Il y a trente ans, j'étais un sale petit crétin !"
Michel Dalberto, © Caroline Doutre

Le pianiste Michel Dalberto évoque son parcours personnel et musical avec Philippe Cassard.

Programme musical

Johannes Brahms, Ballade op. 10 n° 2
Michel Dalberto (piano)
1982, Erato 0190295612085

Franz Schubert, Moderato de la Sonate D.840 « Reliquie »
Michel Dalberto (piano)
1979, Erato 0190295612085

Johannes Brahms, Trio op. 114 pour piano, clarinette et violoncelle - Allegro
Michel Dalberto, Michel Portal, Frédéric Lodéon
1978, Erato 0190295612085

Franz Schubert, Valse Noble en sol majeur D. 969
Michel Dalberto (piano)
1989, Denon 76865

Franz Schubert, Rondo (inachevé) de la Sonate D. 840 “Reliquie”
Sviatoslav Richter (piano) en concert (1961 à Paris)
Scoville Records SCD0013

Franz Schubert , Rondo (inachevé) de la Sonate D. 840 “Reliquie”
Michel Dalberto (piano), 1989
Denon CO76330

Franz Schubert, Voyage d’Hiver - Der Lindenbaum (Le Tilleul)
Stephan Genz (baryton), Michel Dalberto (piano)
2011, Claves Records

Franz Liszt, Mazeppa, Etude Transcendante
Michel Dalberto (piano)
1986, Erato 0190295612085

Franz Liszt , Harmonie du soir, Etude Transcendante
Michel Dalberto (piano)
1986, Erato 0190295612085

Actualités :

Sortie du coffret The Making of a musician, intégrale des enregistrements de Michel Dalberto sur le label Erato.

Coffret Michel Dalberto
Coffret Michel Dalberto, © Erato, 2018
Les invités :
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mercredi 24 octobre 2018
27 min
Michel Dalberto (3/5) : "Nikita Magaloff avait un charme dévastateur"
émission suivante
vendredi 26 octobre 2018
27 min
Michel Dalberto (5/5) : "Henrik Szeryng m'a marqué au fer rouge"