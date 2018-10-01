Michel Dalberto (4/5) : "Il y a trente ans, j'étais un sale petit crétin !"
Quatrième volet de nos entretiens avec le pianiste Michel Dalberto. Il revient notamment sur l’aventure de son intégrale Franz Schubert pour le label Denon.
Le pianiste Michel Dalberto évoque son parcours personnel et musical avec Philippe Cassard.
Programme musical
Johannes Brahms, Ballade op. 10 n° 2
Michel Dalberto (piano)
1982, Erato 0190295612085
Franz Schubert, Moderato de la Sonate D.840 « Reliquie »
Michel Dalberto (piano)
1979, Erato 0190295612085
Johannes Brahms, Trio op. 114 pour piano, clarinette et violoncelle - Allegro
Michel Dalberto, Michel Portal, Frédéric Lodéon
1978, Erato 0190295612085
Franz Schubert, Valse Noble en sol majeur D. 969
Michel Dalberto (piano)
1989, Denon 76865
Franz Schubert, Rondo (inachevé) de la Sonate D. 840 “Reliquie”
Sviatoslav Richter (piano) en concert (1961 à Paris)
Scoville Records SCD0013
Franz Schubert , Rondo (inachevé) de la Sonate D. 840 “Reliquie”
Michel Dalberto (piano), 1989
Denon CO76330
Franz Schubert, Voyage d’Hiver - Der Lindenbaum (Le Tilleul)
Stephan Genz (baryton), Michel Dalberto (piano)
2011, Claves Records
Franz Liszt, Mazeppa, Etude Transcendante
Michel Dalberto (piano)
1986, Erato 0190295612085
Franz Liszt , Harmonie du soir, Etude Transcendante
Michel Dalberto (piano)
1986, Erato 0190295612085
Actualités :
Sortie du coffret The Making of a musician, intégrale des enregistrements de Michel Dalberto sur le label Erato.
