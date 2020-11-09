Michel Béroff (1/5) : "Mon père avait une passion pour la musique d'Olivier Messiaen"
Le pianiste Michel Béroff grandit à Epinal, dans une famille de mélomanes. Il commence à étudier le piano à sept ans, d'abord au conservatoire d'Epinal, puis à Nancy avec François Cholé.
Programme musical
Olivier Messiaen, Regard du Père
Michel Béroff (piano)
EMI 569668-2 (1970)
Béla Bartók, Pour les enfants -Jeu de chat ; Festivités
Michel Béroff (piano)
EMI 568101-29 (1976-78)
Johannes Brahms, Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n° 1 - Allegro non troppo
Janos Starker (violoncelle) & Abba Bogin (piano)
Saga Records EC3394-2
Olivier Messiaen, Regard du temps
Michel Béroff (piano)
EMI 569668-2 (1970)
Olivier Messiaen, Première Communion de la Vierge (11ème Regard)
Michel Béroff (piano)
EMI 569668-2 (1970)
Pierre Boulez, Sonate pour piano n° 2 - I.
Yvonne Loriod (piano)
Decca 4817076
Claude Debussy, La Cathédrale engloutie (Prélude du 1er Livre)
Michel Béroff (piano)
EMI 1907497
- Philippe CassardProduction
- Gilles BlanchardRéalisation
- Flora SternadelCollaboration