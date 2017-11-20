Nelson Goerner, "Il ne se passe pas un jour dans ma vie sans que je ne pense à Carmen Scalcione" (3/5)
Troisième volet de notre rencontre avec le pianiste argentin Nelson Goerner. Il nous parle aujourd’hui de ses figures tutélaires comme Juan Carlos Arabian, Carmen Scalcione, Martha Argerich ou encore Maria Tipo. Autant de maîtres qui ont façonné le pianiste qu’il est devenu.
Le pianiste Nelson Goerner évoque son parcours personnel et musical avec la productrice Judith Chaine.
Son actualité
Nelson Goerner sera à Paris le 15 décembre prochain en récital au Théâtre des Champs Elysées dans un programme Schubert, Brahms et Chopin.
Programmation musicale
♫ Frédéric Chopin
Etude n°12 en ut min op 10 n°12
Nelson Goerner, piano
WHLIVE0039
♫ Bela Bartok
Sonate Sz 110 : Allegro non troppo - pour 2 pianos et percussions
Martha Argerich
Daniel Barenboim
Pedro Manuel
Torrejon Gonzalez
Lev Loftus (percu)
UNIVERSAL MUSIC 00289 479 5563
♫ Frédéric Chopin
Ballade Nº 1 in G Minor, Op. 23
Carmen Scalcione, piano
Irco Video
♫ Franz Liszt
Premier Concerto pour piano
Orquesta Sinfónica de San Juan
Jorge Fontenla, direction
Juan Carlos Zorzi
Carmen Scalcione
Irco Video
♫ Franz Liszt
Mephisto valse n°1 S 514
Nelson Goerner, piano
CASCAVELLE VEL 3101
♫ Robert Schumann
Scènes d'enfants op 15 : Am Kamin
Martha Argerich, piano
EMI 6933992
♫ Serge Rachmaninov
Danses symphoniques op 45 : Andante con moto
Martha Argerich, piano
Nelson Goerner, piano
WARNER CLASSICS
♫ Domenico Scarlatti
Sonate en si min L 449 K 27 - pour piano
Maria Tipo, piano
Swiss Radio International MH CD 73.2
