Les grands entretiens
Entretien
Les grands entretiens
Par Stéphane Grant
du lundi au vendredi de 13h03à 13h30Musique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mercredi 13 décembre 2017
27 min

Nelson Goerner, "Il ne se passe pas un jour dans ma vie sans que je ne pense à Carmen Scalcione" (3/5)

Troisième volet de notre rencontre avec le pianiste argentin Nelson Goerner. Il nous parle aujourd’hui de ses figures tutélaires comme Juan Carlos Arabian, Carmen Scalcione, Martha Argerich ou encore Maria Tipo. Autant de maîtres qui ont façonné le pianiste qu’il est devenu.

Nelson Goerner, "Il ne se passe pas un jour dans ma vie sans que je ne pense à Carmen Scalcione" (3/5)
Nelson Goerner, © Jean-Baptiste Millot

Le pianiste Nelson Goerner évoque son parcours personnel et musical avec la productrice Judith Chaine.

Son actualité

Nelson Goerner sera à Paris le 15 décembre prochain en récital au Théâtre des Champs Elysées dans un programme Schubert, Brahms et Chopin.

Programmation musicale

Frédéric Chopin
Etude n°12 en ut min op 10 n°12
Nelson Goerner, piano
WHLIVE0039

Bela Bartok
Sonate Sz 110 : Allegro non troppo - pour 2 pianos et percussions
Martha Argerich
Daniel Barenboim
Pedro Manuel
Torrejon Gonzalez
Lev Loftus (percu)
UNIVERSAL MUSIC 00289 479 5563

Frédéric Chopin
Ballade Nº 1 in G Minor, Op. 23
Carmen Scalcione, piano
Irco Video

Franz Liszt
Premier Concerto pour piano
Orquesta Sinfónica de San Juan
Jorge Fontenla, direction
Juan Carlos Zorzi
Carmen Scalcione
Irco Video

Franz Liszt
Mephisto valse n°1 S 514
Nelson Goerner, piano
CASCAVELLE VEL 3101

Robert Schumann
Scènes d'enfants op 15 : Am Kamin
Martha Argerich, piano
EMI 6933992

Serge Rachmaninov
Danses symphoniques op 45 : Andante con moto
Martha Argerich, piano
Nelson Goerner, piano
WARNER CLASSICS

Domenico Scarlatti
Sonate en si min L 449 K 27 - pour piano
Maria Tipo, piano
Swiss Radio International MH CD 73.2

Les invités :
L'équipe de l'émission :
Mots clés :
émission précédente
mardi 12 décembre 2017
27 min
Nelson Goerner, "Les leçons de piano du samedi, c’était une injection de vie!" (2/5)
émission suivante
jeudi 14 décembre 2017
27 min
Nelson Goerner, « Rien ne peut être aussi dangereux que de succomber à la tentation de se copier soi-même » (4/5)