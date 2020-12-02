Lang Lang (3/5) : "Je voulais être le Michael Jordan du piano, Gary Graffman m’a dit que c’était ridicule !"
A l’âge de 12 ans, Lang Lang se prépare à enchaîner les concours internationaux, jusqu’à ce que Gary Graffman l’en dissuade, et le propulse au Festival de Ravinia en 1999, aux côtés de l’orchestre symphonique de Chicago dirigé par Christoph Eschenbach.
Programme musical
Ludwig van Beethoven, Sonate pour piano n° 3 en Ut majeur op. 2 - 1. Allegro con brio
Lang Lang (piano)
Album « Live in Vienna »
Sony Classical
Frédéric Chopin, Etude pour piano n° 2 op. 10
Lang Lang (piano)
Johannes Brahms, Trio avec piano n° 2 en Ut majeur op. 87 - 1. Allegro
Gary Graffman (piano) Shirley Trepe (violoncelle), Berl Senofsky (violon)
Sony Classical
Frédéric Chopin, Concerto pour piano n° 2 en fa mineur op. 21 - 3. Allegro vivace
Lang Lang (piano), Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne, Zubin Mehta (direction)
Deutsche Grammophon
Claude Debussy, Nocturnes, pour orchestre L 91 : Fêtes
Orchestre philharmonique de Berlin Claudio Abbado (direction)
Deutsche Grammophon
Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovsky, Concerto pour piano n° 1 en si bémol mineur op. 23 - 3. Allegro Lang Lang (piano), Orchestre Symphonique de Chicago, Daniel Barenboïm (direction)
Deutsche Grammophon
- Priscille LafitteProduction
- Gilles BlanchardRéalisation
- Flora SternadelCollaboration