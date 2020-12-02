Les grands entretiens
Entretien
Les grands entretiens
Par Producteurs en alternance
du lundi au vendredi à 6h33 & 22h30Musique classique
Mercredi 2 décembre 2020
25 min

Lang Lang (3/5) : "Je voulais être le Michael Jordan du piano, Gary Graffman m’a dit que c’était ridicule !"

A l’âge de 12 ans, Lang Lang se prépare à enchaîner les concours internationaux, jusqu’à ce que Gary Graffman l’en dissuade, et le propulse au Festival de Ravinia en 1999, aux côtés de l’orchestre symphonique de Chicago dirigé par Christoph Eschenbach.

Le pianiste Lang Lang lors d'un concert à Buenos Aires en 2016, © Getty / Gabriel Rossi / LatinContent

l'interview intégrale en VO

Programme musical

Ludwig van Beethoven, Sonate pour piano n° 3 en Ut majeur op. 2 - 1. Allegro con brio
Lang Lang (piano)
Album « Live in Vienna »
Sony Classical 

Frédéric Chopin, Etude pour piano n° 2 op. 10
Lang Lang (piano)

Johannes Brahms, Trio avec piano n° 2 en Ut majeur op. 87 - 1. Allegro
Gary Graffman (piano) Shirley Trepe (violoncelle), Berl Senofsky (violon)
Sony Classical 

Frédéric Chopin, Concerto pour piano n° 2 en fa mineur op. 21 - 3. Allegro vivace
Lang Lang (piano), Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne, Zubin Mehta (direction)
Deutsche Grammophon

Claude Debussy, Nocturnes, pour orchestre L 91 : Fêtes  
Orchestre philharmonique de Berlin Claudio Abbado (direction)
Deutsche Grammophon

Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovsky, Concerto pour piano n° 1 en si bémol mineur op. 23 - 3. Allegro Lang Lang (piano), Orchestre Symphonique de Chicago, Daniel Barenboïm (direction)
Deutsche Grammophon

