Jonas Kaufmann, tout commence avec Wagner, puis Butterfly... (1/5)
Premier volet de notre rencontre avec le ténor allemand, à l'affiche ces jours-ci de l'Opéra Bastille dans Lohengrin. Tout a commencé dans le salon familial : au piano, un grand -père jouait des airs de Wagner ; et un jour, le jeune homme découvre l'opéra, avec Madame Butterfly...
Le ténor allemand Jonas Kaufmann revient avec le producteur Stéphane Grant sur son parcours personnel et musical.
► Son actualité :
• À l'affiche de l'Opéra Bastille en janvier 2017, dans Lohengrin, de Wagner(direction musicale Philippe Jordan ; mise en scène Claus Guth)
En février, c'est le ténor Stuart Skelton qui prendra la suite de ce Lohengrin.
• En récital à Londres au Barbican Centre avec le London Symphony Orchestra dirigé par Sir Antonio Pappanole 4, 8, 10 et 13 février 2017 :
Programme : Wagner, Strauss et Korngold
• Nouvelle production de l'opéra de Umberto Giordano : Andrea Chenier au Bayerische Staatsoper à Munich du 12 mars au 31 juillet 2017
Vous pourrez retrouver cette production en version de concert le 26 mars 2017 au Théâtre des Champs Elysées.
• Otello au Royal Opera House, du 21 juin au 15 juillet 2017
► Programmation musicale :
♫Richard Wagner
Lohengrin
Acte III - "In fernem land"
Jonas Kaufmann, ténor
Orchestre de l’Opéra national de Paris, dir.Philippe Jordan
CD non commercialisé (enregistrement Opéra de Paris, répétition générale, janvier 2017)
♫Richard Wagner
Lohengrin
Acte III - "Aux bords lointains"
Georges Thill, ténor
Orchestre de la Société des Concerts du Conservatoire, dir.Eugène Bigot
EMI CZS 7 67103 2 (mars 1930)
♫Richard Wagner
Lohengrin
Acte III - "Höchstes Vertrau’n"
Sándor Kónya, ténor
Régine Crespin, soprano
Orchestra of the Metropolitan Opera, dir.Joseph Rosenstock
Bella Voce BLV 107.407 (Met, 1er février 1964)
♫Richard Wagner
Lohengrin
Acte III - "In fernem land"
Jonas Kaufmann
Chor der Deustchen Oper Berlin
Orchester der Deutschen Oper Berlin, dir.Donald Runnicles
Decca 478 5189 (2012)
♫Richard Wagner/Franz Liszt
Isoldes Liebestod (Tristan und Isolde)
Tristan Pfaff, piano
Aparté AP019 (2011)
♫Giacomo Puccini
Madama Butterfly
Acte II - Chœur à bouche fermée
Orchestra e Coro dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia, dir.Antonio Pappano
EMI Classics 50999 2 64187 2 8 (2008)
♫Umberto Giordano
Andrea Chénier
Acte IV - "Come un bel dì di maggio"
Jonas Kaufmann, ténor
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia, Roma, dir.Antonio Pappano
Decca 478 2258 (2010)
Interview enregistrée à Paris, Opéra Bastille, les 11 et 19 janvier 2017.
Et extraits d'une interview enregistrée le 5 août 2015
