Lundi 30 janvier 2017
27 min

Jonas Kaufmann, tout commence avec Wagner, puis Butterfly... (1/5)

Premier volet de notre rencontre avec le ténor allemand, à l'affiche ces jours-ci de l'Opéra Bastille dans Lohengrin. Tout a commencé dans le salon familial : au piano, un grand -père jouait des airs de Wagner ; et un jour, le jeune homme découvre l'opéra, avec Madame Butterfly...

Jonas Kaufmann, © Julian Hargreaves / Sony Classical

Le ténor allemand Jonas Kaufmann revient avec le producteur Stéphane Grant sur son parcours personnel et musical.

Son actualité :

À l'affiche de l'Opéra Bastille en janvier 2017, dans Lohengrin, de Wagner(direction musicale Philippe Jordan ; mise en scène Claus Guth)
En février, c'est le ténor Stuart Skelton qui prendra la suite de ce Lohengrin.

• En récital à Londres au Barbican Centre avec le London Symphony Orchestra dirigé par Sir Antonio Pappanole 4, 8, 10 et 13 février 2017 :
Programme : Wagner, Strauss et Korngold

• Nouvelle production de l'opéra de Umberto Giordano : Andrea Chenier au Bayerische Staatsoper à Munich du 12 mars au 31 juillet 2017
Vous pourrez retrouver cette production en version de concert le 26 mars 2017 au Théâtre des Champs Elysées.

Otello au Royal Opera House, du 21 juin au 15 juillet 2017

Programmation musicale :

♫Richard Wagner
Lohengrin
Acte III - "In fernem land"
Jonas Kaufmann, ténor
Orchestre de l’Opéra national de Paris, dir.Philippe Jordan
CD non commercialisé (enregistrement Opéra de Paris, répétition générale, janvier 2017)

♫Richard Wagner
Lohengrin
Acte III - "Aux bords lointains"
Georges Thill, ténor
Orchestre de la Société des Concerts du Conservatoire, dir.Eugène Bigot
EMI CZS 7 67103 2 (mars 1930)

♫Richard Wagner
Lohengrin
Acte III - "Höchstes Vertrau’n"
Sándor Kónya, ténor
Régine Crespin, soprano
Orchestra of the Metropolitan Opera, dir.Joseph Rosenstock
Bella Voce BLV 107.407 (Met, 1er février 1964)

♫Richard Wagner
Lohengrin
Acte III - "In fernem land"
Jonas Kaufmann
Chor der Deustchen Oper Berlin
Orchester der Deutschen Oper Berlin, dir.Donald Runnicles
Decca 478 5189 (2012)

En savoir plus Jonas Kaufmann sur un plateau (d'opéra)

♫Richard Wagner/Franz Liszt
Isoldes Liebestod (Tristan und Isolde)
Tristan Pfaff, piano
Aparté AP019 (2011)

♫Giacomo Puccini
Madama Butterfly
Acte II - Chœur à bouche fermée
Orchestra e Coro dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia, dir.Antonio Pappano
EMI Classics 50999 2 64187 2 8 (2008)

♫Umberto Giordano
Andrea Chénier
Acte IV - "Come un bel dì di maggio"
Jonas Kaufmann, ténor
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia, Roma, dir.Antonio Pappano
Decca 478 2258 (2010)

Interview enregistrée à Paris, Opéra Bastille, les 11 et 19 janvier 2017.
Et extraits d'une interview enregistrée le 5 août 2015

Emission réalisée par Gilles Blanchard
Attachée de production Céline Tran Nouvelle

