Jeff Cohen (1/5) : "Mon père voulait être comédien"

Le pianiste Jeff Cohen évoque son parcours personnel et musical avec Judith Chaine.

Programme musical

Erich Wolfgang Korngold, Ohne dich / Tomorrow

Isabelle Georges & Jeff Cohen

La Musica LMU009D

The Drifters, Baltimore (1960)

Herman Hupfeld, As time goes by

Isabel Dorfler & Jeff Cohen

Sound of Music SOMCD100

Richard Rodgers, La Mélodie du Bonheur (Bande originale du film) : Entracte

RCA VICTOR 82676725572

Erik Satie, La statue retrouvée pour trompette et piano

Alexandre Tharaud & David Guerrier

Warner Classics 825646047963/8

Cole Porter, Two little babes in the wood

Flapper Past CD 9737

John Kander, Cabaret : It couldn't please me more

Lotte Lenya (voix)

Bear Family Records 16019 KL / 5