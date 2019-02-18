Les grands entretiens
Entretien
Les grands entretiens
Par Producteurs en alternance
du lundi au vendredi de 13h03 à 13h30Musique classique
Lundi 18 février 2019
27 min

Jeff Cohen (1/5) : "Mon père voulait être comédien"

Premier volet de nos entretiens avec le pianiste Jeff Cohen.

Jeff Cohen (1/5) : "Mon père voulait être comédien"
Jeff Cohen, © Céline Meunier

Le pianiste Jeff Cohen évoque son parcours personnel et musical avec Judith Chaine.

Programme musical 

Erich Wolfgang Korngold, Ohne dich / Tomorrow
Isabelle Georges & Jeff Cohen
La Musica LMU009D 

The Drifters, Baltimore (1960) 

Herman Hupfeld, As time goes by
Isabel Dorfler & Jeff Cohen
Sound of Music SOMCD100 

Richard Rodgers, La Mélodie du Bonheur (Bande originale du film) : Entracte
RCA VICTOR 82676725572

Erich Wolfgang Korngold, Ohne dich / Tomorrow
Isabelle Georges & Jeff Cohen  
La Musica LMU009D

Erik Satie, La statue retrouvée pour trompette et piano
Alexandre Tharaud & David Guerrier
Warner Classics 825646047963/8 

Cole Porter, Two little babes in the wood
Flapper Past CD 9737

John Kander, Cabaret : It couldn't please me more
Lotte Lenya (voix)
Bear Family Records 16019 KL / 5 

