Jeff Cohen (1/5) : "Mon père voulait être comédien"
Premier volet de nos entretiens avec le pianiste Jeff Cohen.
Le pianiste Jeff Cohen évoque son parcours personnel et musical avec Judith Chaine.
Programme musical
Erich Wolfgang Korngold, Ohne dich / Tomorrow
Isabelle Georges & Jeff Cohen
La Musica LMU009D
The Drifters, Baltimore (1960)
Herman Hupfeld, As time goes by
Isabel Dorfler & Jeff Cohen
Sound of Music SOMCD100
Richard Rodgers, La Mélodie du Bonheur (Bande originale du film) : Entracte
RCA VICTOR 82676725572
Erik Satie, La statue retrouvée pour trompette et piano
Alexandre Tharaud & David Guerrier
Warner Classics 825646047963/8
Cole Porter, Two little babes in the wood
Flapper Past CD 9737
John Kander, Cabaret : It couldn't please me more
Lotte Lenya (voix)
Bear Family Records 16019 KL / 5
- Judith ChaineProduction
- Gilles BlanchardRéalisation
- Flora SternadelCollaboration