Vendredi 27 septembre 2019
Jane Berbié (5/5) : "J'essaie de transmettre tout l'amour que j'ai eu"

La mezzo-soprano Jane Berbié évoque son activité de professeur de chant. Parmi ses anciens élèves, on compte Sophie Koch, Thierry Félix, Nicolas Courjal...

Jane Berbié et Judith Chaine à Toulouse le 6 septembre 2019, © Radio France / Flora Sternadel / France Musique

La mezzo-soprano Jane Berbié évoque ses souvenirs personnels et musicaux avec Judith Chaine. 

Programme musical

Jules Massenet, Cendrillon : "Prenez un maintien gracieux" (Acte I)
Jane Berbié, Teresa Cahill, Elizabeth Bainbridge, Philharmonia Orchestra, Julius Rudel (direction)
CBS M2K 79323

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Les Noces de Figaro : "Via resti servita Madama brillante" (Acte I)
Jane Berbié & Mirella Freni, Orchestre du Théâtre national de l'Opéra de Paris, Georg Solti (direction)
Phoenix PX 515.3

Gioacchino Rossini, Le Turc en Italie  : "Dunque seguitemi" (Acte II)
Jane Berbié, Montserrat Caballé, Ernesto Palacio, Enzo Dara, Samuel Ramey, National Philharmonic Orchestra, Riccardo Chailly (direction)
CBS M2K 37859

Robert Schumann, Myrthen op. 25 - 24. "Du bist wie eine Blume"
Sophie Koch & Nelson Goerner
Cascavelle VEL 3085

Charles Lecocq, "La leçon de solfège" (extrait du Petit Duc)
Mathe Altery
Musidisc MDIS CV 1 375

Georges Auric, Enfance
Jane Berbié & Christian Ivaldi
Adès 14 018

Franz Liszt, Paraphrase de concert sur un thème de Rigoletto de Giuseppe Verdi S 434
Byron Janis (piano)
Sony LSC-2283

Richard Strauss, Le Chevalier à la rose - Suite TrV 227d : "Valse du Baron Ochs" (Acte III)
Orchestre philharmonique de Vienne, Christian Thielemann (direction)
Deutsche Grammophon 469519

