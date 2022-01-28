Hopkinson Smith, luthiste (5/5)
Dernier volet de nos entretiens avec le luthiste Hopkinson Smith. Retour sur le répertoire privilégié du musicien américain avec JOhn Dowland, Vieux Gauthier ou Pierre Attaignant et sur l’art de la transcription avec des pièces de Jean-Sébastien Bach.
Programmation musicale
John Dowland
Prélude
Hopkinson Smith, luth
CD Naive Records
John Dowland
I saw my lady weep
Marianna Flores, soprano
Hopkinson Smith, luth
CD Naive Records
Jean Sébastien Bach
Partita en ut mineur BWV.997 (Fantasia)
Arrangement d'Hopkinson Smith
Hopkinson Smith, luth
CD Astrée
Jean Sébastien Bach
Suite n°3 en Ut Maj BWV 1009 : Sarabande
Hopkinson Smith, luth
CD Naive Records
Ennemond Gaultier
Suite en fa dièse mineur (Prélude)
Hopkinson Smith, luth
CD Astrée
Igor Stravinsky
Le sacre du printemps (L'adoration de la terre : Introduction)
Orchestre de Cleveland
Direction : Pierre Boulez
CD Sony
