Les grands entretiens
Les grands entretiens
Vendredi 28 janvier 2022
25 min

Hopkinson Smith, luthiste (5/5)

Dernier volet de nos entretiens avec le luthiste Hopkinson Smith. Retour sur le répertoire privilégié du musicien américain avec JOhn Dowland, Vieux Gauthier ou Pierre Attaignant et sur l’art de la transcription avec des pièces de Jean-Sébastien Bach.

Hopkinson Smith et Judith Chaine à Bâle, janvier 2022, © France Musique - Radio France

Programmation musicale

John Dowland
Prélude
Hopkinson Smith, luth
CD Naive Records

John Dowland
I saw my lady weep
Marianna Flores, soprano
Hopkinson Smith, luth
CD Naive Records

Jean Sébastien Bach
Partita en ut mineur BWV.997 (Fantasia)
Arrangement d'Hopkinson Smith
Hopkinson Smith, luth
CD Astrée

Jean Sébastien Bach
Suite n°3 en Ut Maj BWV 1009 : Sarabande
Hopkinson Smith, luth
CD Naive Records

Ennemond Gaultier
Suite en fa dièse mineur (Prélude)
Hopkinson Smith, luth
CD Astrée

Igor Stravinsky
Le sacre du printemps (L'adoration de la terre : Introduction)
Orchestre de Cleveland
Direction : Pierre Boulez
CD Sony

