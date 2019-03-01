Gary Hoffman, violoncelliste (5/5) : "Jouer les Suites de Bach, rien de plus effrayant"
Cinquième volet de nos entretiens avec le violoncelliste Gary Hoffman.
Le violoncelliste Gary Hoffman évoque son parcours personnel et musical avec Judith Chaine.
Programme musical
Ludwig van Beethoven
Quintette à cordes en ut majeur op 29
4. Presto
Savatore Accardo, violon
Margaret Batjer, violon
Toby Hoffman, alto
Sylvie Gazeau, alto
Gary Hoffman, violoncelle
NUOVA ERA6870
Joseph Haydn
Concerto en ré majeur op 101
2. Rondo-Allegro
Anner Bylsma, violoncelle
Ensemble Tafelmusik
Dir. Jeanne Lamon
DEUTSCHE HARMONIA MUNDI RD 77757
Jean-Sébastien Bach
Suite en sol majeur BWV 1007
Prélude - pour violoncelle
Paul Tortelier, violoncelle
EMI7635352
Jean-Sébastien Bach
Suite pour violoncelle en do majeur BWV 1009
Gary Hoffman, violoncelle
Alpensia Concert Hall, Pyeongchang, Corée
John Coltrane
I’moldfashioned
BLUE NOTE CDP 7460952
Franz Schubert
Quintette à cordes en ut majeur op posth 163D956
Adagio
Gary Hoffman et le Quatuor Cypress (Cecily Ward, Tom Stone : violons, Ethan Filner : alto et Jennifer Kloetzel : violoncelle)
AVIEAV2307
Leonard Bernstein
Méditation n°2 - pour violoncelle, orchestre à cordes, avec harpe et piano
Gary Hoffman, violoncelle
Orchestre Régional de Provence-Alpes-Côtes d’Azur
Dir. Philippe Bender
SONACTSPT 97020
