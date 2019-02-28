Gary Hoffman, violoncelliste (4/5) : "Il y a certaines choses qu'on ne peut pas vivre en-dehors de la scène"

Le violoncelliste Gary Hoffman évoque son parcours personnel et musical avec Judith Chaine.

Programme musical

Frédéric Chopin

Etude n°4 en ut dièse mineur op 10 n°4 - pour banjo et violoncelle

(arrangement Béla Fleck et Edgar Meyer)

Béla Fleck, banjo

Gary Hoffman, violoncelle

SONY CLASSICAL

Edward Elgar

Concerto pour violoncelle en mi mineur op 85

1. Adagio - moderato

Gary Hoffman, violoncelle

Orchestre Philharmonique Royal de Liège

Dir. Christian Arming

LA DOLCE VOLTADV42D

Robert Schumann

Quatuor avec piano en mi bémol majeur op 47

2. Scherzo. Molta vivace

André Prévin, piano

Young Uck Kim, violon

Heiichiro Ohyama, alto

Gary Hoffman, violoncelle

RCA 09026913842

Ernest Bloch

Schelomo B 39

2. Allegro moderato

Gary Hoffman, violoncelle

Orchestre Philharmonique Royal de Liège

Dir. Christian Arming

LA DOLCE VOLTA LDV42D

Felix Mendelssohn

Octuor en mi bémol majeur op 20

2. Andante – pour double quatuor à cordes

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

(dont Toby et Gary Hoffman)

DELOSDE3266

Joel Hoffman

Each for himself : Machine Flats

Emanuele Arcuili, piano

STRADIVARIUSSTR33555

Renaud Gagneux

Concerto pour violoncelle n°2 op 24

3e mouvement

Gary Hoffman, violoncelle

Orchestre Français des Jeunes

Dir. Jesus Lopez-Cobos

DONS DE PARTICULIERS 2000