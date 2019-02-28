Gary Hoffman, violoncelliste (4/5) : "Il y a certaines choses qu'on ne peut pas vivre en-dehors de la scène"
Quatrième volet de nos entretiens avec le violoncelliste Gary Hoffman.
Le violoncelliste Gary Hoffman évoque son parcours personnel et musical avec Judith Chaine.
Programme musical
Frédéric Chopin
Etude n°4 en ut dièse mineur op 10 n°4 - pour banjo et violoncelle
(arrangement Béla Fleck et Edgar Meyer)
Béla Fleck, banjo
Gary Hoffman, violoncelle
SONY CLASSICAL
Edward Elgar
Concerto pour violoncelle en mi mineur op 85
1. Adagio - moderato
Gary Hoffman, violoncelle
Orchestre Philharmonique Royal de Liège
Dir. Christian Arming
LA DOLCE VOLTADV42D
Robert Schumann
Quatuor avec piano en mi bémol majeur op 47
2. Scherzo. Molta vivace
André Prévin, piano
Young Uck Kim, violon
Heiichiro Ohyama, alto
Gary Hoffman, violoncelle
RCA 09026913842
Ernest Bloch
Schelomo B 39
2. Allegro moderato
Gary Hoffman, violoncelle
Orchestre Philharmonique Royal de Liège
Dir. Christian Arming
LA DOLCE VOLTA LDV42D
Felix Mendelssohn
Octuor en mi bémol majeur op 20
2. Andante – pour double quatuor à cordes
Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center
(dont Toby et Gary Hoffman)
DELOSDE3266
Joel Hoffman
Each for himself : Machine Flats
Emanuele Arcuili, piano
STRADIVARIUSSTR33555
Renaud Gagneux
Concerto pour violoncelle n°2 op 24
3e mouvement
Gary Hoffman, violoncelle
Orchestre Français des Jeunes
Dir. Jesus Lopez-Cobos
DONS DE PARTICULIERS 2000
- Producteurs en alternanceProduction
- Judith ChaineProduction Déléguée
- Perine MenguyRéalisation
- Flora SternadelCollaboration
- Charlotte Landru-ChandèsCollaboration