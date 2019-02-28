Les grands entretiens
Entretien
Par Producteurs en alternance
du lundi au vendredi de 13h03 à 13h30Musique classique
Jeudi 28 février 2019
27 min

Gary Hoffman, violoncelliste (4/5) : "Il y a certaines choses qu'on ne peut pas vivre en-dehors de la scène"

Quatrième volet de nos entretiens avec le violoncelliste Gary Hoffman.

Le violoncelliste Gary Hoffman en concert à New York (2008), © Getty / Hiroyuki Ito / Hulton Archive

Le violoncelliste Gary Hoffman évoque son parcours personnel et musical avec Judith Chaine.

Programme musical

Frédéric Chopin
Etude n°4 en ut dièse mineur op 10 n°4 - pour banjo et violoncelle
(arrangement Béla Fleck et Edgar Meyer)
Béla Fleck, banjo
Gary Hoffman, violoncelle
SONY CLASSICAL   

Edward Elgar
Concerto pour violoncelle en mi mineur op 85
1. Adagio - moderato
Gary Hoffman, violoncelle
Orchestre Philharmonique Royal de Liège
Dir. Christian Arming
LA DOLCE VOLTADV42D   

Robert Schumann
Quatuor avec piano en mi bémol majeur op 47
2. Scherzo. Molta vivace
André Prévin, piano
Young Uck Kim, violon
Heiichiro Ohyama, alto
Gary Hoffman, violoncelle
RCA 09026913842   

Ernest Bloch
Schelomo B 39
2. Allegro moderato  
Gary Hoffman, violoncelle
Orchestre Philharmonique Royal de Liège
Dir. Christian Arming
LA DOLCE VOLTA LDV42D   

Felix Mendelssohn
Octuor en mi bémol majeur op 20
2. Andante – pour double quatuor à cordes
Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center  
(dont Toby et Gary Hoffman)
DELOSDE3266   

Joel Hoffman
Each for himself : Machine Flats
Emanuele Arcuili, piano
STRADIVARIUSSTR33555 

Renaud Gagneux
Concerto pour violoncelle n°2 op 24
3e mouvement
Gary Hoffman, violoncelle
Orchestre Français des Jeunes
Dir. Jesus Lopez-Cobos
DONS DE PARTICULIERS 2000 

Les invités :
L'équipe de l'émission :
