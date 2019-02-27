Gary Hoffman, violoncelliste (3/5) : "Bien jouer, je ne sais pas ce que ça veut dire"
Troisième volet de nos entretiens avec le violoncelliste Gary Hoffman.
Le violoncelliste Gary Hoffman évoque son parcours personnel et musical avec Judith Chaine.
Programme musical
Serge Rachmaninov
Sonate pour violoncelle et piano en sol min op 19
4. Allegro mosso
Gary Hoffman et Jean-Philippe Collard
EMI 7548192
Gabriel Fauré
Elégie
Gary Hoffman et Claire Désert
Concert donné le 2 juin 2012, Dortoirs des moines de l’Abbaye de l’Epau
Ludwig van Beethoven
Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n°1 en fa majeur op 5 n°1
3.Rondo, Allegro vivace
Janos Starker et Gyorgy Sebok
4509-97237-2
Zoltan Kodaly
Duo pour violon et violoncelle op 7
2. Adagio
Josef Gingold et Janos Starker
DELOS DCD1015
Camille Saint-Saëns
La Muse et le Poète op 132 – pour violon, violoncelle et orchestre
Gary Hoffman, Patrice Fontanarosa
Ensemble Orchestre de Paris
Dir. Jean-Jacques Kantorow
EMI 7549132
Frédéric Chopin
Prélude pour piano en la majeur op 28 n°7
Rudolf Serkin
SONY8898540406275
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Divertissement pour violon, alto et violoncelle en mi bémol majeur K 563
6. Allegro
Augustin Dumay, Gérard Caussé et Gary Hoffman
ERATO0190295681586/2
Johannes Brahms
Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n°1 en mi mineur op 38
1. Allegro non troppo
Gary Hoffman et Claire Désert
La Doce Volta LDV35D
- Producteurs en alternanceProduction
- Judith ChaineProduction Déléguée
- Perine MenguyRéalisation
- Marie GroutRéalisation
- Gilles BlanchardRéalisation
- Flora SternadelCollaboration
- Charlotte Landru-ChandèsCollaboration