Gary Hoffman, violoncelliste (3/5) : "Bien jouer, je ne sais pas ce que ça veut dire"

Le violoncelliste Gary Hoffman évoque son parcours personnel et musical avec Judith Chaine.

Programme musical

Serge Rachmaninov

Sonate pour violoncelle et piano en sol min op 19

4. Allegro mosso

Gary Hoffman et Jean-Philippe Collard

EMI 7548192

Gabriel Fauré

Elégie

Gary Hoffman et Claire Désert

Concert donné le 2 juin 2012, Dortoirs des moines de l’Abbaye de l’Epau

Ludwig van Beethoven

Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n°1 en fa majeur op 5 n°1

3.Rondo, Allegro vivace

Janos Starker et Gyorgy Sebok

4509-97237-2

Zoltan Kodaly

Duo pour violon et violoncelle op 7

2. Adagio

Josef Gingold et Janos Starker

DELOS DCD1015

Camille Saint-Saëns

La Muse et le Poète op 132 – pour violon, violoncelle et orchestre

Gary Hoffman, Patrice Fontanarosa

Ensemble Orchestre de Paris

Dir. Jean-Jacques Kantorow

EMI 7549132

Frédéric Chopin

Prélude pour piano en la majeur op 28 n°7

Rudolf Serkin

SONY8898540406275

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Divertissement pour violon, alto et violoncelle en mi bémol majeur K 563

6. Allegro

Augustin Dumay, Gérard Caussé et Gary Hoffman

ERATO0190295681586/2

Johannes Brahms

Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n°1 en mi mineur op 38

1. Allegro non troppo

Gary Hoffman et Claire Désert

La Doce Volta LDV35D