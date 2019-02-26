Gary Hoffman, violoncelliste (2/5) : "Les Hoffman, ils sont tous musiciens !"
Deuxième volet de nos entretiens avec le violoncelliste Gary Hoffman.
Le violoncelliste Gary Hoffman évoque son parcours personnel et musical avec Judith Chaine.
Programme musical
Claude Debussy
Trio n°1 pour violon, violoncelle et piano en sol majeur
2. Scherzo-Intermezzo. Moderato con allegro
André Previn, Julien Rosenfeld et Gary Hoffman
SONY CLASSICAL 09026680622
Ernest Chausson
Quatuor avec piano en la majeur op 30
3. Simple et sans hâte
Pascal Devoyon, Philippe Graffin, Toby et Gary Hoffman
HYPERIONCDA 66907
Laurent Petitgirard
Concerto pour violoncelle et orchestre
1er mouvement
Gary Hoffman
Orchestre Philharmonique de Monte Carlo
Dir. Laurent Petitgirard
NAXOS 8.557602
Max Reger
Suite pour violoncelle en sol majeur op. 131c n°1
2. Adagio
Emmanuel Feuermann
PEARLGEMM CD 9443
Théodore Dubois
Cavatine
Gary Hoffman et Claire Désert
Concert donné le 2 juin 2012
Dortoirs des moines de l’Abbaye de l’Epau
Antonin Dvorak
Sextuor à cordes en la majeur op 48 B 80
3. Furiant
Quatuor Jérusalem, Veronika Hagen et Gary Hoffman
HARMONIA MUNDI HMM902320
Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovski
Variations pour violoncelle et orchestre sur un thème rococo op 33
Leonard Rose
Orchestre Philharmonique de New York
Dir. George Szell
SONY CLASSICAL 88985471852-11
Frédéric Chopin
Sonate pour violoncelle et piano en sol mineur op 65
3. Largo
Gary Hoffman et Jean-Philippe Collard
- Producteurs en alternanceProduction
- Judith ChaineProduction Déléguée
- Perine MenguyRéalisation
- Marie GroutRéalisation
- Gilles BlanchardRéalisation
- Flora SternadelCollaboration
- Charlotte Landru-ChandèsCollaboration