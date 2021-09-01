Les grands entretiens
Entretien
Par Producteurs en alternance
du lundi au vendredi à 6h33 & 22h30Musique classique
Mercredi 1 septembre 2021
25 min

Emmanuel Ceysson, harpiste (3/5) : "L'harmonie m'a remis d’équerre avec mon instinct".

Emmanuel Ceysson a 16 ans lorsqu'il quitte sa famille à Lyon pour s'installer à Paris. Il entre au CNSM. Il nous parle de ses professeurs et plus particulièrement d'Isabelle Moretti.

Emmanuel Ceysson au Morgan Library & Museum, 6 novembre 2017, © Getty / Jimi Celeste/Patrick McMullan

Programmation musicale 

Claude Debussy
Suite bergamasque : Passepied
Aldo Ciccolini, piano
CD EMI Classic

Gabriel Fauré
Sicilienne en sol min op.78
Arrangement pour flûte traversière et harpe
Emmanuel Ceysson, harpe
Frederic Chatoux, flûte traversière
CD Nomad Music

Franz Schubert
Coronach op 52 n°4 D 836 - pour choeur 2 cors et harpe
Emmanuel Ceysson, harpe
Ensemble Pygmalion
Direction : Raphël Pichon
CD Harmonia Mundi 

Karol Beffa
Concerto - version pour harpe et orchestre à cordes
Emmanuel Ceysson, harpe
Ensemble Contraste
CD Aparte

Elias Parish-Alvars
Concert en ré mineur op.91 : Allegro brillante
Xavier de Maistre et Emmanuel Ceysson, harpes
Orchestre Philharmonique Rhénanie-Palatinat
Direction : Hannu Lintu
CD Claves

Paul Hindemith
Sonate pour harpe : 2. Lebhaft
Emmanuel Ceysson, harpe
CD Aparte

