Emmanuel Ceysson, harpiste (3/5) : "L'harmonie m'a remis d’équerre avec mon instinct".
Emmanuel Ceysson a 16 ans lorsqu'il quitte sa famille à Lyon pour s'installer à Paris. Il entre au CNSM. Il nous parle de ses professeurs et plus particulièrement d'Isabelle Moretti.
Programmation musicale
Claude Debussy
Suite bergamasque : Passepied
Aldo Ciccolini, piano
CD EMI Classic
Gabriel Fauré
Sicilienne en sol min op.78
Arrangement pour flûte traversière et harpe
Emmanuel Ceysson, harpe
Frederic Chatoux, flûte traversière
CD Nomad Music
Franz Schubert
Coronach op 52 n°4 D 836 - pour choeur 2 cors et harpe
Emmanuel Ceysson, harpe
Ensemble Pygmalion
Direction : Raphël Pichon
CD Harmonia Mundi
Karol Beffa
Concerto - version pour harpe et orchestre à cordes
Emmanuel Ceysson, harpe
Ensemble Contraste
CD Aparte
Elias Parish-Alvars
Concert en ré mineur op.91 : Allegro brillante
Xavier de Maistre et Emmanuel Ceysson, harpes
Orchestre Philharmonique Rhénanie-Palatinat
Direction : Hannu Lintu
CD Claves
Paul Hindemith
Sonate pour harpe : 2. Lebhaft
Emmanuel Ceysson, harpe
CD Aparte
- Judith ChaineProduction
- Christine AmadoRéalisation
- Flora SternadelCollaboration