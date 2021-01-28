Emile Naoumoff (4/5) : "La musique de Lili Boulanger est mystérieusement belle"
Dans ce quatrième volet de nos entretiens, le pianiste et compositeur Emile Naoumoff poursuit le récit de son apprentissage de la musique auprès de Nadia Boulanger. A 13 ans, il entre au CNSM de Paris, où il étudie le piano avec Lélia Gousseau, puis Pierre Sancan.
Programme musical
Gabriel Dupont, Chanson de la pluie
Emile Naoumoff (piano)
Saphir Productions LVC 1097/1
Lili Boulanger, Sous-bois, version pour chœur et piano
Choeur philharmonique de Stuttgart, Emile Naoumoff (piano et direction)
Saphir Productions LVC 001015
Frédéric Chopin, Valse pour piano n° 10 en si mineur op. 69 n°2
Dinu Lipatti (piano)
EMI Classics 2073182
Philip Glass, Einstein on the beach - Acte I : Knee Play 1
The Philip Glass Ensemble
CBS M4K 38875/1
Johannes Brahms, Sonate pour violon et piano n° 3 en ré mineur op. 108 - 2. Adagio
Yehudi Menuhin & Hephzibah Menuhin
EMI 2641432
Modeste Moussorgski, Une larme
Emile Naoumoff (piano)
Enregistré au Théâtre des Champs Elysées à Paris en mars 1989
Thesis THC 82018 (3 345280 820182)
Jean-Sébastien Bach, Cantate BWV 4 "Christ lag in todesbanden" - Tod
Ensemble vocal et instrumental Nadia Boulanger
EMI 3519042
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Cosi fan tutte - Acte I : "Faccia che al campo ; Soave sia il vento" (Trio Fiordiligi / Dorabella / Don Alfonso)
Concerto Köln, René Jacobs (direction)
Harmonia Mundi HML 5901663.65
- Judith ChaineProduction
- Lionel QuantinRéalisation
- Flora SternadelCollaboration