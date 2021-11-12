Les grands entretiens
Entretien
Les grands entretiens
Par Producteurs en alternance
du lundi au vendredi à 6h33 & 22h30Musique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Vendredi 12 novembre 2021
25 min

Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo-soprano (5/5) : "Je suis chez moi quand je chante"

Aujourd’hui, Anne Sofie von Otter revient sur son mari, Benny Fredriksson, grand homme de théâtre qui s’est suicidé en mars 2018 après avoir été accusé de harcèlement sexuel.

Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo-soprano (5/5) : "Je suis chez moi quand je chante"
Le mezzo-soprano Anne Sofie von Otter, © Getty / Franziska Krug

Programmation musicale

Jean Sebastien Bach
Suite pour violoncelle n°2 en ré min BWV 1008
4. Sarabande
Yo Yo Ma
SONY CLASSICAL

Richard Strauss
4 Lieder  4. Morgen - arrangement pour mezzo-soprano violon et harpe
Anne Sofie von Otter
Nils Erik Sparf
Margareta Nilsson
BIS

ⓘ Publicité
Radio France ne vous demandera jamais de communiquer vos coordonnées bancaires.

Cécile Chaminade
L'amour captif (Mignonne à l'amour j'ai lié les ailes)
Anne Sofie von Otter
Bengt Forsberg
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON

Elvis Costella & Anne Sofie von Otter
I want to vanish
DGG

Nick Drake
Things behind the sun
Brad Mehldau
NONESUCH

Reynaldo Hahn
L'heure exquise
Anne Sofie von Otter
Bengt Forsberg
NAIVE RECORDS

L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
jeudi 11 novembre 2021
25 min
Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo-soprano (4/5) : "J'ai adoré faire Carmen et exprimer les sentiments d'une femme"
émission suivante
lundi 15 novembre 2021
25 min
Thomas Adès, compositeur (1/5) : "Dans mon travail, j'essaie de retrouver un paradis perdu"