Vendredi 12 novembre 2021
Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo-soprano (5/5) : "Je suis chez moi quand je chante"
Aujourd’hui, Anne Sofie von Otter revient sur son mari, Benny Fredriksson, grand homme de théâtre qui s’est suicidé en mars 2018 après avoir été accusé de harcèlement sexuel.
Programmation musicale
Jean Sebastien Bach
Suite pour violoncelle n°2 en ré min BWV 1008
4. Sarabande
Yo Yo Ma
SONY CLASSICAL
Richard Strauss
4 Lieder 4. Morgen - arrangement pour mezzo-soprano violon et harpe
Anne Sofie von Otter
Nils Erik Sparf
Margareta Nilsson
BIS
Cécile Chaminade
L'amour captif (Mignonne à l'amour j'ai lié les ailes)
Anne Sofie von Otter
Bengt Forsberg
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON
Elvis Costella & Anne Sofie von Otter
I want to vanish
DGG
Nick Drake
Things behind the sun
Brad Mehldau
NONESUCH
Reynaldo Hahn
L'heure exquise
Anne Sofie von Otter
Bengt Forsberg
NAIVE RECORDS
