Touche personnelle

Les musiciens que l’on va évoquer pour dans ce dernier épisode des Blazz du Jazz ont ceci en commun qu’ils ont tous été surnommés d’après leur manière singulière de jouer de leur instrument (Rhoda Scott « Lady Barefoot », Billy Higgins « Smiling Billy »).

Programmation musicale

Mimi Fox "Kicks"

Cherokee (Ray Noble)

Mimi Fox (guitare), Russell Ferrante (piano), John Wiitala (basse), Will Kennedy (batterie)

Monarch

The Beatles "Rubber Soul"

Norwegian Wood (The Bird Has Flown) (John Lennon, Paul McCartney)

John Lennon (voix, guitare), Paul McCartney (guitare, voix), George Harrison (sitar), Ringo Starr (percussions)

EMI

John Coltrane "Giant Steps"

Naima (John Coltrane)

John Coltrane (saxophone ténor), Wynton Kelly (piano), Paul Chambers (contrebasse), Jimmy Cobb (batterie)

Atlantic

Mimi Fox "Standards"

Naima (John Coltrane)

Mimi Fox (guitare)

Origin

Mimi Fox "This Bird Still Flies"

Against the Grain (Mimi Fox)

Mimi Fox (guitare)

Origin

Georges Arvanitas "Three of Us"

Trane's Call (Georges Arvanitas)

Georges Arvanitas (piano), Jacky Samson (basse), Charles Saudrais (batterie)

Saravah

Yusef Lateef "Psychicemotus"

Ain’t Misbehavin (Andy Razaf, Fats Waller, Harry Brooks)

Georges Arvanitas (piano)

Impulse !

Gene Krupa "BD Music Presents"

No Name Jive (Larry Wagner)

Gene Krupa & His Orchestra, Corky Cornelius (trompette), Clint Neagley (saxophone alto), Floyd O'Brien (trombone), Gene Krupa (batterie)

BDMusic

Kenny Clarke, Francy Boland "The Golden 8"

High Notes (Francy Boland)

Dusko Gojkovic (trompette), Derek Humble (saxophone alto), Karl Drevo (saxophone ténor), Raymond Droz (cor alto), Chris Kellens (cor baryton), Francy Boland (piano), Jimmy Woode (basse), Kenny Clarke (batterie)

Dizzy Gillespie "The Giant"

Girl Of my Dreams (Sunny Clapp)

Dizzy Gillespie (trompette), Kenny Drew (piano), Niels-Henning Ørsted Pedersen (contrebasse), Kenny Clarke (batterie)

America

Pepper Adams "Jazzmen : Detroit"

Cottontail (Duke Ellington, Robbins)

Pepper Adams (saxophone baryton), Kenny Burrell (guitare), Tommy Flanagan (piano), Paul Chambers (contrebasse), Kenny Clarke (batterie)

Savoy

Charles Mingus "Blues & Roots"

Moanin' (Charlres Mingus)

John Handy (saxophone alto), Jackie McLean (saxophone alto), Booker Ervin (saxophone ténor), Pepper Adams (saxophone baryton), Jimmy Knepper (trombone), Willie Dennis (trombone), Horace Parlan (piano), Charles Mingus (contrebasse), Dannie Richmond (batterie)

Warner

Rhoda Scott "Rhoda Scott à New York"

Charlotte's Waltz (Rhoda Scott)

Rhoda Scott (orgue), Thad Jones (bugle), Mel Lewis (batterie), Bob Bowman (basse), Harold Danko (piano électrique), Cecil Bridgewater (trompette), Al Porcino (trompette), Earl Gardner (trompette), Lynn Nicholson (trompette), Earl McIntyre (trombone), John Mosca (trombone), Clifford Adams (trombone), Billy Campbell (trombone), Jerry Dodgion (saxophone, flûte), Pepper Adams (saxophone baryton), Gregory Herbert (saxophone, flûte), Edward Xiques (saxophones), Larry Schneider (saxophone, clarinette)

Barclay

Rhoda Scott "Movin' Blues"

Movin' Blues (Rhoda Scott)

Rhoda Scott (orgue Hammond B3), Thomas Derouineau (batterie)

Sunset