Les Blazz du Jazz
Programmation musicale
Les Blazz du Jazz
Par Marjolaine Portier-Kaltenbach
le dimanche de 18h à 19h (juillet 2020)Jazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Dimanche 26 juillet 2020
1h

Touche personnelle

Les musiciens que l’on va évoquer pour dans ce dernier épisode des Blazz du Jazz ont ceci en commun qu’ils ont tous été surnommés d’après leur manière singulière de jouer de leur instrument (Rhoda Scott « Lady Barefoot », Billy Higgins « Smiling Billy »).

Touche personnelle
Rhoda Scott, © Getty / Keystone

Programmation musicale

Mimi Fox "Kicks"
Cherokee (Ray Noble)
Mimi Fox (guitare), Russell Ferrante (piano), John Wiitala (basse), Will Kennedy (batterie)
Monarch

Kicks
Kicks

The Beatles "Rubber Soul"
Norwegian Wood (The Bird Has Flown) (John Lennon, Paul McCartney)
John Lennon (voix, guitare), Paul McCartney (guitare, voix), George Harrison (sitar), Ringo Starr (percussions)
EMI

Rubber Soul
Rubber Soul

John Coltrane "Giant Steps"
Naima (John Coltrane)
John Coltrane (saxophone ténor), Wynton Kelly (piano), Paul Chambers (contrebasse), Jimmy Cobb (batterie)
Atlantic

Giant Steps
Giant Steps

Mimi Fox "Standards"
Naima (John Coltrane)
Mimi Fox (guitare)
Origin

Standards
Standards

Mimi Fox "This Bird Still Flies"
Against the Grain (Mimi Fox)
Mimi Fox (guitare)
Origin

This Bird Still Flies
This Bird Still Flies

Georges Arvanitas "Three of Us"
Trane's Call (Georges Arvanitas)
Georges Arvanitas (piano), Jacky Samson (basse), Charles Saudrais (batterie)
Saravah

Three of Us
Three of Us

Yusef Lateef "Psychicemotus"
Ain’t Misbehavin (Andy Razaf, Fats Waller, Harry Brooks)
Georges Arvanitas (piano)
Impulse !

Psychicemotus
Psychicemotus

Gene Krupa "BD Music Presents"
No Name Jive (Larry Wagner)
Gene Krupa & His Orchestra, Corky Cornelius (trompette), Clint Neagley (saxophone alto), Floyd O'Brien (trombone), Gene Krupa (batterie)
BDMusic

BD Music Presents Gene Krupa
BD Music Presents Gene Krupa

Kenny Clarke, Francy Boland "The Golden 8"
High Notes (Francy Boland)
Dusko Gojkovic (trompette),  Derek Humble (saxophone alto), Karl Drevo (saxophone ténor), Raymond Droz (cor alto), Chris Kellens (cor baryton),  Francy Boland (piano), Jimmy Woode (basse), Kenny Clarke (batterie)

The Golden 8
The Golden 8

Dizzy Gillespie "The Giant"
Girl Of my Dreams (Sunny Clapp)
Dizzy Gillespie (trompette), Kenny Drew (piano), Niels-Henning Ørsted Pedersen (contrebasse), Kenny Clarke (batterie)
America

The Giant
The Giant

Pepper Adams "Jazzmen : Detroit"
Cottontail (Duke Ellington, Robbins)
Pepper Adams (saxophone baryton), Kenny Burrell (guitare), Tommy Flanagan (piano), Paul Chambers (contrebasse), Kenny Clarke (batterie)
Savoy

Jazz Men - Detroit
Jazz Men - Detroit

Charles Mingus "Blues & Roots"
Moanin' (Charlres Mingus)
John Handy (saxophone alto), Jackie McLean (saxophone alto), Booker Ervin (saxophone ténor), Pepper Adams (saxophone baryton), Jimmy Knepper (trombone), Willie Dennis (trombone), Horace Parlan (piano), Charles Mingus (contrebasse), Dannie Richmond (batterie)
Warner

Blues & Roots
Blues & Roots

Rhoda Scott "Rhoda Scott à New York"
Charlotte's Waltz (Rhoda Scott)
Rhoda Scott (orgue), Thad Jones (bugle), Mel Lewis (batterie), Bob Bowman (basse), Harold Danko (piano électrique), Cecil Bridgewater (trompette), Al Porcino (trompette), Earl Gardner (trompette), Lynn Nicholson (trompette), Earl McIntyre (trombone), John Mosca (trombone), Clifford Adams (trombone), Billy Campbell (trombone), Jerry Dodgion (saxophone, flûte), Pepper Adams (saxophone baryton), Gregory Herbert (saxophone,  flûte), Edward Xiques (saxophones), Larry Schneider (saxophone, clarinette)
Barclay

Rhoda Scott à New York
Rhoda Scott à New York

Rhoda Scott "Movin' Blues"
Movin' Blues (Rhoda Scott)
Rhoda Scott (orgue Hammond B3), Thomas Derouineau (batterie)
Sunset

Movin' Blues
Movin' Blues
L'équipe de l'émission :
1h
émission précédente
Menu dégustation
dimanche 19 juillet 2020 Menu dégustation