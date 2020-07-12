Le carnaval des animaux

Dans ce deuxième épisode, on embarque sur l'Arche de Noé pour une croisière avec tous les musiciens dont le surnom est un nom d'animal (Cat Anderson, Willie "The Lion" Smith, Jo "The Tiger" Jones).

Tout le monde veut devenir un cat

« All jazz musicians from New Orleans called each others "cats" and still do », écrit Louis Armstrong dans "Swing That Music" (Da Capo Press, 1936, p. 42).

Gato Barbieri

Cat Anderson

A la ferme

The Rabbit (Johnny Hodges)

Johnny Griffin said Johnny Hodges "_Looked like a rabbit, no expression on his face while he's playing all this beautiful musi_c" (Extrait de "Rabbit's Blues : The life and Music of Johnny Hodges")

Major Holley (The Mule)

The Frog (Ben Webster)

Au Zoo

Clarence Gatemouth Brown

Willie Smith - The Lion

Programmation musicale

Phil Harris, Scatman Crothers "The Disney Collection Vol. 2"

Ev'rybody Wants to Be a Cat : The Aristocats (Al Rinker, Floyd Huddleston)

Phil Harris (voix), Scatman Crothers (voix), Thurl Ravenscroft, Liz English

Walt Disney Music Company

Sonny Clark "Pannonica"

Nica (Sonny Clark)

Sonny Clark (piano), George Duvivier (contrebasse), Max Roach (batterie)

Cristal

Thelonious Monk "The Composer"

'Round Midnight (Thelonious Monk)

George Taitt (trompette), Sahib Shihab (saxophone alto), Thelonious Monk (piano), Robert Paige (contrebasse), Art Blakey (batterie)

Giants Of Jazz

Cat Anderson, Duke Ellington

Half-Valve solo

Cat Anderson (trompette)

YouTube

Duke Ellington & His Orchestra "Black, Brown and Beige"'

Black, Brown and Beige - Part III (Duke Ellington)

William "Cat" Anderson (trompette), Clark Terry (trompette), Harold Shorty Baker (trompette), Rayn Nance (trompette), Britt Woodman (trombone), Quentin Jackson (trombone), John Sanders (valve trombone), Bill Graham (saxophone alto), Paul Gonsalves (saxophone ténor), Harry Carney (saxophone baryton), Duke Ellington (piano), Jimmy Woode (basse), Sam Woodyard (batterie)

Columbia

Duke Ellington & His Orchestra "The Great Concerts - Chicago 1946"

Blue Skies (Trumpet No End)

Doxy

Duke Ellington & His Orchestra "BD Music Presents Duke Ellington"

Jam With Sam (Duke Ellington)

Harold Baker (trompette), Cat Anderson (trompette), Fats Ford (trompette);, Quentin Jackson (trombone), Britt Woodman (trombone), Paul Gonsalves (saxophone ténor), Russell Procope (saxophone alto), Duke Ellington And His Orchestra

BD Music

Duke Elington And His Famous Orchestra "In Concert at the Pleyel Paris Part 2"

El Gato

William "Cat" Anderson (trompette solo), Ray Nance (trompette), Harold "Shorty" Baker (trompette), Clark Terry (trompette), Quentin Jackson (trombone), Britt Woodman (trombone), John Sanders (trombone), Johnnt Hodges (saxophone), Harry Carney (saxophone), RUssell Procope (saxophone), Jimmy Hamilton (saxophone), Paul Gonsalves (saxophone), Duke Ellington (piano), Jimmy Wood (basse), Sam Woodyard (batterie)

Magic

Charlie Parker "Bd Music Presents Charlie Parker"

Now's the Time (Charlie Parker)

Charlie Parker (saxophone alto), Al Haig (piano), Percy Health (contrebasse), Max Roach (batterie)

BD Music

Charlie Haden "Liberation Music Orchestra"

Viva la quince brigada (trad.)

Michael Mantler (trompette), Don Cherry (cornet), Bob Northern (bugle), Roswell Rudd (trombone), Gato Barbieri (saxophone ténor), Dewey Redmen (saxophone alto), Perry Robinson (clarinette), Howard Johnson (tuba), Sam Brown (guitare), Carla Bley (piano, tambourin), Charlie Haden (contrebasse), Paul Motian (batterie, percussions)

Impulse !

Gato Barbieri "Chapter One : Latin America"

To Be Continued (Gato Barbieri)

Gato Barbieri (voix, saxophone ténor), Luis Calvino, Nano Herrera, Rochelle Battista, Steve Backer

Verve

Lloyd Glenn, Clarence "Gatamouth" Brown "Heat Wave"

It's Mean (Clarence Brown)

Clarence Brown (guitare, voix), Lloyd Glenn (piano), Milt Hinton (contrebasse), J.C. Heard (batterie)

Black & Blue

Major Holley "Mule"

Angel Eyes (M. Dennis, E. Brent)

Major Holley (contrebasse, voix), Gerry Wiggins (piano), Ed Thigpen (batterie)

Black & Blue

Johnny Hodges "BD Music Presentes Johnny Hodges"

Tenderly (Gross, Lawrence)

Johnny Hodges (saxophone alto), Leroy Lovett (piano), Barney Richmond (contrebasse)

BD Music

Ben Webster, Johnny Hodges "The Complete 1960 Sextet Jazz Cellar Session"

I Can't Believe That Your' in Love With Me (Clarence Gaskill, Jimmy McHugh)

Johnny Hodges (saxophone alto), Ben Webster (saxophone ténor), Herb Ellis (guitare), Lou Levy (piano), Wilfred Middlebrooks (contrebasse), Gus Johnson (batterie)

Universe

Willie "The Lion" Smith "Pork And Beans"

I'm Just Wild About Harry (Blake)

Willie "The Lion "Smith (piano, voix)

Black Lion

Willie "The Lion" Smith, Jo "The Tiger" Jones "The Lion and the Tiger"

Fussin (Thomas Waller)

Willie "The Lion" Smith" (piano), Jo Jones (batterie)

Jazz Odyssey