Les Blazz du Jazz
Programmation musicale
Les Blazz du Jazz
Par Marjolaine Portier-Kaltenbach
le dimanche de 18h à 19h (juillet 2020)Jazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Dimanche 12 juillet 2020
59 min

Le carnaval des animaux

Dans ce deuxième épisode, on embarque sur l'Arche de Noé pour une croisière avec tous les musiciens dont le surnom est un nom d'animal (Cat Anderson, Willie "The Lion" Smith, Jo "The Tiger" Jones).

Le carnaval des animaux
Big Band jouant la sérénade à des vaches, © Getty / Wisconsin Historical Society

Tout le monde veut devenir un cat

« All jazz musicians from New Orleans called each others "cats" and still do », écrit Louis Armstrong dans "Swing That Music" (Da Capo Press, 1936, p. 42).

Gato Barbieri

Cat Anderson 

A la ferme

The Rabbit (Johnny Hodges)

Johnny Griffin said Johnny Hodges "_Looked like a rabbit, no expression on his face while he's playing all this beautiful musi_c" (Extrait de "Rabbit's Blues : The life and Music of Johnny Hodges")

Major Holley (The Mule)

The Frog (Ben Webster)

Au Zoo

Clarence Gatemouth Brown

Willie Smith - The Lion

Programmation musicale

Phil Harris, Scatman Crothers "The Disney Collection Vol. 2"
Ev'rybody Wants to Be a Cat : The Aristocats (Al Rinker, Floyd Huddleston)
Phil Harris (voix), Scatman Crothers (voix), Thurl Ravenscroft, Liz English
Walt Disney Music Company

Ev'rybody wants to be a cat : The aristocats
Ev'rybody wants to be a cat : The aristocats

Sonny Clark "Pannonica"
Nica (Sonny Clark)
Sonny Clark (piano), George Duvivier (contrebasse), Max Roach (batterie)
Cristal

Pannonica
Pannonica

Thelonious Monk "The Composer"
'Round Midnight (Thelonious Monk)
George Taitt (trompette), Sahib Shihab (saxophone alto), Thelonious Monk (piano), Robert Paige (contrebasse), Art Blakey (batterie)
Giants Of Jazz

"The Composer"
"The Composer"

Cat Anderson, Duke Ellington
Half-Valve solo
Cat Anderson (trompette)
YouTube

Cat Anderson
Cat Anderson

Duke Ellington & His Orchestra "Black, Brown and Beige"'
Black, Brown and Beige - Part III (Duke Ellington)
William "Cat" Anderson (trompette), Clark Terry (trompette), Harold Shorty Baker (trompette), Rayn Nance (trompette), Britt Woodman (trombone), Quentin Jackson (trombone), John Sanders (valve trombone), Bill Graham (saxophone alto), Paul Gonsalves (saxophone ténor), Harry Carney (saxophone baryton), Duke Ellington (piano), Jimmy Woode (basse), Sam Woodyard (batterie)
Columbia

"Black, Brown and Beige"'
"Black, Brown and Beige"'

Duke Ellington & His Orchestra "The Great Concerts - Chicago 1946"
Blue Skies (Trumpet No End)
Doxy

"The Great Concerts - Chicago 1946"
"The Great Concerts - Chicago 1946"

Duke Ellington & His Orchestra "BD Music Presents Duke Ellington"
Jam With Sam (Duke Ellington)
Harold Baker (trompette), Cat Anderson (trompette), Fats Ford (trompette);, Quentin Jackson (trombone), Britt Woodman (trombone), Paul Gonsalves (saxophone ténor), Russell Procope (saxophone alto), Duke Ellington And His Orchestra
BD Music

"BD Music Presents Duke Ellington"
"BD Music Presents Duke Ellington"

Duke Elington And His Famous Orchestra "In Concert at the Pleyel Paris Part 2"
El Gato
William "Cat" Anderson (trompette solo), Ray Nance (trompette), Harold "Shorty" Baker (trompette), Clark Terry (trompette), Quentin Jackson (trombone), Britt Woodman (trombone), John Sanders (trombone), Johnnt Hodges (saxophone), Harry Carney (saxophone), RUssell Procope (saxophone), Jimmy Hamilton (saxophone), Paul Gonsalves (saxophone), Duke Ellington (piano), Jimmy Wood (basse), Sam Woodyard (batterie)
Magic

"In Concert at the Pleyel Paris Part 2"
"In Concert at the Pleyel Paris Part 2"

Charlie Parker "Bd Music Presents Charlie Parker"
Now's the Time (Charlie Parker)
Charlie Parker (saxophone alto), Al Haig (piano), Percy Health (contrebasse), Max Roach (batterie)
BD Music

"Bd Music Presents Charlie Parker"
"Bd Music Presents Charlie Parker"

Charlie Haden "Liberation Music Orchestra"
Viva la quince brigada (trad.)
Michael Mantler (trompette), Don Cherry (cornet), Bob Northern (bugle), Roswell Rudd (trombone), Gato Barbieri (saxophone ténor), Dewey Redmen (saxophone alto), Perry Robinson (clarinette), Howard Johnson (tuba), Sam Brown (guitare), Carla Bley (piano, tambourin), Charlie Haden (contrebasse), Paul Motian (batterie, percussions)
Impulse !

Liberation Music Orchestra"
Liberation Music Orchestra"

Gato Barbieri "Chapter One : Latin America"
To Be Continued (Gato Barbieri)
Gato Barbieri (voix, saxophone ténor), Luis Calvino, Nano Herrera, Rochelle Battista, Steve Backer
Verve

"Chapter One : Latin America"
"Chapter One : Latin America"

Lloyd Glenn, Clarence "Gatamouth" Brown "Heat Wave"
It's Mean (Clarence Brown)
Clarence Brown (guitare, voix), Lloyd Glenn (piano), Milt Hinton (contrebasse), J.C. Heard (batterie)
Black & Blue

"Heat Wave"
"Heat Wave"

Major Holley "Mule"
Angel Eyes (M. Dennis, E. Brent)
Major Holley (contrebasse, voix), Gerry Wiggins (piano), Ed Thigpen (batterie)
Black & Blue

"Mule"
"Mule"

Johnny Hodges "BD Music Presentes Johnny Hodges"
Tenderly (Gross, Lawrence)
Johnny Hodges (saxophone alto), Leroy Lovett (piano), Barney Richmond (contrebasse)
BD Music

"BD Music Presentes Johnny Hodges"
"BD Music Presentes Johnny Hodges"

Ben Webster, Johnny Hodges "The Complete 1960 Sextet Jazz Cellar Session"
I Can't Believe That Your' in Love With Me (Clarence Gaskill, Jimmy McHugh)
Johnny Hodges (saxophone alto), Ben Webster (saxophone ténor), Herb Ellis (guitare), Lou Levy (piano), Wilfred Middlebrooks (contrebasse), Gus Johnson (batterie)
Universe

"The Complete 1960 Sextet Jazz Cellar Session"
"The Complete 1960 Sextet Jazz Cellar Session"

Willie "The Lion" Smith "Pork And Beans"
I'm Just Wild About Harry (Blake)
Willie "The Lion "Smith (piano, voix)
Black Lion

"Pork And Beans"
"Pork And Beans"

Willie "The Lion" Smith, Jo "The Tiger" Jones "The Lion and the Tiger"
Fussin (Thomas Waller)
Willie "The Lion" Smith" (piano), Jo Jones (batterie)
Jazz Odyssey

"The Lion and the Tiger"
"The Lion and the Tiger"
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
dimanche 5 juillet 2020
1h
La guerre des trônes
émission suivante
dimanche 19 juillet 2020
1h
Menu dégustation