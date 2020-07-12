Le carnaval des animaux
Dans ce deuxième épisode, on embarque sur l'Arche de Noé pour une croisière avec tous les musiciens dont le surnom est un nom d'animal (Cat Anderson, Willie "The Lion" Smith, Jo "The Tiger" Jones).
Tout le monde veut devenir un cat
« All jazz musicians from New Orleans called each others "cats" and still do », écrit Louis Armstrong dans "Swing That Music" (Da Capo Press, 1936, p. 42).
Gato Barbieri
Cat Anderson
A la ferme
The Rabbit (Johnny Hodges)
Johnny Griffin said Johnny Hodges "_Looked like a rabbit, no expression on his face while he's playing all this beautiful musi_c" (Extrait de "Rabbit's Blues : The life and Music of Johnny Hodges")
Major Holley (The Mule)
The Frog (Ben Webster)
Au Zoo
Clarence Gatemouth Brown
Willie Smith - The Lion
Programmation musicale
Phil Harris, Scatman Crothers "The Disney Collection Vol. 2"
Ev'rybody Wants to Be a Cat : The Aristocats (Al Rinker, Floyd Huddleston)
Phil Harris (voix), Scatman Crothers (voix), Thurl Ravenscroft, Liz English
Walt Disney Music Company
Sonny Clark "Pannonica"
Nica (Sonny Clark)
Sonny Clark (piano), George Duvivier (contrebasse), Max Roach (batterie)
Cristal
Thelonious Monk "The Composer"
'Round Midnight (Thelonious Monk)
George Taitt (trompette), Sahib Shihab (saxophone alto), Thelonious Monk (piano), Robert Paige (contrebasse), Art Blakey (batterie)
Giants Of Jazz
Cat Anderson, Duke Ellington
Half-Valve solo
Cat Anderson (trompette)
YouTube
Duke Ellington & His Orchestra "Black, Brown and Beige"'
Black, Brown and Beige - Part III (Duke Ellington)
William "Cat" Anderson (trompette), Clark Terry (trompette), Harold Shorty Baker (trompette), Rayn Nance (trompette), Britt Woodman (trombone), Quentin Jackson (trombone), John Sanders (valve trombone), Bill Graham (saxophone alto), Paul Gonsalves (saxophone ténor), Harry Carney (saxophone baryton), Duke Ellington (piano), Jimmy Woode (basse), Sam Woodyard (batterie)
Columbia
Duke Ellington & His Orchestra "The Great Concerts - Chicago 1946"
Blue Skies (Trumpet No End)
Doxy
Duke Ellington & His Orchestra "BD Music Presents Duke Ellington"
Jam With Sam (Duke Ellington)
Harold Baker (trompette), Cat Anderson (trompette), Fats Ford (trompette);, Quentin Jackson (trombone), Britt Woodman (trombone), Paul Gonsalves (saxophone ténor), Russell Procope (saxophone alto), Duke Ellington And His Orchestra
BD Music
Duke Elington And His Famous Orchestra "In Concert at the Pleyel Paris Part 2"
El Gato
William "Cat" Anderson (trompette solo), Ray Nance (trompette), Harold "Shorty" Baker (trompette), Clark Terry (trompette), Quentin Jackson (trombone), Britt Woodman (trombone), John Sanders (trombone), Johnnt Hodges (saxophone), Harry Carney (saxophone), RUssell Procope (saxophone), Jimmy Hamilton (saxophone), Paul Gonsalves (saxophone), Duke Ellington (piano), Jimmy Wood (basse), Sam Woodyard (batterie)
Magic
Charlie Parker "Bd Music Presents Charlie Parker"
Now's the Time (Charlie Parker)
Charlie Parker (saxophone alto), Al Haig (piano), Percy Health (contrebasse), Max Roach (batterie)
BD Music
Charlie Haden "Liberation Music Orchestra"
Viva la quince brigada (trad.)
Michael Mantler (trompette), Don Cherry (cornet), Bob Northern (bugle), Roswell Rudd (trombone), Gato Barbieri (saxophone ténor), Dewey Redmen (saxophone alto), Perry Robinson (clarinette), Howard Johnson (tuba), Sam Brown (guitare), Carla Bley (piano, tambourin), Charlie Haden (contrebasse), Paul Motian (batterie, percussions)
Impulse !
Gato Barbieri "Chapter One : Latin America"
To Be Continued (Gato Barbieri)
Gato Barbieri (voix, saxophone ténor), Luis Calvino, Nano Herrera, Rochelle Battista, Steve Backer
Verve
Lloyd Glenn, Clarence "Gatamouth" Brown "Heat Wave"
It's Mean (Clarence Brown)
Clarence Brown (guitare, voix), Lloyd Glenn (piano), Milt Hinton (contrebasse), J.C. Heard (batterie)
Black & Blue
Major Holley "Mule"
Angel Eyes (M. Dennis, E. Brent)
Major Holley (contrebasse, voix), Gerry Wiggins (piano), Ed Thigpen (batterie)
Black & Blue
Johnny Hodges "BD Music Presentes Johnny Hodges"
Tenderly (Gross, Lawrence)
Johnny Hodges (saxophone alto), Leroy Lovett (piano), Barney Richmond (contrebasse)
BD Music
Ben Webster, Johnny Hodges "The Complete 1960 Sextet Jazz Cellar Session"
I Can't Believe That Your' in Love With Me (Clarence Gaskill, Jimmy McHugh)
Johnny Hodges (saxophone alto), Ben Webster (saxophone ténor), Herb Ellis (guitare), Lou Levy (piano), Wilfred Middlebrooks (contrebasse), Gus Johnson (batterie)
Universe
Willie "The Lion" Smith "Pork And Beans"
I'm Just Wild About Harry (Blake)
Willie "The Lion "Smith (piano, voix)
Black Lion
Willie "The Lion" Smith, Jo "The Tiger" Jones "The Lion and the Tiger"
Fussin (Thomas Waller)
Willie "The Lion" Smith" (piano), Jo Jones (batterie)
Jazz Odyssey
- Marjolaine Portier-KaltenbachProduction
- Claire LagardeRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration