Episode 1 : La guerre des trônes

Dans ce premier épisode, place à la " Jazz Royalty " (ou Royauté du jazz), la grande famille des musiciens dont le surnom est un titre honorifique (Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Nat King Cole…).

Le tout premier roi : Buddy Bolden

Wynton Marsalis explique le Big Four

Buddy Bolden

Buddy est au second rang entouré de ses compagnons William Warner, Willy Cornish, Jeff Mumford, James Johnson et Cornélius Tillman

Le successeur : Freddie Keppard

Le roi le plus controversé : Paul Whiteman

Le roi des Crooners : Nat King Cole

Le duc : Duke Ellington

"I Had a chum, Edgar McEntree (...) a rather fancy guy who liked to dress well. He was socially uphill and a pretty good, popular fellow around, with parites and that sort of thing. I think he felt that in order for me to be eligible for his constant companionship I shoul have a title. So he name me Duke"

Le couple présidentiel : Billie Holiday et Lester young

Back at the Log Cabin the other girls used to try and mock me by calling me “Lady,” because they thought I thought I was just too damn grand to take the damn customers’ money off the tables. But the name Lady stuck long after everybody had forgotten where it had come from. Lester took it and coupled it with the Day out of Holiday and called me “Lady Day.”

“Quand j'ai eu l'idée de donner un surnom à Lester, j'ai cherché tout de suite quelque chose qui indique qu'il était le plus grand. Or, dans notre pays, roi ou duc, çà ne veut pas dire grand-chose. L'homme le plus important du moment, c'était Franklin D. Roosevelt, le président. J'en ai fait "Prez", un surnom qui dit bien ce qu'il veut dire et qui est mon avis : Lester est le plus grand homme du pays.”

