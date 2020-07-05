Episode 1 : La guerre des trônes
Dans ce premier épisode, place à la " Jazz Royalty " (ou Royauté du jazz), la grande famille des musiciens dont le surnom est un titre honorifique (Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Nat King Cole…).
Le tout premier roi : Buddy Bolden
Wynton Marsalis explique le Big Four
Buddy Bolden
Buddy est au second rang entouré de ses compagnons William Warner, Willy Cornish, Jeff Mumford, James Johnson et Cornélius Tillman
Le successeur : Freddie Keppard
Le roi le plus controversé : Paul Whiteman
Le roi des Crooners : Nat King Cole
Le duc : Duke Ellington
"I Had a chum, Edgar McEntree (...) a rather fancy guy who liked to dress well. He was socially uphill and a pretty good, popular fellow around, with parites and that sort of thing. I think he felt that in order for me to be eligible for his constant companionship I shoul have a title. So he name me Duke"
Le couple présidentiel : Billie Holiday et Lester young
Back at the Log Cabin the other girls used to try and mock me by calling me “Lady,” because they thought I thought I was just too damn grand to take the damn customers’ money off the tables. But the name Lady stuck long after everybody had forgotten where it had come from. Lester took it and coupled it with the Day out of Holiday and called me “Lady Day.”
“Quand j'ai eu l'idée de donner un surnom à Lester, j'ai cherché tout de suite quelque chose qui indique qu'il était le plus grand. Or, dans notre pays, roi ou duc, çà ne veut pas dire grand-chose. L'homme le plus important du moment, c'était Franklin D. Roosevelt, le président. J'en ai fait "Prez", un surnom qui dit bien ce qu'il veut dire et qui est mon avis : Lester est le plus grand homme du pays.”
When it came to a name for Lester, I always felt he was the greatest, so his name had to be the greatest. In this country, kings or counts or dukes don’t amount to nothing. The greatest man around then was Franklin Roosevelt
- 18h01Wynton Marsalis
Buddy Bolden's BluesJelly Roll Morton. : compositeur, Edwin Morris. : compositeur, Wynton Marsalis (trompette), Wycliffe Gordon (trombone), Don Vappie (banjo), Reginald Veal (basse), Herlin Riley (batterie)Album BOF / Unforgivable Blackness : The Rise and Fall of Jack Johnson Label Blue Note (8641952) Année 1999
- 18h03Wynton Marsalis
Buddy BoldenWynton Marsalis. : compositeur, Wynton Marsalis (trompette)Album Wynton Marsalis Septet Live at the Village Vanguard Label Columbia (CXK 69876)
- 18h04Wynton Marsalis
Whip ItWynton Marsalis. : compositeur, Wynton Marsalis (cornet), Wycliffe Gordon (trombone à coulisse), Michael White (clarinette en Si bémol), Victor Goines (clarinette en Do), Don Vappie (guitare), Carlos Henriquez (basse), Ali Jackson (batterie)Album BOF / Bolden Label Blue Engine Records (BE0015) Année 2019
- 18h07
- 18h09Jelly Roll Morton
Buddy Bolden's BluesJelly Roll Morton. : compositeur, Jelly Roll Morton (piano, voix)Album New Orleans Memories Label Vogue (LD 100)
- 18h13Cookie'S Gingersnaps
Here Comes the Hot Tamale ManFred Rose. : compositeur, Charlie Harrison. : compositeur, Freddie Keppard cornet), William Dawson ttrombone), Kenneth Anderson (piano), Johnny St. Cyr (banjo)Album The Complete Freedie Keppard Heritage 1923-1927 Label King Jazz (KJ 111 FS) Année 1992
- 18h16Cook's Dreamland Orchestra
Moanful ManHaven Gillespie. : compositeur, Will Marion Cook. : compositeur, Baker. : compositeur, Freddie Keppard (cornet), Elwood Graham (cornet), Fred Garland (trombone), Jimmie Noone (clarinette), Clifford King (clarinette), Joe Poston (saxophone alto), Jerome Pasquall, Jimmy Bell (violon), Antonio Spaulding (piano), Stan Wilson (banjo), Bill Newton (tuba), Bert Green (batterie)Album The Complete Freedie Keppard Heritage 1923-1927 Label King Jazz (KJ 111 FS) Année 1992
- 18h22Paul Whiteman & His Ambassador Orchestra
WhisperingJohn Schonberger. : compositeur, Amelia Rose. : compositeur, Richard Cobum. : compositeur, Paul Whiteman (violon), Henry Busse (cornet), Buster Johnson (trombone), Gus Mueller (clarinette), Ferde Grofé (piano), Mike Pingitone banjo), Sammy Heiss (tuba), Harold McDonald (batterie)Album Paul Whiteman & His Orchestra Label Epm Records (ZET 764) Année 1991
- 18h25Al Jolson & Paul Whiteman
Jolson Introduces Paul WhitemanAlbum Al Jolson Hosts an All-Star Tribute to Irving Berlin Celebrating His 50th Birthday ! Label Vintage Jazz Classics (VJC-1010-2) Année 1938
- 18h26Bix Beiderbecke
The Love NestLouis A. Hirsch. : compositeur, Otto Harbach. : compositeur, Bill Challis (arrangements) : compositeur, Paul Whiteman & His Orchestra, Bix Beiderbecke (cornet), Henry Busse (trompette bouchée), Bill Rank (trombone), Wilbur Hall (trombone), Boyce Cullen (trombone), Jimmy Dorsey (saxophone alto, clarinette), Hal McLean (saxophone alto, clarinette), Cher Hazlett (saxophone alto, clarinette basse), Frank Trumbauer (saxophone C Mélody), Charles Strickfaden (saxophone alto), Matty Malneck (violon), Misha Russell (violon), Kurt Dieterle (violon), Roy Bargy (piano), Mike Pingitone banjo), Mike Trafficante (tuba), Steve Brown (basse), Hal McDonald (batterie), Trio vocalAlbum Bix Beiderbecke Complete Edition / Vol. 5 / 1928 Label Masters Of Jazz (MJCD 28) Année 1992
- 18h28Original Dixieland Jass Band
Livery stable BluesRay Lopez. : compositeur, Alcide Nunez. : compositeur, Dominic J. 'Nick' LaRocca (cornet), Edwin B. Eddie Edwards (trombone), Lawrence 'Larry' Shields (clarinette), Henry W. Ragas (piano), Anthont 'Tony' Sbarbaro (batterie)Album Complete Original Dixieland Jazz Band 1917-1921 Label Rca (PD 90026) Année 1987
- 18h29George Gershwin
Rhapsody in blueGeorge Gershwin. : compositeur, George Gershwin (piano), The Paul Whiteman OrchestraAlbum The Historical Gershwin Label Urania Records (WS 121.132) Année 2010
- 18h33Mildred Bailey
All of MeSeymour Simons. : compositeur, Gerald Marks. : compositeur, Mildred Bailey (voix), Paul Whiteman And His Orchestra, Nat Natoli (trompette), Harry Goldfield (trompette), Bill Rank (trombone), Frank Trumbauer (saxophone alto), Ray McDermott (saxophone ténor), John Bowman (violon), Kurt Dieterle (violon), Mischa Russell (violon), Matt Malneck (violon), Roy Bargy (piano), Fritz Ciccone (guitare), Pierre Olker (basse), George Marsh (batterie)Album Toppie's Ladies - Ladies in Love Label Bdmusic (175157) Année 2017
- 18h35Nat King Cole
Embraceable youGeorge Gershwin. : compositeur, Ira Gershwin. : compositeur, Nat King Cole (voix)Album I Write the Songs Label Living Era (CD AJS 503)
- 18h39Nat King Cole
I Couldn't Hear Nobody PrayTrad. : compositeur, Nat King Cole (voix), The Churh Of Deliverence, Gordon Jenkins (direction, arrangements)Album Every Time I Feel The Spirit Label Capitol Année 2009
- 18h42Nat King Cole Trio
With Plenty of Money and YouHarry Warren. : compositeur, Al Dubin. : compositeur, Nat King Cole (piano), Oscar Moore (guitare), Wesley Prince (basse)Album Strictly Instrumental 1938 - 1941 Label Music Memoria (30992) Année 1992
- 18h45Nat King Cole
Sweet LorraineCliff Burwell. : compositeur, Mitchell Parish. : compositeur, Nat King Cole (piano, voix), Oscar Moore (guitare), Wesley Prince (basse)Album Nat King Cole, His Musical Autobiography Label Universal (56112691) Année 2015
- 18h49Duke Ellington
Swing Session (Soda Fountain Rag)Duke Ellington. : compositeur, Duke Ellington (piano)Album BD Music & Cabu present Duke Ellington at the Piano Label Bdmusic (73132) Année 2015
- 18h50Duke Ellington & His Orchestra
Sophisticated LadyDuke Ellington. : compositeur, Cat Andersen (trompette), Mercer Ellington (trompette), Herbie Jones (trompette), Cootie Williams (trompette), Lawrence Brown (trombone), Buster Cooper (trombone), Chuck Connors (trombone basse), Johnny Hodges (saxophone alto), Russell Procope rsaxophone alto, clarinette), Jimmy Hamilton (saxophone ténor, clarinette), Paul Gonsalves (saxophone ténor), Harry Carney (saxophone baryton, clarinette basse), Duke Ellington (piano, direction), John Lamb (basse), Sam Woodyard (batterie)Album Soul Call Label Verve (539785-2) Année 1999
