Dimanche 5 juillet 2020
1h

Episode 1 : La guerre des trônes

Dans ce premier épisode, place à la " Jazz Royalty " (ou Royauté du jazz), la grande famille des musiciens dont le surnom est un titre honorifique (Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Nat King Cole…).

The Crowning of Whiteman as the "King of Jazz." Source: Photograph reproduced from Whiteman and McBride, Jazz. q1926 J. H. Sears & Co. Incorporated; The Curtis Publishing Company.

Le tout premier roi : Buddy Bolden

Wynton Marsalis explique le Big Four                                                          

Buddy Bolden

Buddy est au second rang entouré de ses compagnons William Warner, Willy Cornish, Jeff Mumford, James Johnson et Cornélius Tillman
https://prcno.org/buddy-bolden-father-jazz/

Le successeur : Freddie Keppard

Le roi le plus controversé : Paul Whiteman

A voir >>> https://www\.researchgate\.net/figure/The\-Crowning\-of\-Whiteman\-as\-the\-King\-of\-Jazz\-Source\-Photograph\-reproduced\-from\_fig2\_272298334

Le roi des Crooners : Nat King Cole

Le duc : Duke Ellington

Photo de Duke et son ami qui l’a rebaptisé >>> http://www.eclectique916.com/2013/05/01/duke-the-real-story/

"I Had a chum, Edgar McEntree (...) a rather fancy guy who liked to dress well. He was socially uphill and a pretty good, popular fellow around, with parites and that sort of thing. I think he felt that in order for me to be eligible for his constant companionship I shoul have a title. So he name me Duke"

Le couple présidentiel : Billie Holiday et Lester young

Back at the Log Cabin the other girls used to try and mock me by calling me “Lady,” because they thought I thought I was just too damn grand to take the damn customers’ money off the tables. But the name Lady stuck long after everybody had forgotten where it had come from. Lester took it and coupled it with the Day out of Holiday and called me “Lady Day.”

“Quand j'ai eu l'idée de donner un surnom à Lester, j'ai cherché tout de suite quelque chose qui indique qu'il était le plus grand. Or, dans notre pays, roi ou duc, çà ne veut pas dire grand-chose. L'homme le plus important du moment, c'était Franklin D. Roosevelt, le président. J'en ai fait "Prez", un surnom qui dit bien ce qu'il veut dire et qui est mon avis : Lester est le plus grand homme du pays.” 

When it came to a name for Lester, I always felt he was the greatest, so his name had to be the greatest. In this country, kings or counts or dukes don’t amount to nothing. The greatest man around then was Franklin Roosevelt

La programmation musicale :
  • 18h01
    Unforgivable blackness : The rise and fall of Jack Johnson : Buddy Bolden's blues - WYNTON MARSALIS
    Wynton Marsalis

    Buddy Bolden's Blues

    Jelly Roll Morton. : compositeur, Edwin Morris. : compositeur, Wynton Marsalis (trompette), Wycliffe Gordon (trombone), Don Vappie (banjo), Reginald Veal (basse), Herlin Riley (batterie)
    Album BOF / Unforgivable Blackness : The Rise and Fall of Jack Johnson Label Blue Note (8641952) Année 1999
  • 18h03
    Buddy bolden - MARSALIS WYNTON SEPTET
    Wynton Marsalis

    Buddy Bolden

    Wynton Marsalis. : compositeur, Wynton Marsalis (trompette)
    Album Wynton Marsalis Septet Live at the Village Vanguard Label Columbia (CXK 69876)
  • 18h04
    Bolden : Whip it - WYNTON MARSALIS
    Wynton Marsalis

    Whip It

    Wynton Marsalis. : compositeur, Wynton Marsalis (cornet), Wycliffe Gordon (trombone à coulisse), Michael White (clarinette en Si bémol), Victor Goines (clarinette en Do), Don Vappie (guitare), Carlos Henriquez (basse), Ali Jackson (batterie)
    Album BOF / Bolden Label Blue Engine Records (BE0015) Année 2019
  • 18h07
    4 Winton explique le Big Four01 - 4 Winton explique le Big Four01

    4 Winton explique le Big Four01

  • 18h09
    Buddy Bolden's blues - JELLY ROLL MORTON
    Jelly Roll Morton

    Buddy Bolden's Blues

    Jelly Roll Morton. : compositeur, Jelly Roll Morton (piano, voix)
    Album New Orleans Memories Label Vogue (LD 100)
  • 18h13
    Here comes the hot tamale man - COOKIE'S GINGERSNAPS
    Cookie'S Gingersnaps

    Here Comes the Hot Tamale Man

    Fred Rose. : compositeur, Charlie Harrison. : compositeur, Freddie Keppard cornet), William Dawson ttrombone), Kenneth Anderson (piano), Johnny St. Cyr (banjo)
    Album The Complete Freedie Keppard Heritage 1923-1927 Label King Jazz (KJ 111 FS) Année 1992
  • 18h20
    Scissor-grinder Joe
    Cook's Dreamland Orchestra

    Scissor-Grinder Joe

    Haven Gillespie. : compositeur, S. J . Stocco. : compositeur, Freddie Keppard (cornet), Elwood Graham (cornet), Fred Garland (trombone), Jimmie Noone (clarinette), Clifford King (clarinette), Joe Poston (saxophone alto), Jerome Pasquall, Jimmy Bell (violon), Antonio Spaulding (piano), Stan Wilson (banjo), Bill Newton (tuba), Bert Green (batterie)
    Album The Complete Freedie Keppard Heritage 1923-1927 Label King Jazz (KJ 111 FS) Année 1992
  • 18h22
    Whispering - PAUL WHITEMAN
    Paul Whiteman & His Ambassador Orchestra

    Whispering

    John Schonberger. : compositeur, Amelia Rose. : compositeur, Richard Cobum. : compositeur, Paul Whiteman (violon), Henry Busse (cornet), Buster Johnson (trombone), Gus Mueller (clarinette), Ferde Grofé (piano), Mike Pingitone banjo), Sammy Heiss (tuba), Harold McDonald (batterie)
    Album Paul Whiteman & His Orchestra Label Epm Records (ZET 764) Année 1991
  • 18h25
    Jolson introduces paul whiteman - AL JOLSON & PAUL WHITEMAN
    Al Jolson & Paul Whiteman

    Jolson Introduces Paul Whiteman

    Album Al Jolson Hosts an All-Star Tribute to Irving Berlin Celebrating His 50th Birthday ! Label Vintage Jazz Classics (VJC-1010-2) Année 1938
  • 18h26
    The love nest - BIX BEIDERBECKE
    Bix Beiderbecke

    The Love Nest

    Louis A. Hirsch. : compositeur, Otto Harbach. : compositeur, Bill Challis (arrangements) : compositeur, Paul Whiteman & His Orchestra, Bix Beiderbecke (cornet), Henry Busse (trompette bouchée), Bill Rank (trombone), Wilbur Hall (trombone), Boyce Cullen (trombone), Jimmy Dorsey (saxophone alto, clarinette), Hal McLean (saxophone alto, clarinette), Cher Hazlett (saxophone alto, clarinette basse), Frank Trumbauer (saxophone C Mélody), Charles Strickfaden (saxophone alto), Matty Malneck (violon), Misha Russell (violon), Kurt Dieterle (violon), Roy Bargy (piano), Mike Pingitone banjo), Mike Trafficante (tuba), Steve Brown (basse), Hal McDonald (batterie), Trio vocal
    Album Bix Beiderbecke Complete Edition / Vol. 5 / 1928 Label Masters Of Jazz (MJCD 28) Année 1992
  • 18h28
    Livery stable blues - ORIGINAL DIXIELAND JAZZ BAND
    Original Dixieland Jass Band

    Livery stable Blues

    Ray Lopez. : compositeur, Alcide Nunez. : compositeur, Dominic J. 'Nick' LaRocca (cornet), Edwin B. Eddie Edwards (trombone), Lawrence 'Larry' Shields (clarinette), Henry W. Ragas (piano), Anthont 'Tony' Sbarbaro (batterie)
    Album Complete Original Dixieland Jazz Band 1917-1921 Label Rca (PD 90026) Année 1987
  • 18h29
    Rhapsody in blue - pour piano et orchestre - GEORGE GERSHWIN
    George Gershwin

    Rhapsody in blue

    George Gershwin. : compositeur, George Gershwin (piano), The Paul Whiteman Orchestra
    Album The Historical Gershwin Label Urania Records (WS 121.132) Année 2010
  • 18h33
    All of me - MILDRED BAILEY
    Mildred Bailey

    All of Me

    Seymour Simons. : compositeur, Gerald Marks. : compositeur, Mildred Bailey (voix), Paul Whiteman And His Orchestra, Nat Natoli (trompette), Harry Goldfield (trompette), Bill Rank (trombone), Frank Trumbauer (saxophone alto), Ray McDermott (saxophone ténor), John Bowman (violon), Kurt Dieterle (violon), Mischa Russell (violon), Matt Malneck (violon), Roy Bargy (piano), Fritz Ciccone (guitare), Pierre Olker (basse), George Marsh (batterie)
    Album Toppie's Ladies - Ladies in Love Label Bdmusic (175157) Année 2017
  • 18h35
    Embraceable you - NAT KING COLE
    Nat King Cole

    Embraceable you

    George Gershwin. : compositeur, Ira Gershwin. : compositeur, Nat King Cole (voix)
    Album I Write the Songs Label Living Era (CD AJS 503)
  • 18h39
    I couldn't hear nobody pray (remastered) - NAT KING COLE
    Nat King Cole

    I Couldn't Hear Nobody Pray

    Trad. : compositeur, Nat King Cole (voix), The Churh Of Deliverence, Gordon Jenkins (direction, arrangements)
    Album Every Time I Feel The Spirit Label Capitol Année 2009
  • 18h42
    With plenty of money and you - NAT KING COLE TRIO
    Nat King Cole Trio

    With Plenty of Money and You

    Harry Warren. : compositeur, Al Dubin. : compositeur, Nat King Cole (piano), Oscar Moore (guitare), Wesley Prince (basse)
    Album Strictly Instrumental 1938 - 1941 Label Music Memoria (30992) Année 1992
  • 18h45
    Sweet Lorraine - NAT KING COLE
    Nat King Cole

    Sweet Lorraine

    Cliff Burwell. : compositeur, Mitchell Parish. : compositeur, Nat King Cole (piano, voix), Oscar Moore (guitare), Wesley Prince (basse)
    Album Nat King Cole, His Musical Autobiography Label Universal (56112691) Année 2015
  • 18h49
    Swing session (Soda fountain rag) - DUKE ELLINGTON
    Duke Ellington

    Swing Session (Soda Fountain Rag)

    Duke Ellington. : compositeur, Duke Ellington (piano)
    Album BD Music & Cabu present Duke Ellington at the Piano Label Bdmusic (73132) Année 2015
  • 18h50
    Sophisticated lady - DUKE ELLINGTON
    Duke Ellington & His Orchestra

    Sophisticated Lady

    Duke Ellington. : compositeur, Cat Andersen (trompette), Mercer Ellington (trompette), Herbie Jones (trompette), Cootie Williams (trompette), Lawrence Brown (trombone), Buster Cooper (trombone), Chuck Connors (trombone basse), Johnny Hodges (saxophone alto), Russell Procope rsaxophone alto, clarinette), Jimmy Hamilton (saxophone ténor, clarinette), Paul Gonsalves (saxophone ténor), Harry Carney (saxophone baryton, clarinette basse), Duke Ellington (piano, direction), John Lamb (basse), Sam Woodyard (batterie)
    Album Soul Call Label Verve (539785-2) Année 1999
