Bad Girls et truands

Avec les mots, les "Bad girls" peuvent être aussi violentes que leurs collègues masculins. Femmes et hommes ont porté la brutalité au pinacle, notamment les figures mythiques des gangsters de l’ouest –Billy The Kid, Jesse James, Butch Cassidy - qu’ils ont chantées et parfois imitées.
Jelly Roll Morton
Black Bottom Stomp
Jelly Roll Morton and his Red Hot Peppers avec George Mitchell (cornet), Kid Ory (trombone) et Omer Simeon (clarinette).
Frémeaux et associés 2001
Memphis Minnie
I'm a Bad Luck Woman
Classic Blues 2009
Dinah Washington
Send me to the electric chair
Dinah Washington, Eddie Chamblee (saxophone ténor) et The Eddie Chamblee Orchestra
Emarcy records 1958
Chubby Newsome
Where’s the money honey
Indigo 2004
Little Esther
I'm a bad, bad girl
Charly Records 1987
Lil Johnson and Black Bob
Press my button, ring my bell
Trickont 2000
Ann Cook
He’s the sweetest black man in town
(collection privée)
Trixie Smith
You’ve to beat me to keep me
Trixie Smith, Louis Armstrong (cornet)
(collection privée)
Long Tall Marvin
Have mercy miss Percy
(collection privée)
Almeda Riddle
Jesse James
Rounder records (1997)
Jesse James
Lonesome day blues
Saga 2004
Jesse James
Red hot rockin’ blues
Frémeaux et associés 2013
Billy The Kid Emerson
I never get enough
(collection privée)
Wilson Batista
Lenço no pescoço
Frémeaux et associés 2008
Noël Rosa
Rapaz folgado
Frémeaux et associés 2008
Léon Raiter
Les gangsters
Frémeaux et associés 2008
