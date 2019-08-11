Bad Girls et truands

Programmation musicale

Jelly Roll Morton

Black Bottom Stomp

Jelly Roll Morton and his Red Hot Peppers avec George Mitchell (cornet), Kid Ory (trombone) et Omer Simeon (clarinette).

Frémeaux et associés 2001

Memphis Minnie

I'm a Bad Luck Woman

Classic Blues 2009

Dinah Washington

Send me to the electric chair

Dinah Washington, Eddie Chamblee (saxophone ténor) et The Eddie Chamblee Orchestra

Emarcy records 1958

Chubby Newsome

Where’s the money honey

Indigo 2004

Little Esther

I'm a bad, bad girl

Charly Records 1987

Lil Johnson and Black Bob

Press my button, ring my bell

Trickont 2000

Ann Cook

He’s the sweetest black man in town

(collection privée)

Trixie Smith

You’ve to beat me to keep me

Trixie Smith, Louis Armstrong (cornet)

(collection privée)

à réécouter émission Ciné Tempo Petite Histoire du Western

Long Tall Marvin

Have mercy miss Percy

(collection privée)

Almeda Riddle

Jesse James

Rounder records (1997)

Jesse James

Lonesome day blues

Saga 2004

Jesse James

Red hot rockin’ blues

Frémeaux et associés 2013

Billy The Kid Emerson

I never get enough

(collection privée)

Wilson Batista

Lenço no pescoço

Frémeaux et associés 2008

Noël Rosa

Rapaz folgado

Frémeaux et associés 2008

Léon Raiter

Les gangsters

Frémeaux et associés 2008