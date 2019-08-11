Les Bad Boys du Jazz
Les Bad Boys du Jazz
Par Florian Royer
le dimanche de 19h à 20h (août 2019)
Dimanche 11 août 2019
Bad Girls et truands

Avec les mots, les "Bad girls" peuvent être aussi violentes que leurs collègues masculins. Femmes et hommes ont porté la brutalité au pinacle, notamment les figures mythiques des gangsters de l’ouest –Billy The Kid, Jesse James, Butch Cassidy - qu’ils ont chantées et parfois imitées.

L'impératrice du blues au faîte de sa gloire : Bessie Smith, à Philadelphie, dans les années 1920. , © Anthony Barboza

Jelly Roll Morton
Black Bottom Stomp
Jelly Roll Morton and his Red Hot Peppers avec George Mitchell (cornet), Kid Ory (trombone) et Omer Simeon (clarinette).
Frémeaux et associés 2001 

Memphis Minnie
I'm a Bad Luck Woman
Classic Blues 2009

Dinah Washington
Send me to the electric chair
Dinah Washington, Eddie Chamblee (saxophone ténor) et The Eddie Chamblee Orchestra
Emarcy records 1958

Chubby Newsome
Where’s the money honey
Indigo 2004

Little Esther
I'm a bad, bad girl
Charly Records 1987

Lil Johnson and Black Bob
Press my button, ring my bell
Trickont 2000

Ann Cook
He’s the sweetest black man in town
(collection privée)

Trixie Smith
You’ve to beat me to keep me
Trixie Smith, Louis Armstrong (cornet)
(collection privée)

Long Tall Marvin
Have mercy miss Percy
(collection privée)

Almeda Riddle
Jesse James
Rounder records (1997)

Jesse James
Lonesome day blues
Saga 2004

Jesse James
Red hot rockin’ blues
Frémeaux et associés 2013

Billy The Kid Emerson
I never get enough
(collection privée)

Wilson Batista
Lenço no pescoço
Frémeaux et associés 2008

Noël Rosa
Rapaz folgado
Frémeaux et associés 2008

Léon Raiter
Les gangsters
Frémeaux et associés 2008

