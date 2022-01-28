Le van Beethoven
Programmation musicale
Le van Beethoven
Par Aurélie Moreau
du lundi au vendredi à 17hMusique classique
Vendredi 28 janvier 2022
58 min

Une heure, un compositeur : Georg Friedrich Haendel

Génie musical fécond, travailleur infatigable et compositeur préféré de Beethoven, Georg Friedrich Haendel était apprécié dans toute l’Europe de son temps. Le compositeur anglais d'origine allemande qui a excellé dans l'art de l'oratorio est au programme du van.

Georg Friedrich Haendel (Halle-sur-Saale, 23.II.1685 – Westminster, 14.IV.1759) par Philippe Mercier, © Getty / Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images
La programmation musicale :
  • Dixit Dominus : I. Dixit Dominus
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Dixit Dominus : I. Dixit Dominus

    John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Solistes Baroques Anglais, Choeur Monteverdi
    Album Haendel : Gloria , Dixit Dominus Label Philips (462597-2 , CD) Année 2001
  • Suite nº5 en Mi Maj hwv 430 - 2. Allemande / Pour piano - Murray Perahia
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Suite nº5 en Mi Maj hwv 430 - 2. Allemande / Pour piano

    Murray Perahia : Piano
    Album Récitals : Murray Perahia joue Haendel et Scarlatti Label Sony Classical (SK 62785) Année 1997
  • Suite nº5 en Mi Maj hwv 430 - 3. Courante / Pour piano - Murray Perahia
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Suite nº5 en Mi Maj hwv 430 - 3. Courante / Pour piano

    Murray Perahia : Piano
    Album Récitals : Murray Perahia joue Haendel et Scarlatti Label Sony Classical (SK 62785) Année 1997
  • Suite nº5 en Mi Maj hwv 430 - 4. Air et variations sur L'Harmonieux Forgeron / Pour piano - Murray Perahia
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Suite nº5 en Mi Maj hwv 430 - 4. Air et variations sur L'Harmonieux Forgeron / Pour piano

    Murray Perahia : Piano
    Album Récitals : Murray Perahia joue Haendel et Scarlatti Label Sony Classical (SK 62785) Année 1997
  • Salomon CB 142 : Arrivée de la Reine de Saba
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Salomon CB 142 : Arrivée de la Reine de Saba

    Pinchas Zukerman : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De Saint Paul
    Album Pachelbel - Canon & Gigue - Pinchas Zukerman Label Philips (412215-2)
  • Concerto grosso en Sol Maj op 6 nº1 CB 123 nº1 : A tempo giusto
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Concerto grosso en Sol Maj op 6 nº1 CB 123 nº1 : A tempo giusto

    Pinchas Zukerman : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De Saint Paul
    Album Pachelbel - Canon & Gigue - Pinchas Zukerman Label Philips (412215-2)
  • Concerto grosso en Sol Maj op 6 nº1 CB 123 nº1 : Allegro
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Concerto grosso en Sol Maj op 6 nº1 CB 123 nº1 : Allegro

    Pinchas Zukerman : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De Saint Paul
    Album Pachelbel - Canon & Gigue - Pinchas Zukerman Label Philips (412215-2)
  • Concerto grosso en Sol Maj op 6 nº1 CB 123 nº1 : Adagio
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Concerto grosso en Sol Maj op 6 nº1 CB 123 nº1 : Adagio

    Pinchas Zukerman : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De Saint Paul
    Album Pachelbel - Canon & Gigue - Pinchas Zukerman Label Philips (412215-2)
  • Concerto grosso en Sol Maj op 6 nº1 CB 123 nº1 : Allegro
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Concerto grosso en Sol Maj op 6 nº1 CB 123 nº1 : Allegro

    Pinchas Zukerman : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De Saint Paul
    Album Pachelbel - Canon & Gigue - Pinchas Zukerman Label Philips (412215-2)
  • Concerto grosso en Sol Maj op 6 nº1 CB 123 nº1 : Allegro
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Concerto grosso en Sol Maj op 6 nº1 CB 123 nº1 : Allegro

    Pinchas Zukerman : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De Saint Paul
    Album Pachelbel - Canon & Gigue - Pinchas Zukerman Label Philips (412215-2)
  • Israël en Egypte, 2ème Partie : No. 19 Choeur - Thy right hand, o Lord
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Israël en Egypte, 2ème Partie : No. 19 Choeur - Thy right hand, o Lord

    John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Solistes Baroques Anglais, Choeur Monteverdi
    Label Philips (432110-2)
  • Zadok the priest HWV 258
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Zadok the priest HWV 258

    Neville Marriner : chef d'orchestre, Academy Of Saint-Martin-In-The-Fields, Academy Of Saint-Martin-In-The-Fields
    Album Pomp and Circumstance : An english festival Label Philips (00289 468 174-2) Année 2000
  • Le Messie : For unto us a child is born (choeur)
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Le Messie : For unto us a child is born (choeur)

    Colin Davis : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Tenebrae
    Album Le Messie HWV 56 (intégrale) Label Lso Live (LSO0607) Année 2007
  • Le Messie : Why do the nations so furiously rage together (air de basse) - Alastair Miles
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Le Messie : Why do the nations so furiously rage together (air de basse)

    Colin Davis : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Alastair Miles : Basse (voix)
    Album Le Messie HWV 56 (intégrale) Label Lso Live (LSO0607) Année 2007
  • Le Messie : Let us break their bonds asunder (choeur)
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Le Messie : Let us break their bonds asunder (choeur)

    Colin Davis : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Tenebrae Choir
    Album Le Messie HWV 56 (intégrale) Label Lso Live (LSO0607) Année 2007
  • Le Messie : He that dwelleth in heaven (récitatif de ténor) - Mark Padmore
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Le Messie : He that dwelleth in heaven (récitatif de ténor)

    Colin Davis : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Mark Padmore : Ténor
    Album Le Messie HWV 56 (intégrale) Label Lso Live (LSO0607) Année 2007
  • Le Messie : Thou shalt break them (air de ténor) - Mark Padmore
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Le Messie : Thou shalt break them (air de ténor)

    Colin Davis : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Mark Padmore : Ténor
    Album Le Messie HWV 56 (intégrale) Label Lso Live (LSO0607) Année 2007
  • Le Messie : Hallelujah / Alleluia (choeur)
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Le Messie : Hallelujah / Alleluia (choeur)

    Colin Davis : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Tenebrae Choir
    Album Le Messie HWV 56 (intégrale) Label Lso Live (LSO0607) Année 2007
