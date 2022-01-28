Programmation musicale
Le van Beethoven
Par Aurélie Moreau
du lundi au vendredi à 17hMusique classique
Vendredi 28 janvier 2022
Une heure, un compositeur : Georg Friedrich Haendel
Génie musical fécond, travailleur infatigable et compositeur préféré de Beethoven, Georg Friedrich Haendel était apprécié dans toute l’Europe de son temps. Le compositeur anglais d'origine allemande qui a excellé dans l'art de l'oratorio est au programme du van.
La programmation musicale :
- Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Dixit Dominus : I. Dixit DominusJohn Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Solistes Baroques Anglais, Choeur MonteverdiAlbum Haendel : Gloria , Dixit Dominus Label Philips (462597-2 , CD) Année 2001
- Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Suite nº5 en Mi Maj hwv 430 - 2. Allemande / Pour pianoMurray Perahia : PianoAlbum Récitals : Murray Perahia joue Haendel et Scarlatti Label Sony Classical (SK 62785) Année 1997
- Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Suite nº5 en Mi Maj hwv 430 - 3. Courante / Pour pianoMurray Perahia : PianoAlbum Récitals : Murray Perahia joue Haendel et Scarlatti Label Sony Classical (SK 62785) Année 1997
- Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Suite nº5 en Mi Maj hwv 430 - 4. Air et variations sur L'Harmonieux Forgeron / Pour pianoMurray Perahia : PianoAlbum Récitals : Murray Perahia joue Haendel et Scarlatti Label Sony Classical (SK 62785) Année 1997
- Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Salomon CB 142 : Arrivée de la Reine de SabaPinchas Zukerman : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De Saint PaulAlbum Pachelbel - Canon & Gigue - Pinchas Zukerman Label Philips (412215-2)
- Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Concerto grosso en Sol Maj op 6 nº1 CB 123 nº1 : A tempo giustoPinchas Zukerman : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De Saint PaulAlbum Pachelbel - Canon & Gigue - Pinchas Zukerman Label Philips (412215-2)
- Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Concerto grosso en Sol Maj op 6 nº1 CB 123 nº1 : AllegroPinchas Zukerman : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De Saint PaulAlbum Pachelbel - Canon & Gigue - Pinchas Zukerman Label Philips (412215-2)
- Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Concerto grosso en Sol Maj op 6 nº1 CB 123 nº1 : AdagioPinchas Zukerman : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De Saint PaulAlbum Pachelbel - Canon & Gigue - Pinchas Zukerman Label Philips (412215-2)
- Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Concerto grosso en Sol Maj op 6 nº1 CB 123 nº1 : AllegroPinchas Zukerman : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De Saint PaulAlbum Pachelbel - Canon & Gigue - Pinchas Zukerman Label Philips (412215-2)
- Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Concerto grosso en Sol Maj op 6 nº1 CB 123 nº1 : AllegroPinchas Zukerman : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De Saint PaulAlbum Pachelbel - Canon & Gigue - Pinchas Zukerman Label Philips (412215-2)
- Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Israël en Egypte, 2ème Partie : No. 19 Choeur - Thy right hand, o LordJohn Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Solistes Baroques Anglais, Choeur MonteverdiLabel Philips (432110-2)
- Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Zadok the priest HWV 258Neville Marriner : chef d'orchestre, Academy Of Saint-Martin-In-The-Fields, Academy Of Saint-Martin-In-The-FieldsAlbum Pomp and Circumstance : An english festival Label Philips (00289 468 174-2) Année 2000
- Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Le Messie : For unto us a child is born (choeur)Colin Davis : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur TenebraeAlbum Le Messie HWV 56 (intégrale) Label Lso Live (LSO0607) Année 2007
- Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Le Messie : Why do the nations so furiously rage together (air de basse)Colin Davis : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Alastair Miles : Basse (voix)Album Le Messie HWV 56 (intégrale) Label Lso Live (LSO0607) Année 2007
- Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Le Messie : Let us break their bonds asunder (choeur)Colin Davis : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Tenebrae ChoirAlbum Le Messie HWV 56 (intégrale) Label Lso Live (LSO0607) Année 2007
- Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Le Messie : He that dwelleth in heaven (récitatif de ténor)Colin Davis : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Mark Padmore : TénorAlbum Le Messie HWV 56 (intégrale) Label Lso Live (LSO0607) Année 2007
- Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Le Messie : Thou shalt break them (air de ténor)Colin Davis : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Mark Padmore : TénorAlbum Le Messie HWV 56 (intégrale) Label Lso Live (LSO0607) Année 2007
- Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Le Messie : Hallelujah / Alleluia (choeur)Colin Davis : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Tenebrae ChoirAlbum Le Messie HWV 56 (intégrale) Label Lso Live (LSO0607) Année 2007
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Aurélie MoreauProduction
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration
émission précédentejeudi 27 janvier 2022
émission suivantelundi 31 janvier 2022