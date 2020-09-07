Le van Beethoven
Programmation musicale
Le van Beethoven
Par Aurélie Moreau
du lundi au vendredi à 17hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Lundi 7 septembre 2020
58 min

Sir Thomas Beecham dirige Beethoven et les grands romantiques

Sir Thomas Beecham dirige Beethoven et les grands romantiques
Le chef d’orchestre Sir Thomas Beecham (St helens, 29 avril 1879 - Londres, 8 mars 1961), © Photo by Douglas Glass / Warner Classics
La programmation musicale :
  • 17h00
    Symphonie n°7 en La Maj op 92 : 1. Poco sostenuto - Vivace
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Symphonie n°7 en La Maj op 92 : 1. Poco sostenuto - Vivace

    Thomas Beecham : chef d'orchestre, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra De Londres
    Album Sir Thomas Beecham : The later tradition - From Beethoven to Strauss Label Emi Classics (5099991861122)
  • 17h12
    Psaume 13 Herr, wie lange S 13 : Ich aber hoffe Ich will dem Herrn - WALTER MIDGLEY
    FRANZ LISZTcompositeur

    Psaume 13 Herr, wie lange S 13 : Ich aber hoffe Ich will dem Herrn

    THOMAS BEECHAM : chef d'orchestre, ROYAL PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA DE LONDRES, BEECHAM CHORAL SOCIETY
    Année 2011
  • 17h12
    Psaume 13 Herr, wie lange S 13 : Ich aber hoffe - WALTER MIDGLEY
    Franz Lisztcompositeur

    Psaume 13 Herr, wie lange S 13 : Ich aber hoffe

    Thomas Beecham : chef d'orchestre, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra De Londres, Beecham Choral Society, Denis Vaughan : Chef des Choeurs, Walter Midgley : Ténor
    Album Sir Thomas Beecham : The later tradition - From Beethoven to Strauss Label Emi Classics (5099991861122)
  • 17h19
    Psaume 13 Herr, wie lange S 13 : Ich will dem Herrn - WALTER MIDGLEY
    Franz Lisztcompositeur

    Psaume 13 Herr, wie lange S 13 : Ich will dem Herrn

    Thomas Beecham : chef d'orchestre, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra De Londres, Beecham Choral Society, Denis Vaughan : Chef des Choeurs, Walter Midgley : Ténor
    Album Sir Thomas Beecham : The later tradition - From Beethoven to Strauss Label Emi Classics (5099991861122)
  • 17h26
    Orpheus S 98
    Franz Lisztcompositeur

    Orpheus S 98

    Thomas Beecham : chef d'orchestre, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra De Londres
    Album Sir Thomas Beecham : The later tradition - From Beethoven to Strauss Label Emi Classics (5099991861122)
  • 17h37
    Concerto n°4 en Sol Maj op 58 : Andante con moto - pour piano et orchestre - ARTHUR RUBINSTEIN
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Concerto n°4 en sol maj op 58 : Andante con moto - pour piano et orchestre

    Thomas Beecham : chef d'orchestre, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra De Londres, Arthur Rubinstein : Piano
    Album Arthur Rubinstein Glückhafter Virtuose / Fortunate Virtuoso CD 8 Label Intense Media (233077/H) Année 2016
  • 17h43
    Das Märchen von der schönen Melusine, Ouverture op 32
    Felix Mendelssohncompositeur

    Das Märchen von der schönen Melusine, Ouverture op 32

    Thomas Beecham : chef d'orchestre, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra De Londres
    Album Sir Thomas Beecham : The later tradition - From Beethoven to Strauss Label Emi Classics (5099991861122)
  • 17h54
    Ein Heldenleben op 40 TrV 190 : 1. Der Held - STEVEN STARYK
    Richard Strausscompositeur

    Ein Heldenleben op 40 TrV 190 : 1. Der Held

    Thomas Beecham : chef d'orchestre, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra De Londres
    Album Sir Thomas Beecham : The later tradition - From Beethoven to Strauss Label Emi Classics (5099991861122)
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
vendredi 4 septembre 2020
58 min
Prokofiev suit le modèle beethovénien - 04 septembre 2020
émission suivante
mardi 8 septembre 2020
58 min
Itzhak Perlman joue Beethoven - 8 septembre 2020