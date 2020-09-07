Programmation musicale
Le van Beethoven
Par Aurélie Moreau
du lundi au vendredi à 17hMusique classique
Lundi 7 septembre 2020
Sir Thomas Beecham dirige Beethoven et les grands romantiques
La programmation musicale :
- 17h00Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Symphonie n°7 en La Maj op 92 : 1. Poco sostenuto - VivaceThomas Beecham : chef d'orchestre, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra De LondresAlbum Sir Thomas Beecham : The later tradition - From Beethoven to Strauss Label Emi Classics (5099991861122)
- 17h12Franz Lisztcompositeur
Psaume 13 Herr, wie lange S 13 : Ich aber hoffeThomas Beecham : chef d'orchestre, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra De Londres, Beecham Choral Society, Denis Vaughan : Chef des Choeurs, Walter Midgley : TénorAlbum Sir Thomas Beecham : The later tradition - From Beethoven to Strauss Label Emi Classics (5099991861122)
- 17h19Franz Lisztcompositeur
Psaume 13 Herr, wie lange S 13 : Ich will dem HerrnThomas Beecham : chef d'orchestre, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra De Londres, Beecham Choral Society, Denis Vaughan : Chef des Choeurs, Walter Midgley : TénorAlbum Sir Thomas Beecham : The later tradition - From Beethoven to Strauss Label Emi Classics (5099991861122)
- 17h26Franz Lisztcompositeur
Orpheus S 98Thomas Beecham : chef d'orchestre, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra De LondresAlbum Sir Thomas Beecham : The later tradition - From Beethoven to Strauss Label Emi Classics (5099991861122)
- 17h37Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Concerto n°4 en sol maj op 58 : Andante con moto - pour piano et orchestreThomas Beecham : chef d'orchestre, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra De Londres, Arthur Rubinstein : PianoAlbum Arthur Rubinstein Glückhafter Virtuose / Fortunate Virtuoso CD 8 Label Intense Media (233077/H) Année 2016
- 17h43Felix Mendelssohncompositeur
Das Märchen von der schönen Melusine, Ouverture op 32Thomas Beecham : chef d'orchestre, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra De LondresAlbum Sir Thomas Beecham : The later tradition - From Beethoven to Strauss Label Emi Classics (5099991861122)
- 17h54Richard Strausscompositeur
Ein Heldenleben op 40 TrV 190 : 1. Der HeldThomas Beecham : chef d'orchestre, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra De LondresAlbum Sir Thomas Beecham : The later tradition - From Beethoven to Strauss Label Emi Classics (5099991861122)
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Aurélie MoreauProduction
- Louise LoubrieuRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration
émission précédentevendredi 4 septembre 2020
émission suivantemardi 8 septembre 2020