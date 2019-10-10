Programmation musicale
Le van Beethoven
Par Aurélie Moreau
du lundi au vendredi à 17hMusique classique
Jeudi 10 octobre 2019
Sir Roger Norrington décape Beethoven
"La musique doit danser", affirmait Sir Roger Norrington. Le chef britannique nous livre des interprétations de Beethoven sans fioritures, toniques, pétillantes et très véloces.
La programmation musicale :
- 17h00Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Symphonie n°7 en La Maj op 92 : poco sostenuto - vivaceRoger Norrington : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De StuttgartAlbum Ludwig Van Beethoven : Symphonies N°7 Et 8 Label Hanssler Classic (CD 93.087) Année 2003
- 17h15Domenico Scarlatticompositeur
Stabat Mater : Stabat Mater dolorosa - pour choeur mixte et basse continueRoger Norrington : chef d'orchestre, Choeur Schutz De Londres, Charles Spinks : Orgue, Marylin Sansom : Violoncelle, Keith Majoram : ContrebasseAlbum Oeuvres Vocales Sacrées Label Decca (444374-2) Année 1966
- 17h26Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Symphonie n°5 en ut min op 67 : 4. Allegro - PrestoRoger Norrington : chef d'orchestre, The London Classical PlayersAlbum Ludwig Van Beethoven : Symphonies N°4 Et 5 Label Emi (7496562) Année 1989
- 17h32Piotr Ilitch Tchaikovskicompositeur
Symphonie n°6 en si min op 74 : 2. Allegro con graziaRoger Norrington : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De StuttgartAlbum Roger Norrington Dirige Wagner Et Tchaikovski Label Hanssler Classic (CD93119) Année 2004
- 17h40Carl Maria Von Webercompositeur
Oberon : OuvertureRoger Norrington : chef d'orchestre, Classical Players De LondresAlbum Ouvertures Romantiques Label Emi (7498892) Année 1990
- 17h50Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Symphonie n°4 en Si bémol Maj op 60 : Allegro ma non troppoRoger Norrington : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De StuttgartAlbum Ludwig Van Beethoven : Symphonies N°3 Et 4 Label Hanssler Classic (CD 93.085) Année 2003
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Aurélie MoreauProduction
- Bruno Riou-MaillardRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration
