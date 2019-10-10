Le van Beethoven
Programmation musicale
Par Aurélie Moreau
du lundi au vendredi à 17hMusique classique
Jeudi 10 octobre 2019
58 min

Sir Roger Norrington décape Beethoven

"La musique doit danser", affirmait Sir Roger Norrington. Le chef britannique nous livre des interprétations de Beethoven sans fioritures, toniques, pétillantes et très véloces.

Sir Roger Norrington décape Beethoven
Sir Roger Norrington, chef d'orchestre. Festival d'Edimbourg, © Getty / Photo by robbie jack/Corbis via Getty Images
La programmation musicale :
  • 17h00
    Symphonie n°7 en La Maj op 92 : poco sostenuto - vivace
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Symphonie n°7 en La Maj op 92 : poco sostenuto - vivace

    Roger Norrington : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Stuttgart
    Album Ludwig Van Beethoven : Symphonies N°7 Et 8 Label Hanssler Classic (CD 93.087) Année 2003
  • 17h15
    Stabat Mater : Stabat Mater dolorosa - pour choeur mixte et basse continue - CHARLES SPINKS
    Domenico Scarlatticompositeur

    Stabat Mater : Stabat Mater dolorosa - pour choeur mixte et basse continue

    Roger Norrington : chef d'orchestre, Choeur Schutz De Londres, Charles Spinks : Orgue, Marylin Sansom : Violoncelle, Keith Majoram : Contrebasse
    Album Oeuvres Vocales Sacrées Label Decca (444374-2) Année 1966
  • 17h26
    Symphonie n°5 en ut min op 67 : 4. Allegro - Presto
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Symphonie n°5 en ut min op 67 : 4. Allegro - Presto

    Roger Norrington : chef d'orchestre, The London Classical Players
    Album Ludwig Van Beethoven : Symphonies N°4 Et 5 Label Emi (7496562) Année 1989
  • 17h32
    Symphonie n°6 en si min op 74 : 2. Allegro con grazia
    Piotr Ilitch Tchaikovskicompositeur

    Symphonie n°6 en si min op 74 : 2. Allegro con grazia

    Roger Norrington : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Stuttgart
    Album Roger Norrington Dirige Wagner Et Tchaikovski Label Hanssler Classic (CD93119) Année 2004
  • 17h40
    Oberon : Ouverture
    Carl Maria Von Webercompositeur

    Oberon : Ouverture

    Roger Norrington : chef d'orchestre, Classical Players De Londres
    Album Ouvertures Romantiques Label Emi (7498892) Année 1990
  • 17h50
    Symphonie n°4 en si bemol maj op 60 : allegro ma non troppo
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Symphonie n°4 en Si bémol Maj op 60 : Allegro ma non troppo

    Roger Norrington : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Stuttgart
    Album Ludwig Van Beethoven : Symphonies N°3 Et 4 Label Hanssler Classic (CD 93.085) Année 2003
L'équipe de l'émission :
