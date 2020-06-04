Programmation musicale
Le van Beethoven
Par Aurélie Moreau
du lundi au vendredi à 17hMusique classique
Jeudi 4 juin 2020
Secrets de fabrication : les Variations Eroica
Un programme entièrement consacré à Beethoven, autour des 15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en mi bémol Majeur, les "Variations Eroica" dont nous écoutons un large extrait interprété par le pianiste Emil Gilels.
La programmation musicale :
- 17h00Ludwig Van Beethoven
Les créatures de Prométhée op 43 : OuvertureThomas Dausgaard : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre SuedoisAlbum Ludwig van Beethoven : Intégrale des oeuvres orchestrales / Vol.11 Label Simax Classics (PSC 1284) Année 2013
- 17h06Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Symphonie n°2 en Ré Maj op 36 : 2. LarghettoClaudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de VienneAlbum Ludwig Van Beethoven: Symphonies n°2 & n°5 Label Deutsche Grammophon
- 17h19Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
15 Variations et fugue pour piano sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 (Variations héroïques) : IntroductionEmil Gilels : PianoAlbum Complete Beethoven Edition / vol 6 : Oeuvres pour piano Label Deutsche Grammophon (453 733-2)
- 17h19Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
15 Variations et fugue pour piano sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 (Variations héroïques) : ThèmeEmil Gilels : PianoAlbum Complete Beethoven Edition / vol 6 : Oeuvres pour piano Label Deutsche Grammophon (453 733-2)
- 17h19Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
15 Variations et fugue pour piano sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 (Variations héroïques) : Variation n°1Emil Gilels : PianoAlbum Complete Beethoven Edition / vol 6 : Oeuvres pour piano Label Deutsche Grammophon (453 733-2)
- 17h19Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
15 Variations et fugue pour piano sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 (Variations héroïques) : Variation n°2Emil Gilels : PianoAlbum Complete Beethoven Edition / vol 6 : Oeuvres pour piano Label Deutsche Grammophon (453 733-2)
- 17h19Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
15 Variations et fugue pour piano sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 (Variations héroïques) : Variation n°3Emil Gilels : PianoAlbum Complete Beethoven Edition / vol 6 : Oeuvres pour piano Label Deutsche Grammophon (453 733-2)
- 17h19Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
15 Variations et fugue pour piano sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 (Variations héroïques) : Variation n°4Emil Gilels : PianoAlbum Complete Beethoven Edition / vol 6 : Oeuvres pour piano Label Deutsche Grammophon (453 733-2)
- 17h19Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
15 Variations et fugue pour piano sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 (Variations héroïques) : Variation n°5Emil Gilels : PianoAlbum Complete Beethoven Edition / vol 6 : Oeuvres pour piano Label Deutsche Grammophon (453 733-2)
- 17h19Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
15 variations et fugue pour piano sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 (Variations héroïques) : Variation n°6Emil Gilels : PianoAlbum Complete Beethoven Edition / vol 6 : Oeuvres pour piano Label Deutsche Grammophon (453 733-2)
- 17h19Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
15 variations et fugue pour piano sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 (Variations héroïques) : Variation n°7Emil Gilels : PianoAlbum Complete Beethoven Edition / vol 6 : Oeuvres pour piano Label Deutsche Grammophon (453 733-2)
- 17h19Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
15 variations et fugue pour piano sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 (Variations héroïques) : Variation n°8Emil Gilels : PianoAlbum Complete Beethoven Edition / vol 6 : Oeuvres pour piano Label Deutsche Grammophon (453 733-2)
- 17h19Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
15 variations et fugue pour piano sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 (Variations héroïques) : Variation n°9Emil Gilels : PianoAlbum Complete Beethoven Edition / vol 6 : Oeuvres pour piano Label Deutsche Grammophon (453 733-2)
- 17h19Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
15 Variations et fugue pour piano sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 (Variations héroïques) : Variation n°10Emil Gilels : PianoAlbum Complete Beethoven Edition / vol 6 : Oeuvres pour piano Label Deutsche Grammophon (453 733-2)
- 17h20Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
15 variations et fugue pour piano sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 (Variations héroïques) : Variation n°11Emil Gilels : PianoAlbum Complete Beethoven Edition / vol 6 : Oeuvres pour piano Label Deutsche Grammophon (453 733-2)
- 17h20Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
15 variations et fugue pour piano sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 (Variations héroïques) : Variation n°12Emil Gilels : PianoAlbum Complete Beethoven Edition / vol 6 : Oeuvres pour piano Label Deutsche Grammophon (453 733-2)
- 17h32Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Christus am Ölberg - duett - So ruhe denn mit ganzer Schwere - Jésus, Le SéraphinBernhard Klee : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Vienne, Elisabeth Harwood : Soprano, James King : TénorAlbum Beethoven complete edition / vol 19 Label Deutsche Grammophon (453799-2)
- 17h39Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Trio avec piano en Ré Maj (d'après la Symphonie n°2 en Ré Maj op 36) : 4. Allegro moltoTrio Elegiaque, Laurent Le Flécher : Violon, Virginie Constant : Violoncelle, Francois Dumont : PianoAlbum Ludwig van Beethoven : Intégrale des trios avec piano Label Brilliant Classics (94327) Année 2013
- 17h47Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Symphonie n°3 en Mi bémol Maj op 55 (Héroïque) : - 4. Finale. Allegro moltoHerbert Von Karajan : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de BerlinAlbum Beethoven / Symphonies Label Deutsche Grammophon (429090-2)
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Aurélie MoreauProduction
- Sophie PichonRéalisation
- Antoine CourtinRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration
émission précédentemercredi 3 juin 2020
émission suivantevendredi 5 juin 2020