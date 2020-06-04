Le van Beethoven
Programmation musicale
Le van Beethoven
Par Aurélie Moreau
du lundi au vendredi à 17hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Jeudi 4 juin 2020
58 min

Secrets de fabrication : les Variations Eroica

Un programme entièrement consacré à Beethoven, autour des 15 variations et fugue sur un thème original en mi bémol Majeur, les "Variations Eroica" dont nous écoutons un large extrait interprété par le pianiste Emil Gilels.

Secrets de fabrication : les Variations Eroica
Portrait de Ludwig van Beethoven (1770 - 1827), d’après un tableau de Christian Horneman, 1803 (détail), © Getty / Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images
La programmation musicale :
  • 17h00
    Les créatures de Prométhée op 43 : Ouverture - LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN
    Ludwig Van Beethoven

    Les créatures de Prométhée op 43 : Ouverture

    Thomas Dausgaard : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre Suedois
    Album Ludwig van Beethoven : Intégrale des oeuvres orchestrales / Vol.11 Label Simax Classics (PSC 1284) Année 2013
  • 17h06
    Symphonie n°2 en Ré Maj op 36 : 2. Larghetto
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Symphonie n°2 en Ré Maj op 36 : 2. Larghetto

    Claudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne
    Album Ludwig Van Beethoven: Symphonies n°2 & n°5 Label Deutsche Grammophon
  • 17h19
    15 variations et fugue pour piano sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 (Variations héroïques) : Introduction - EMIL GILELS
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    15 Variations et fugue pour piano sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 (Variations héroïques) : Introduction

    Emil Gilels : Piano
    Album Complete Beethoven Edition / vol 6 : Oeuvres pour piano Label Deutsche Grammophon (453 733-2)
  • 17h19
    15 variations et fugue pour piano sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 (Variations héroïques) : Thème - EMIL GILELS
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    15 Variations et fugue pour piano sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 (Variations héroïques) : Thème

    Emil Gilels : Piano
    Album Complete Beethoven Edition / vol 6 : Oeuvres pour piano Label Deutsche Grammophon (453 733-2)
  • 17h19
    15 variations et fugue pour piano sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 (Variations héroïques) : Variation n°1 - EMIL GILELS
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    15 Variations et fugue pour piano sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 (Variations héroïques) : Variation n°1

    Emil Gilels : Piano
    Album Complete Beethoven Edition / vol 6 : Oeuvres pour piano Label Deutsche Grammophon (453 733-2)
  • 17h19
    15 variations et fugue pour piano sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 (Variations héroïques) : Variation n°2 - EMIL GILELS
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    15 Variations et fugue pour piano sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 (Variations héroïques) : Variation n°2

    Emil Gilels : Piano
    Album Complete Beethoven Edition / vol 6 : Oeuvres pour piano Label Deutsche Grammophon (453 733-2)
  • 17h19
    15 variations et fugue pour piano sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 (Variations héroïques) : Variation n°3 - EMIL GILELS
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    15 Variations et fugue pour piano sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 (Variations héroïques) : Variation n°3

    Emil Gilels : Piano
    Album Complete Beethoven Edition / vol 6 : Oeuvres pour piano Label Deutsche Grammophon (453 733-2)
  • 17h19
    15 variations et fugue pour piano sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 (Variations héroïques) : Variation n°4 - EMIL GILELS
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    15 Variations et fugue pour piano sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 (Variations héroïques) : Variation n°4

    Emil Gilels : Piano
    Album Complete Beethoven Edition / vol 6 : Oeuvres pour piano Label Deutsche Grammophon (453 733-2)
  • 17h19
    15 variations et fugue pour piano sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 (Variations héroïques) : Variation n°5 - EMIL GILELS
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    15 Variations et fugue pour piano sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 (Variations héroïques) : Variation n°5

    Emil Gilels : Piano
    Album Complete Beethoven Edition / vol 6 : Oeuvres pour piano Label Deutsche Grammophon (453 733-2)
  • 17h19
    15 variations et fugue pour piano sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 (Variations héroïques) : Variation n°6 - EMIL GILELS
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    15 variations et fugue pour piano sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 (Variations héroïques) : Variation n°6

    Emil Gilels : Piano
    Album Complete Beethoven Edition / vol 6 : Oeuvres pour piano Label Deutsche Grammophon (453 733-2)
  • 17h19
    15 variations et fugue pour piano sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 (Variations héroïques) : Variation n°7 - EMIL GILELS
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    15 variations et fugue pour piano sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 (Variations héroïques) : Variation n°7

    Emil Gilels : Piano
    Album Complete Beethoven Edition / vol 6 : Oeuvres pour piano Label Deutsche Grammophon (453 733-2)
  • 17h19
    15 variations et fugue pour piano sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 (Variations héroïques) : Variation n°8 - EMIL GILELS
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    15 variations et fugue pour piano sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 (Variations héroïques) : Variation n°8

    Emil Gilels : Piano
    Album Complete Beethoven Edition / vol 6 : Oeuvres pour piano Label Deutsche Grammophon (453 733-2)
  • 17h19
    15 variations et fugue pour piano sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 (Variations héroïques) : Variation n°9 - EMIL GILELS
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    15 variations et fugue pour piano sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 (Variations héroïques) : Variation n°9

    Emil Gilels : Piano
    Album Complete Beethoven Edition / vol 6 : Oeuvres pour piano Label Deutsche Grammophon (453 733-2)
  • 17h19
    15 variations et fugue pour piano sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 (Variations héroïques) : Variation n°10 - EMIL GILELS
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    15 Variations et fugue pour piano sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 (Variations héroïques) : Variation n°10

    Emil Gilels : Piano
    Album Complete Beethoven Edition / vol 6 : Oeuvres pour piano Label Deutsche Grammophon (453 733-2)
  • 17h20
    15 variations et fugue pour piano sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 (Variations héroïques) : Variation n°11 - EMIL GILELS
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    15 variations et fugue pour piano sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 (Variations héroïques) : Variation n°11

    Emil Gilels : Piano
    Album Complete Beethoven Edition / vol 6 : Oeuvres pour piano Label Deutsche Grammophon (453 733-2)
  • 17h20
    15 variations et fugue pour piano sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 (Variations héroïques) : Variation n°12 - EMIL GILELS
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    15 variations et fugue pour piano sur un thème original en Mi bémol Maj op 35 (Variations héroïques) : Variation n°12

    Emil Gilels : Piano
    Album Complete Beethoven Edition / vol 6 : Oeuvres pour piano Label Deutsche Grammophon (453 733-2)
  • 17h32
    Oratorium en the mount of olives - duett - so ruhe denn mit g - ELISABETH HARWOOD
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Christus am Ölberg - duett - So ruhe denn mit ganzer Schwere - Jésus, Le Séraphin

    Bernhard Klee : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Vienne, Elisabeth Harwood : Soprano, James King : Ténor
    Album Beethoven complete edition / vol 19 Label Deutsche Grammophon (453799-2)
  • 17h39
    Trio avec piano en Ré Maj (d'après la Symphonie n°2 en Ré Maj op 36) : 4. Allegro molto - LAURENT LE FLECHER
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Trio avec piano en Ré Maj (d'après la Symphonie n°2 en Ré Maj op 36) : 4. Allegro molto

    Trio Elegiaque, Laurent Le Flécher : Violon, Virginie Constant : Violoncelle, Francois Dumont : Piano
    Album Ludwig van Beethoven : Intégrale des trios avec piano Label Brilliant Classics (94327) Année 2013
  • 17h47
    Symphonie n°3 en Mi bémol Maj op 55 (heroique) : - IV. Finale. Allegro molto
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Symphonie n°3 en Mi bémol Maj op 55 (Héroïque) : - 4. Finale. Allegro molto

    Herbert Von Karajan : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin
    Album Beethoven / Symphonies Label Deutsche Grammophon (429090-2)
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mercredi 3 juin 2020
58 min
Le Beethoven habité de Jos van Immerseel
émission suivante
vendredi 5 juin 2020
58 min
Bon anniversaire Martha Argerich !