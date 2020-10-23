Programmation musicale
Le van Beethoven
Par Aurélie Moreau
du lundi au vendredi à 17hMusique classique
Vendredi 23 octobre 2020
Schubert et Beethoven, la rencontre manquée
"Schubert avait une très grande estime pour Beethoven. Il aurait été tellement heureux, si cela lui avait été possible, de se rapprocher de Beethoven, mais celui-ci était dans les dernières années de sa vie tout à fait farouche et inabordable", raconte le compositeur Joseph Von Spaun.
La programmation musicale :
- 17h01Franz Schubertcompositeur
Sonate en ut min op posth D 958 pour piano : I. AllegrettoRadu Lupu : PianoAlbum Schubert : Oeuvres pour piano Label Decca (417785-2) Année 1982
- 17h10Franz Schubertcompositeur
Quatuor à cordes n°14 en ré min D 810 (La jeune fille et la mort) : 4. PrestoQuatuor Juilliard, Robert Mann : Violon, Isidore Cohen : Violon, Raphael Hillyer : Alto (instrument), Claus Adam : VioloncelleAlbum Juilliard String Quartet : The complete RCA recordings 1957-1960 / Cd 4 Label Rca (19075863412/4) Année 2019
- 17h19Franz Schubertcompositeur
Ständchen D 920 pour mezzo-soprano choeur d'hommes et pianoBrigitte Fassbaender : Mezzo-soprano, Capella Bavariae Ensemble Vocal, Wolfgang Sawallisch : Piano et directionAlbum Schubert / Choeurs profanes Label Emi (4830882) Année 1981
- 17h25Franz Schubertcompositeur
Symphonie n°9 en Ut Maj D 944 (La grande) : 4. Finale. Allegro vivaceGeorge Szell : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de ClevelandAlbum Franz Schubert : Symphonies n°8 et 9 Label Cbs (MK 42415)
- 17h37Franz Schubertcompositeur
Trio en Mi bémol Maj op 100 D 929 : Andante con motoJean-Philippe Collard : Piano, Augustin Dumay : Violon, Frédéric Lodéon : VioloncelleAlbum Franz Schubert : Trio D 929 et duo D 574 Label Emi (7475532)
- 17h47Franz Schubertcompositeur
Impromptu en Mi bémol Maj op 90 n°2 D 899 n°2Radu Lupu : PianoAlbum Franz Schubert : Impromptus pour piano Label Decca (DECA 411 711-2) Année 1984
- 17h53Franz Schubertcompositeur
Symphonie n°3 en Ré Maj D 200 : Presto vivaceLorin Maazel : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio BavaroiseAlbum Franz Schubert : Intégrale des symphonies Label Br Klassik (900712)
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Aurélie MoreauProduction
- Vivian LecuivreRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration