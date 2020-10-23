Le van Beethoven
Programmation musicale
Par Aurélie Moreau
du lundi au vendredi à 17hMusique classique
Vendredi 23 octobre 2020
58 min

Schubert et Beethoven, la rencontre manquée

"Schubert avait une très grande estime pour Beethoven. Il aurait été tellement heureux, si cela lui avait été possible, de se rapprocher de Beethoven, mais celui-ci était dans les dernières années de sa vie tout à fait farouche et inabordable", raconte le compositeur Joseph Von Spaun.

Franz Schubert (Lichtental, 31 janvier 1797 - Vienne, 19 novembre 1828), © Getty / Photo by Imagno/Getty Images
La programmation musicale :
  • 17h01
    Sonate en ut min op posth D 958 pour piano : I. Allegretto - RADU LUPU
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Sonate en ut min op posth D 958 pour piano : I. Allegretto

    Radu Lupu : Piano
    Album Schubert : Oeuvres pour piano Label Decca (417785-2) Année 1982
  • 17h10
    Quatuor à cordes n°14 en ré min D 810 (La jeune fille et la mort) : 4. Presto - ROBERT MANN
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Quatuor à cordes n°14 en ré min D 810 (La jeune fille et la mort) : 4. Presto

    Quatuor Juilliard, Robert Mann : Violon, Isidore Cohen : Violon, Raphael Hillyer : Alto (instrument), Claus Adam : Violoncelle
    Album Juilliard String Quartet : The complete RCA recordings 1957-1960 / Cd 4 Label Rca (19075863412/4) Année 2019
  • 17h19
    Standchen D 920 pour mezzo-soprano choeur mixte a 4 voix et piano - BRIGITTE FASSBAENDER
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Ständchen D 920 pour mezzo-soprano choeur d'hommes et piano

    Brigitte Fassbaender : Mezzo-soprano, Capella Bavariae Ensemble Vocal, Wolfgang Sawallisch : Piano et direction
    Album Schubert / Choeurs profanes Label Emi (4830882) Année 1981
  • 17h25
    Symphonie n°9 en Ut Maj D 944 (La grande) : 4. Finale. Allegro vivace
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Symphonie n°9 en Ut Maj D 944 (La grande) : 4. Finale. Allegro vivace

    George Szell : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Cleveland
    Album Franz Schubert : Symphonies n°8 et 9 Label Cbs (MK 42415)
  • 17h37
    Trio en Mi bémol Maj op 100 D 929 : Andante con moto - JEAN-PHILIPPE COLLARD
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Trio en Mi bémol Maj op 100 D 929 : Andante con moto

    Jean-Philippe Collard : Piano, Augustin Dumay : Violon, Frédéric Lodéon : Violoncelle
    Album Franz Schubert : Trio D 929 et duo D 574 Label Emi (7475532)
  • 17h47
    Impromptu en Mi bémol Maj op 90 n°2 D 899 n°2 - RADU LUPU
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Impromptu en Mi bémol Maj op 90 n°2 D 899 n°2

    Radu Lupu : Piano
    Album Franz Schubert : Impromptus pour piano Label Decca (DECA 411 711-2) Année 1984
  • 17h53
    Symphonie n°3 en Ré Maj D 200 : Presto vivace
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Symphonie n°3 en Ré Maj D 200 : Presto vivace

    Lorin Maazel : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise
    Album Franz Schubert : Intégrale des symphonies Label Br Klassik (900712)
L'équipe de l'émission :
58 min
