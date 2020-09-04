Le van Beethoven
Programmation musicale
Par Aurélie Moreau
du lundi au vendredi à 17hMusique classique
Vendredi 4 septembre 2020
58 min

Prokofiev suit le modèle beethovénien - 04 septembre 2020

“La contribution de Prokofiev à la culture musicale de la Russie est immense est inestimable. Un compositeur de génie …” Dmitri Chostakovitch.

Le compositeur Sergei Prokofiev (Sontsivka, 11 avril 1891 - Moscou, 5 mars 1953), © Getty / Photo by George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images
La programmation musicale :
  • 17h01
    Symphonie n°6 en mi bémol min op 111 : 3. Vivace
    SERGE PROKOFIEVcompositeur

    Symphonie n°6 en mi bémol min op 111 : 3. Vivace

    SEIJI OZAWA : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE PHILHARMONIQUE DE BERLIN
  • 17h14
    Sonate n°3 en la min op 28 - YOURI EGOROV
    Serge Prokofievcompositeur

    Sonate pour piano n°3 en la min op 28

    Youri Egorov : Piano
    Album Youri Egorov : Autumn song Label Etcetera (KTC 1520) Année 2016
  • 17h24
    Symphonie n°2 en ré min op 40 : Theme
    Serge Prokofievcompositeur

    Symphonie n°2 en ré min op 40 : 2. Thème et Variations : Thème

    Neeme Järvi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National D'Ecosse
    Album Neeme Järvi dirige Serge Prokofiev Label Chandos (CHAN 8368) Année 1985
  • 17h24
    Symphonie n°2 en ré min op 40 : Variation 1
    Serge Prokofievcompositeur

    Symphonie n°2 en ré min op 40 : 2. Thème et Variations : Variation 1

    Neeme Järvi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National D'Ecosse
    Album Neeme Järvi dirige Serge Prokofiev Label Chandos (CHAN 8368) Année 1985
  • 17h24
    Symphonie n°2 en ré min op 40 : Variation 2
    Serge Prokofievcompositeur

    Symphonie n°2 en ré min op 40 : 2. Thème et Variations : Variation 2

    Neeme Järvi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National D'Ecosse
    Album Neeme Järvi dirige Serge Prokofiev Label Chandos (CHAN 8368) Année 1985
  • 17h24
    Symphonie n°2 en ré min op 40 : Variation 3
    Serge Prokofievcompositeur

    Symphonie n°2 en ré min op 40 : 2. Thème et Variations : Variation 3

    Neeme Järvi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National D'Ecosse
    Album Neeme Järvi dirige Serge Prokofiev Label Chandos (CHAN 8368) Année 1985
  • 17h24
    Symphonie n°2 en ré min op 40 : Variation 4
    Serge Prokofievcompositeur

    Symphonie n°2 en ré min op 40 : 2. Thème et Variations : Variation 4

    Neeme Järvi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National D'Ecosse
    Album Neeme Järvi dirige Serge Prokofiev Label Chandos (CHAN 8368) Année 1985
  • 17h36
    Concerto n°1 en Ré bémol Maj op 10 : Allegro brioso - pour piano et orchestre - NELSON FREIRE
    Serge Prokofievcompositeur

    Concerto n°1 en Ré bémol Maj op 10 : 1. Allegro brioso - pour piano et orchestre

    Yuri Ahronovitch : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Nelson Freire : Piano
    Album Nelson Freire Radio days Label Decca (478 6772) Année 2014
  • 17h42
    Concerto n°1 en Ré bémol Maj op 10 : Andante assai - pour piano et orchestre - NELSON FREIRE
    Serge Prokofievcompositeur

    Concerto n°1 en Ré bémol Maj op 10 : Andante assai - pour piano et orchestre

    Yuri Ahronovitch : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Nelson Freire : Piano
    Album Nelson Freire Radio days Label Decca (478 6772) Année 2014
  • 17h46
    Concerto n°1 en Ré bémol Maj op 10 : Allegro scherzando - pour piano et orchestre - NELSON FREIRE
    Serge Prokofievcompositeur

    Concerto n°1 en Ré bémol Maj op 10 : Allegro scherzando - pour piano et orchestre

    Yuri Ahronovitch : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Nelson Freire : Piano
    Album Nelson Freire Radio days Label Decca (478 6772) Année 2014
  • 17h51
    Alexandre nevsky op 78 : Debout, peuple russe - EWA PODLES
    Serge Prokofievcompositeur

    Alexandre Nevsky op 78 : Debout, peuple russe

    Jean Claude Casadesus : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National De Lille / Région Nord - Pas de Calais, Choeur Academique D'Etat De Lettonie Latvija
    Album Prokofiev/Alexandre Nevsky/Casadeus Label Harmonia Mundi (HMC 901523500093) Année 1995
  • 17h54
    Sonate n°4 pour piano en ut min op 29 : Allegro con brio ma non lyrico - SEVERIN VON ECKARDSTEIN
    Serge Prokofievcompositeur

    Sonate n°4 pour piano en ut min op 29 : Allegro con brio ma non lyrico

    Severin Von Eckardstein : Piano
    Album Portrait de Severin von Eckardstein Label Initiativkreis Ruhrgebiet (553064)
