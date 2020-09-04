Programmation musicale
Le van Beethoven
Par Aurélie Moreau
du lundi au vendredi à 17hMusique classique
Vendredi 4 septembre 2020
Prokofiev suit le modèle beethovénien - 04 septembre 2020
“La contribution de Prokofiev à la culture musicale de la Russie est immense est inestimable. Un compositeur de génie …” Dmitri Chostakovitch.
La programmation musicale :
- 17h01SERGE PROKOFIEVcompositeur
Symphonie n°6 en mi bémol min op 111 : 3. VivaceSEIJI OZAWA : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE PHILHARMONIQUE DE BERLIN
- 17h14Serge Prokofievcompositeur
Sonate pour piano n°3 en la min op 28Youri Egorov : PianoAlbum Youri Egorov : Autumn song Label Etcetera (KTC 1520) Année 2016
- 17h24Serge Prokofievcompositeur
Symphonie n°2 en ré min op 40 : 2. Thème et Variations : ThèmeNeeme Järvi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National D'EcosseAlbum Neeme Järvi dirige Serge Prokofiev Label Chandos (CHAN 8368) Année 1985
- 17h24Serge Prokofievcompositeur
Symphonie n°2 en ré min op 40 : 2. Thème et Variations : Variation 1Neeme Järvi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National D'EcosseAlbum Neeme Järvi dirige Serge Prokofiev Label Chandos (CHAN 8368) Année 1985
- 17h24Serge Prokofievcompositeur
Symphonie n°2 en ré min op 40 : 2. Thème et Variations : Variation 2Neeme Järvi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National D'EcosseAlbum Neeme Järvi dirige Serge Prokofiev Label Chandos (CHAN 8368) Année 1985
- 17h24Serge Prokofievcompositeur
Symphonie n°2 en ré min op 40 : 2. Thème et Variations : Variation 3Neeme Järvi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National D'EcosseAlbum Neeme Järvi dirige Serge Prokofiev Label Chandos (CHAN 8368) Année 1985
- 17h24Serge Prokofievcompositeur
Symphonie n°2 en ré min op 40 : 2. Thème et Variations : Variation 4Neeme Järvi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National D'EcosseAlbum Neeme Järvi dirige Serge Prokofiev Label Chandos (CHAN 8368) Année 1985
- 17h36Serge Prokofievcompositeur
Concerto n°1 en Ré bémol Maj op 10 : 1. Allegro brioso - pour piano et orchestreYuri Ahronovitch : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Nelson Freire : PianoAlbum Nelson Freire Radio days Label Decca (478 6772) Année 2014
- 17h42Serge Prokofievcompositeur
Concerto n°1 en Ré bémol Maj op 10 : Andante assai - pour piano et orchestreYuri Ahronovitch : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Nelson Freire : PianoAlbum Nelson Freire Radio days Label Decca (478 6772) Année 2014
- 17h46Serge Prokofievcompositeur
Concerto n°1 en Ré bémol Maj op 10 : Allegro scherzando - pour piano et orchestreYuri Ahronovitch : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Nelson Freire : PianoAlbum Nelson Freire Radio days Label Decca (478 6772) Année 2014
- 17h51Serge Prokofievcompositeur
Alexandre Nevsky op 78 : Debout, peuple russeJean Claude Casadesus : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National De Lille / Région Nord - Pas de Calais, Choeur Academique D'Etat De Lettonie LatvijaAlbum Prokofiev/Alexandre Nevsky/Casadeus Label Harmonia Mundi (HMC 901523500093) Année 1995
- 17h54Serge Prokofievcompositeur
Sonate n°4 pour piano en ut min op 29 : Allegro con brio ma non lyricoSeverin Von Eckardstein : PianoAlbum Portrait de Severin von Eckardstein Label Initiativkreis Ruhrgebiet (553064)
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Aurélie MoreauProduction
- Louise LoubrieuRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration
58 min
jeudi 3 septembre 2020 Beethoven et l’Archiduc Rodolphe - 03 septembre 2020