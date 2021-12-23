Nelson Freire, l’enchanteur du piano

Nelson Freire à l’âge de 24 ans était déjà cité par le Times comme « l’un des plus grands pianistes de sa génération et de toutes les autres ». Il avait le don de faire chanter le piano, avec des moments d’intériorité et des envolées fulgurantes.

Le pianiste Nelson Freire (18 octobre 1944 - 1er novembre 2021), © Photo by Gregory Favre / Decca