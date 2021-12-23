Programmation musicale
Le van Beethoven
Par Aurélie Moreau
du lundi au vendredi à 17hMusique classique
Jeudi 23 décembre 2021
Nelson Freire, l’enchanteur du piano
Nelson Freire à l’âge de 24 ans était déjà cité par le Times comme « l’un des plus grands pianistes de sa génération et de toutes les autres ». Il avait le don de faire chanter le piano, avec des moments d’intériorité et des envolées fulgurantes.
La programmation musicale :
- Frédéric Chopincompositeur
Impromptu n°3 en Sol bémol Maj op 51 - pour pianoNelson Freire : PianoAlbum Frédéric Chopin : Concerto et pièces pour piano Label Decca (4785332) Année 2014
- Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur
Concerto n°5 en Mi bémol Maj op 73 (L'Empereur) : 3. Rondo - pour piano et orchestreRiccardo Chailly : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre du Gewandhaus de Leipzig, Nelson Freire : PianoAlbum Ludwig van Beethoven : Concerto pour piano n°5 et Sonate op 111 Label Decca (4786771) Année 2014
- Johannes Brahmscompositeur, Johannes Brahmsauteur
Variations en Si bémol Maj sur un thème de Joseph Haydn op 56b : Choral Saint Antoni - version pour 2 pianosMartha Argerich : Piano, Nelson Freire : PianoAlbum Martha Argerich : The complete recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 41 Label Deutsche Grammophon (00289 477 8570) Année 2009
- Johannes Brahmscompositeur, Johannes Brahmsauteur
Variations en Si bémol Maj sur un thème de Joseph Haydn op 56b : Variation n°1 - version pour 2 pianosMartha Argerich : Piano, Nelson Freire : PianoAlbum Martha Argerich : The complete recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 41 Label Deutsche Grammophon (00289 477 8570) Année 2009
- Johannes Brahmscompositeur, Johannes Brahmsauteur
Variations en Si bémol Maj sur un thème de Joseph Haydn op 56b : Variation n°2 - version pour 2 pianosMartha Argerich : Piano, Nelson Freire : PianoAlbum Martha Argerich : The complete recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 41 Label Deutsche Grammophon (00289 477 8570) Année 2009
- Johannes Brahmscompositeur, Johannes Brahmsauteur
Variations en Si bémol Maj sur un thème de Joseph Haydn op 56b : Variation n°3 - version pour 2 pianosMartha Argerich : Piano, Nelson Freire : PianoAlbum Martha Argerich : The complete recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 41 Label Deutsche Grammophon (00289 477 8570) Année 2009
- Johannes Brahmscompositeur, Johannes Brahmsauteur
Variations en Si bémol Maj sur un thème de Joseph Haydn op 56b : Variation n°4 - version pour 2 pianosMartha Argerich : Piano, Nelson Freire : PianoAlbum Martha Argerich : The complete recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 41 Label Deutsche Grammophon (00289 477 8570) Année 2009
- Johannes Brahmscompositeur, Johannes Brahmsauteur
Variations en Si bémol Maj sur un thème de Joseph Haydn op 56b : Variation n°5 - version pour 2 pianosMartha Argerich : Piano, Nelson Freire : PianoAlbum Martha Argerich : The complete recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 41 Label Deutsche Grammophon (00289 477 8570) Année 2009
- Johannes Brahmscompositeur, Johannes Brahmsauteur
Variations en Si bémol Maj sur un thème de Joseph Haydn op 56b : Variation n°6 - version pour 2 pianosMartha Argerich : Piano, Nelson Freire : PianoAlbum Martha Argerich : The complete recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 41 Label Deutsche Grammophon (00289 477 8570) Année 2009
- Johannes Brahmscompositeur, Johannes Brahmsauteur
Variations en Si bémol Maj sur un thème de Joseph Haydn op 56b : Variation n°7 - version pour 2 pianosMartha Argerich : Piano, Nelson Freire : PianoAlbum Martha Argerich : The complete recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 41 Label Deutsche Grammophon (00289 477 8570) Année 2009
- Frédéric Chopincompositeur
Sonate pour piano n°2 en si bémol min op 35 : Scherzo - Più lento - Tempo INelson Freire : PianoAlbum Nelson Freire interprète Frédéric Chopin Label Decca (475 6617) Année 2005
- Claude Debussycompositeur
Préludes Livre I : Ce qu'a vu le vent d'ouestNelson Freire : PianoAlbum Nelson Freire interprète des oeuvres pour piano de Claude Debussy Label Decca (478 1111) Année 2009
- Camille Saint-Saënscompositeur
Concerto pour piano n°2 en sol min op 22 : 2. Allegretto scherzandoAdam Fischer : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Radio Symphonique De Berlin, Nelson Freire : PianoAlbum Nelson Freire interprète Saint-Saëns Grieg et Liszt Label Audite Schallplatten (AUDITE95742)
- Robert Schumanncompositeur
Fantaisie en Ut Maj op 17 pour piano : Lento e sempre pianoNelson Freire : PianoAlbum Nelson Freire en concert Label Alphee (9502003) Année 1984
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Aurélie MoreauProduction
- Jean-Claude MulletRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration
