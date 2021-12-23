Le van Beethoven
Programmation musicale
Par Aurélie Moreau
du lundi au vendredi à 17hMusique classique
Jeudi 23 décembre 2021
58 min

Nelson Freire, l’enchanteur du piano

Nelson Freire à l’âge de 24 ans était déjà cité par le Times comme « l’un des plus grands pianistes de sa génération et de toutes les autres ». Il avait le don de faire chanter le piano, avec des moments d’intériorité et des envolées fulgurantes.

Nelson Freire, l’enchanteur du piano
Le pianiste Nelson Freire (18 octobre 1944 - 1er novembre 2021), © Photo by Gregory Favre / Decca
La programmation musicale :
  • Impromptu n°3 en Sol bémol Maj op 51 - pour piano - Nelson Freire
    Frédéric Chopincompositeur

    Impromptu n°3 en Sol bémol Maj op 51 - pour piano

    Nelson Freire : Piano
    Album Frédéric Chopin : Concerto et pièces pour piano Label Decca (4785332) Année 2014
  • Concerto n°5 en Mi bémol Maj op 73 (L'Empereur) : 3. Rondo - pour piano et orchestre - Nelson Freire
    Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur

    Concerto n°5 en Mi bémol Maj op 73 (L'Empereur) : 3. Rondo - pour piano et orchestre

    Riccardo Chailly : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre du Gewandhaus de Leipzig, Nelson Freire : Piano
    Album Ludwig van Beethoven : Concerto pour piano n°5 et Sonate op 111 Label Decca (4786771) Année 2014
  • Variations en Si bémol Maj sur un thème de Joseph Haydn op 56b : Choral Saint Antoni - version pour 2 pianos - Martha Argerich
    Johannes Brahmscompositeur, Johannes Brahmsauteur

    Variations en Si bémol Maj sur un thème de Joseph Haydn op 56b : Choral Saint Antoni - version pour 2 pianos

    Martha Argerich : Piano, Nelson Freire : Piano
    Album Martha Argerich : The complete recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 41 Label Deutsche Grammophon (00289 477 8570) Année 2009
  • Variations en Si bémol Maj sur un thème de Joseph Haydn op 56b : Variation n°1 - version pour 2 pianos - Martha Argerich
    Johannes Brahmscompositeur, Johannes Brahmsauteur

    Variations en Si bémol Maj sur un thème de Joseph Haydn op 56b : Variation n°1 - version pour 2 pianos

    Martha Argerich : Piano, Nelson Freire : Piano
    Album Martha Argerich : The complete recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 41 Label Deutsche Grammophon (00289 477 8570) Année 2009
  • Variations en Si bémol Maj sur un thème de Joseph Haydn op 56b : Variation n°2 - version pour 2 pianos - Martha Argerich
    Johannes Brahmscompositeur, Johannes Brahmsauteur

    Variations en Si bémol Maj sur un thème de Joseph Haydn op 56b : Variation n°2 - version pour 2 pianos

    Martha Argerich : Piano, Nelson Freire : Piano
    Album Martha Argerich : The complete recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 41 Label Deutsche Grammophon (00289 477 8570) Année 2009
  • Variations en Si bémol Maj sur un thème de Joseph Haydn op 56b : Variation n°3 - version pour 2 pianos - Martha Argerich
    Johannes Brahmscompositeur, Johannes Brahmsauteur

    Variations en Si bémol Maj sur un thème de Joseph Haydn op 56b : Variation n°3 - version pour 2 pianos

    Martha Argerich : Piano, Nelson Freire : Piano
    Album Martha Argerich : The complete recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 41 Label Deutsche Grammophon (00289 477 8570) Année 2009
  • Variations en Si bémol Maj sur un thème de Joseph Haydn op 56b : Variation n°4 - version pour 2 pianos - Martha Argerich
    Johannes Brahmscompositeur, Johannes Brahmsauteur

    Variations en Si bémol Maj sur un thème de Joseph Haydn op 56b : Variation n°4 - version pour 2 pianos

    Martha Argerich : Piano, Nelson Freire : Piano
    Album Martha Argerich : The complete recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 41 Label Deutsche Grammophon (00289 477 8570) Année 2009
  • Variations en Si bémol Maj sur un thème de Joseph Haydn op 56b : Variation n°5 - version pour 2 pianos - Martha Argerich
    Johannes Brahmscompositeur, Johannes Brahmsauteur

    Variations en Si bémol Maj sur un thème de Joseph Haydn op 56b : Variation n°5 - version pour 2 pianos

    Martha Argerich : Piano, Nelson Freire : Piano
    Album Martha Argerich : The complete recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 41 Label Deutsche Grammophon (00289 477 8570) Année 2009
  • Variations en Si bémol Maj sur un thème de Joseph Haydn op 56b : Variation n°6 - version pour 2 pianos - Martha Argerich
    Johannes Brahmscompositeur, Johannes Brahmsauteur

    Variations en Si bémol Maj sur un thème de Joseph Haydn op 56b : Variation n°6 - version pour 2 pianos

    Martha Argerich : Piano, Nelson Freire : Piano
    Album Martha Argerich : The complete recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 41 Label Deutsche Grammophon (00289 477 8570) Année 2009
  • Variations en Si bémol Maj sur un thème de Joseph Haydn op 56b : Variation n°7 - version pour 2 pianos - Martha Argerich
    Johannes Brahmscompositeur, Johannes Brahmsauteur

    Variations en Si bémol Maj sur un thème de Joseph Haydn op 56b : Variation n°7 - version pour 2 pianos

    Martha Argerich : Piano, Nelson Freire : Piano
    Album Martha Argerich : The complete recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 41 Label Deutsche Grammophon (00289 477 8570) Année 2009
  • Sonate pour piano n°2 en si bémol min op 35 : Scherzo - Più lento - Tempo I - Nelson Freire
    Frédéric Chopincompositeur

    Sonate pour piano n°2 en si bémol min op 35 : Scherzo - Più lento - Tempo I

    Nelson Freire : Piano
    Album Nelson Freire interprète Frédéric Chopin Label Decca (475 6617) Année 2005
  • Préludes Livre I : Ce qu'a vu le vent d'ouest - Nelson Freire
    Claude Debussycompositeur

    Préludes Livre I : Ce qu'a vu le vent d'ouest

    Nelson Freire : Piano
    Album Nelson Freire interprète des oeuvres pour piano de Claude Debussy Label Decca (478 1111) Année 2009
  • Concerto pour piano n°2 en sol min op 22 : 2. Allegretto scherzando - Nelson Freire
    Camille Saint-Saënscompositeur

    Concerto pour piano n°2 en sol min op 22 : 2. Allegretto scherzando

    Adam Fischer : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Radio Symphonique De Berlin, Nelson Freire : Piano
    Album Nelson Freire interprète Saint-Saëns Grieg et Liszt Label Audite Schallplatten (AUDITE95742)
  • Fantaisie en Ut Maj op 17 pour piano : Lento e sempre piano - Nelson Freire
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Fantaisie en Ut Maj op 17 pour piano : Lento e sempre piano

    Nelson Freire : Piano
    Album Nelson Freire en concert Label Alphee (9502003) Année 1984
L'équipe de l'émission :
