Par Aurélie Moreau
du lundi au vendredi à 17hMusique classique
Mardi 7 décembre 2021
58 min

Mstislav Rostropovitch, le génie du violoncelle

Parmi les œuvres phares du répertoire pour violoncelle interprétées par Mstislav Rostropovitch : le Triple Concerto de Beethoven, la Première Sonate de Brahms, Tout un monde lointain de Dutilleux, le Concerto en si mineur de Dvořák…

Mstislav Rostropovitch, le génie du violoncelle
Mstislav Rostropovitch, violoncelliste et chef d'orchestre (Bakou, 27 mars 1927 - Moscou, 27 avril 2007), © Photo by Clive Barda / Warner Classics & Erato
La programmation musicale :
  • 17h00
    Triple concerto pour violon violoncelle et piano en Ut Maj op 56 : Rondo alla polacca - David Oistrakh
    Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur

    Triple concerto pour violon violoncelle et piano en Ut Maj op 56 : 3. Rondo alla Polacca

    Herbert von Karajan : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin, David Oistrakh : Violon, Mstislav Rostropovitch : Violoncelle, Sviatoslav Richter : Piano
    Album Rostropovitch cellist of the century : The complete Warner Recordings / CD 6 Label Warner Classics (190295892302/6) Année 2017
  • 17h11
    Sonate en mi min op 38 pour violoncelle et piano : Allegro - MSTISLAV ROSTROPOVITCH
    Johannes Brahmscompositeur

    Sonate pour violoncelle et piano en mi min op 38 : 3. Allegro

    Mstislav Rostropovitch : Violoncelle, Rudolf Serkin : Piano
    Album Brahms : Sonates pour violoncelle et piano Label Dgg (410 510-2) Année 1983
  • 17h19
    Concerto pour violoncelle tout un monde lointain : Hymne - MSTISLAV ROSTROPOVITCH
    Mstislav RostropovitchVioloncelle

    Tout un monde lointain, Concerto pour violoncelle : 5. Hymne

    Henri Dutilleux : compositeur, Serge Baudo : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Paris
    Album Dutilleux / Lutoslawski : Concertos pour violoncelle Label Emi (7493042) Année 1975
  • 17h25
    Concerto pour violoncelle n°2 en si min op 104 B 191 : 3. Finale - MSTISLAV ROSTROPOVITCH
    Antonín Dvorákcompositeur

    Concerto pour violoncelle n°2 en si min op 104 B 191 : 3. Finale

    Herbert von Karajan : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin, Mstislav Rostropovitch : Violoncelle
    Album Berliner Philharmoniker : Centenary edition (1913-2013) / CD 23 Label Deutsche Grammophon (00289 479 1049/23) Année 2013
  • 17h38
    Concerto en la min op 129 pour violoncelle et orchestre : Langsam - MSTISLAV ROSTROPOVITCH
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Concerto en la min op 129 pour violoncelle et orchestre : 2. Langsam (extrait)

    Leonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de France, Mstislav Rostropovitch : Violoncelle
    Album Rostropovitch / The complete EMI recordings / Haydn / vol.3 Label Emi (2 27910 2) Année 2008
  • 17h42
    Sonate pour violoncelle et piano en sol min op 65 - 1. Allegro - MARTHA ARGERICH
    Frédéric Chopincompositeur

    Sonate pour violoncelle et piano en sol min op 65 - 1. Allegro

    Martha Argerich : Piano, Mstislav Rostropovitch : Violoncelle
    Album Martha Argerich : The complete recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 14 Label Deutsche Grammophon (4795126) Année 2015
