Programmation musicale
Le van Beethoven
Par Aurélie Moreau
du lundi au vendredi à 17hMusique classique
Mardi 7 décembre 2021
Mstislav Rostropovitch, le génie du violoncelle
Parmi les œuvres phares du répertoire pour violoncelle interprétées par Mstislav Rostropovitch : le Triple Concerto de Beethoven, la Première Sonate de Brahms, Tout un monde lointain de Dutilleux, le Concerto en si mineur de Dvořák…
La programmation musicale :
- 17h00Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur
Triple concerto pour violon violoncelle et piano en Ut Maj op 56 : 3. Rondo alla PolaccaHerbert von Karajan : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin, David Oistrakh : Violon, Mstislav Rostropovitch : Violoncelle, Sviatoslav Richter : PianoAlbum Rostropovitch cellist of the century : The complete Warner Recordings / CD 6 Label Warner Classics (190295892302/6) Année 2017
- 17h11Johannes Brahmscompositeur
Sonate pour violoncelle et piano en mi min op 38 : 3. AllegroMstislav Rostropovitch : Violoncelle, Rudolf Serkin : PianoAlbum Brahms : Sonates pour violoncelle et piano Label Dgg (410 510-2) Année 1983
- 17h19Mstislav RostropovitchVioloncelle
Tout un monde lointain, Concerto pour violoncelle : 5. HymneHenri Dutilleux : compositeur, Serge Baudo : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de ParisAlbum Dutilleux / Lutoslawski : Concertos pour violoncelle Label Emi (7493042) Année 1975
- 17h25Antonín Dvorákcompositeur
Concerto pour violoncelle n°2 en si min op 104 B 191 : 3. FinaleHerbert von Karajan : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin, Mstislav Rostropovitch : VioloncelleAlbum Berliner Philharmoniker : Centenary edition (1913-2013) / CD 23 Label Deutsche Grammophon (00289 479 1049/23) Année 2013
- 17h38Robert Schumanncompositeur
Concerto en la min op 129 pour violoncelle et orchestre : 2. Langsam (extrait)Leonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de France, Mstislav Rostropovitch : VioloncelleAlbum Rostropovitch / The complete EMI recordings / Haydn / vol.3 Label Emi (2 27910 2) Année 2008
- 17h42Frédéric Chopincompositeur
Sonate pour violoncelle et piano en sol min op 65 - 1. AllegroMartha Argerich : Piano, Mstislav Rostropovitch : VioloncelleAlbum Martha Argerich : The complete recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 14 Label Deutsche Grammophon (4795126) Année 2015
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Aurélie MoreauProduction
- Xavier HatotRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration
