Par Aurélie Moreau
du lundi au vendredi à 17hMusique classique
Jeudi 30 septembre 2021
58 min

Michael Spyres, le « BariTenor »

"Baryton à l'origine, j'ai voulu devenir ténor après avoir découvert, à l'âge de 21 ans, Chris Merritt et Bruce Ford. Voilà ce que je souhaitais être ! Il m'a fallu cinq ans, à raison de quatre à six heures de travail quotidien, pour y parvenir", Michael Spyres, la voix inclassable au programme.

Michael Spyres, ténor et baryton. Son nouveau disque, "BariTenor" est paru chez Erato le 24/IX/2021, © Photo by Marco Borrelli / Erato - Warner Classics
La programmation musicale :
  • 17h00
    Le postillon de Longjumeau : Mes amis écoutez l'histoire (Acte I) Chapelou et Choeur - MICHAEL SPYRES
    Adolphe Adamcompositeur

    Le postillon de Longjumeau : Mes amis écoutez l'histoire (Acte I) Chapelou et Choeur

    Marko Letonja : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Strasbourg, Choeur de l'Opéra du Rhin, Michael Spyres : Ténor, Chapelou
    Album Baritenor Label Erato (190295156664) Année 2021
  • 17h06
    Gaspard de la nuit : 1. Ondine - pour piano - BEATRICE RANA
    Maurice Ravelcompositeur

    Gaspard de la nuit : 1. Ondine - pour piano

    Beatrice Rana : Piano
    Album Beatrice Rana interprète Schumann Ravel et Bartok Label Harmonia Mundi (HMU907606) Année 2013
  • 17h13
    Orphée aux enfers : Ouverture
    Jacques Offenbachcompositeur

    Orphée aux enfers : Ouverture

    Ernest Ansermet : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de la Suisse Romande
    Album Ansermet dirige de célèbres ouvertures françaises Label Decca (425083-2) Année 1991
  • 17h23
    Capriccio pour piano et orchestre : 3. Allegro capriccioso ma tempo giusto - NIKITA MAGALOFF
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    Capriccio pour piano et orchestre : 3. Allegro capriccioso ma tempo giusto

    Ernest Ansermet : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de la Suisse Romande, Nikita Magaloff : Piano
    Album Igor Stravinsky : Ballets Musiques de scène Oeuvres orchestrales / CD 7 Label Decca (467825-2)
  • 17h29
    Petite messe solennelle : Gloria : Domine Deus (Air de ténor) - JULIA LEZHNEVA
    Gioachino Rossinicompositeur

    Petite messe solennelle : Gloria : Domine Deus (Air de ténor)

    Ottavio Dantone : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De Paris, Michael Spyres : Ténor
    Album Gioachino Rossini : Petite messe solennelle Label Naive Records (V5409) Année 2014
  • 17h36
    12 études symphoniques pour piano op 13 : 7. Variation n°5 - BEATRICE RANA
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    12 études symphoniques pour piano op 13 : Variation n°5

    Beatrice Rana : Piano
    Album Beatrice Rana interprète Schumann Ravel et Bartok Label Harmonia Mundi (HMU907606) Année 2013
  • 17h37
    12 études symphoniques pour piano op 13 : 8. Variation n°6 - BEATRICE RANA
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    12 études symphoniques pour piano op 13 : Variation n°6. Agitato

    Beatrice Rana : Piano
    Album Beatrice Rana interprète Schumann Ravel et Bartok Label Harmonia Mundi (HMU907606) Année 2013
  • 17h38
    12 études symphoniques pour piano op 13 : 9. Variation n°7 - BEATRICE RANA
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    12 études symphoniques pour piano op 13 : Variation n°7. Allegro molto

    Beatrice Rana : Piano
    Album Beatrice Rana interprète Schumann Ravel et Bartok Label Harmonia Mundi (HMU907606) Année 2013
  • 17h40
    12 études symphoniques pour piano op 13 : 11. Variation n°8 - BEATRICE RANA
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    12 études symphoniques pour piano op 13 : Variation n°8

    Beatrice Rana : Piano
    Album Beatrice Rana interprète Schumann Ravel et Bartok Label Harmonia Mundi (HMU907606) Année 2013
  • 17h41
    12 études symphoniques pour piano op 13 : 10. Etude n°9 - BEATRICE RANA
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    12 études symphoniques pour piano op 13 : Etude n°9. Presto possibile

    Beatrice Rana : Piano
    Album Beatrice Rana interprète Schumann Ravel et Bartok Label Harmonia Mundi (HMU907606) Année 2013
  • 17h42
    La bohême : Che gelida manina (Acte I) Air de Rodolphe - MICHAEL SPYRES
    Giacomo Puccinicompositeur

    La Bohème : Che gelida manina (acte I) air de Rodolphe

    Constantine Orbelian : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De Moscou, Michael Spyres : Ténor
    Album A fool for love/ Michael Spyres interprète des airs d'opéras Label Delos (DE 3414) Année 2011
  • 17h47
    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°18 (Canone alla sesta) - BEATRICE RANA
    Jean-Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°18 (Canone alla sesta)

    Beatrice Rana : Piano
    Album Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Warner Classics (0190295880187) Année 2017
  • 17h49
    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°19 - BEATRICE RANA
    Jean-Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°19

    Beatrice Rana : Piano
    Album Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Warner Classics (0190295880187) Année 2017
  • 17h50
    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°20 - BEATRICE RANA
    Jean-Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°20

    Beatrice Rana : Piano
    Album Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Warner Classics (0190295880187) Année 2017
  • 17h52
    Il barbiere di Siviglia : Largo al factotum (Acte I) Figaro - MICHAEL SPYRES
    Gioachino Rossinicompositeur

    Il barbiere di Siviglia : Largo al factotum (Acte I) Figaro

    Marko Letonja : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Strasbourg, Michael Spyres : Baryton (voix), Figaro
    Album Baritenor Label Erato (190295156664) Année 2021
L'équipe de l'émission :
