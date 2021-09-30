Programmation musicale
Le van Beethoven
Par Aurélie Moreau
du lundi au vendredi à 17hMusique classique
Jeudi 30 septembre 2021
Michael Spyres, le « BariTenor »
"Baryton à l'origine, j'ai voulu devenir ténor après avoir découvert, à l'âge de 21 ans, Chris Merritt et Bruce Ford. Voilà ce que je souhaitais être ! Il m'a fallu cinq ans, à raison de quatre à six heures de travail quotidien, pour y parvenir", Michael Spyres, la voix inclassable au programme.
La programmation musicale :
- 17h00Adolphe Adamcompositeur
Le postillon de Longjumeau : Mes amis écoutez l'histoire (Acte I) Chapelou et ChoeurMarko Letonja : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Strasbourg, Choeur de l'Opéra du Rhin, Michael Spyres : Ténor, ChapelouAlbum Baritenor Label Erato (190295156664) Année 2021
- 17h06Maurice Ravelcompositeur
Gaspard de la nuit : 1. Ondine - pour pianoBeatrice Rana : PianoAlbum Beatrice Rana interprète Schumann Ravel et Bartok Label Harmonia Mundi (HMU907606) Année 2013
- 17h13Jacques Offenbachcompositeur
Orphée aux enfers : OuvertureErnest Ansermet : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de la Suisse RomandeAlbum Ansermet dirige de célèbres ouvertures françaises Label Decca (425083-2) Année 1991
- 17h23Igor Stravinskycompositeur
Capriccio pour piano et orchestre : 3. Allegro capriccioso ma tempo giustoErnest Ansermet : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de la Suisse Romande, Nikita Magaloff : PianoAlbum Igor Stravinsky : Ballets Musiques de scène Oeuvres orchestrales / CD 7 Label Decca (467825-2)
- 17h29Gioachino Rossinicompositeur
Petite messe solennelle : Gloria : Domine Deus (Air de ténor)Ottavio Dantone : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De Paris, Michael Spyres : TénorAlbum Gioachino Rossini : Petite messe solennelle Label Naive Records (V5409) Année 2014
- 17h36Robert Schumanncompositeur
12 études symphoniques pour piano op 13 : Variation n°5Beatrice Rana : PianoAlbum Beatrice Rana interprète Schumann Ravel et Bartok Label Harmonia Mundi (HMU907606) Année 2013
- 17h37Robert Schumanncompositeur
12 études symphoniques pour piano op 13 : Variation n°6. AgitatoBeatrice Rana : PianoAlbum Beatrice Rana interprète Schumann Ravel et Bartok Label Harmonia Mundi (HMU907606) Année 2013
- 17h38Robert Schumanncompositeur
12 études symphoniques pour piano op 13 : Variation n°7. Allegro moltoBeatrice Rana : PianoAlbum Beatrice Rana interprète Schumann Ravel et Bartok Label Harmonia Mundi (HMU907606) Année 2013
- 17h40Robert Schumanncompositeur
12 études symphoniques pour piano op 13 : Variation n°8Beatrice Rana : PianoAlbum Beatrice Rana interprète Schumann Ravel et Bartok Label Harmonia Mundi (HMU907606) Année 2013
- 17h41Robert Schumanncompositeur
12 études symphoniques pour piano op 13 : Etude n°9. Presto possibileBeatrice Rana : PianoAlbum Beatrice Rana interprète Schumann Ravel et Bartok Label Harmonia Mundi (HMU907606) Année 2013
- 17h42Giacomo Puccinicompositeur
La Bohème : Che gelida manina (acte I) air de RodolpheConstantine Orbelian : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De Moscou, Michael Spyres : TénorAlbum A fool for love/ Michael Spyres interprète des airs d'opéras Label Delos (DE 3414) Année 2011
- 17h47Jean-Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°18 (Canone alla sesta)Beatrice Rana : PianoAlbum Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Warner Classics (0190295880187) Année 2017
- 17h49Jean-Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°19Beatrice Rana : PianoAlbum Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Warner Classics (0190295880187) Année 2017
- 17h50Jean-Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Variation n°20Beatrice Rana : PianoAlbum Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Warner Classics (0190295880187) Année 2017
- 17h52Gioachino Rossinicompositeur
Il barbiere di Siviglia : Largo al factotum (Acte I) FigaroMarko Letonja : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Strasbourg, Michael Spyres : Baryton (voix), FigaroAlbum Baritenor Label Erato (190295156664) Année 2021
