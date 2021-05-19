Le van Beethoven
Le van Beethoven
Par Aurélie Moreau
Mercredi 19 mai 2021
58 min

Matti Raekallio joue Prokofiev, Tchaïkovski et Haydn par Antal Dorati

Antal Dorati, chef d'orchestre et compositeur (Budapest, 9 avril 1906 - Gerzensee, 13 novembre 1988), en répétition avec l'Orchestre Symphonique de la BBC, © Getty / Photo by Erich Auerbach/Getty Images
La programmation musicale :
  • 17h01
    Symphonie n°1 en sol min op 13 Rêves d'hiver : Rêve d'un voyage d'hiver
    Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovskicompositeur

    Symphonie n°1 en sol min op 13 Rêves d'hiver : Rêveries d'un voyage d'hiver

    Antal Dorati : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres
    Album Antal Dorati dirige Peter Illich Tchaikovsky Label Mercury (475 6261)
  • 17h12
    Sonate n°4 en ut min op 29 : Andante assai - MATTI RAEKALLIO
    Serge Prokofievcompositeur

    Sonate n°4 en ut min op 29 : Andante assai

    Matti Raekallio : Piano
    Album Serge Prokofiev : Sonates et autres oeuvres pour piano Label Ondine (ODE 1103-2Q) Année 2011
  • 17h21
    Quatuor a cordes n°1 en si min op 50 : Allegro - QUATUOR EMERSON
    Serge Prokofievcompositeur

    Quatuor à cordes n°1 en si min op 50 : Allegro

    Quatuor Emerson, Eugene Drucker : Violon, Philip Setzer : Violon, Lawrence Dutton, David Finckel : Violoncelle
    Album Quatuors a cordes n°1 et 2 - sonate pour 2 violons Label Dgg (431772-2) Année 1991
  • 17h29
    Tosca : E non giungono (Acte III) Tosca Cavaradossi le geôlier - RENATA SCOTTO
    Giacomo Puccinicompositeur

    Tosca : E non giungono (Acte III) Tosca Cavaradossi le geôlier

    James Levine : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Renata Scotto : Soprano, Tosca, Placido Domingo : Ténor, Cavaradossi, Itzhak Perlman : Basse (voix), Le geôlier
    Album Giacomo Puccini : Tosca Label Emi (7493642) Année 1981
  • 17h31
    Tosca : Com'è lunga l'attesa (Acte III) Air de Tosca - RENATA SCOTTO
    Giacomo Puccinicompositeur

    Tosca : Com'è lunga l'attesa (Acte III) Air de Tosca

    James Levine : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Renata Scotto : Soprano, Tosca
    Album Giacomo Puccini : Tosca Label Emi (7493642) Année 1981
  • 17h34
    Tosca : Presto su Mario (Acte III) Tosca les voix Sciarrone Spoletta - RENATA SCOTTO
    Giacomo Puccinicompositeur

    Tosca : Presto, su! Mario! (Acte III) Tosca des voix Sciarrone Spoletta

    James Levine : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Renata Scotto : Soprano, Tosca, Andrea Velis : Ténor, Spoletta, Paul Hudson : Basse (voix), Sciarrone
    Album Giacomo Puccini : Tosca Label Emi (7493642) Année 1981
  • 17h36
    Symphonie en La Maj HOB I : 59 (Feuersinfonie ) : 1. Presto
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    Symphonie en La Maj HOB I : 59 (Feuersinfonie ) : 1. Presto

    Antal Dorati : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre Du Festival De Bath
    Album Antal Dorati : The Mozart & Haydn recordings on Mercury Living Presence Label Decca Eloquence (DECCA4840385)
L'équipe de l'émission :
