Programmation musicale
Le van Beethoven
Par Aurélie Moreau
du lundi au vendredi à 17hMusique classique
Mercredi 19 mai 2021
Matti Raekallio joue Prokofiev, Tchaïkovski et Haydn par Antal Dorati
La programmation musicale :
- 17h01Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovskicompositeur
Symphonie n°1 en sol min op 13 Rêves d'hiver : Rêveries d'un voyage d'hiverAntal Dorati : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De LondresAlbum Antal Dorati dirige Peter Illich Tchaikovsky Label Mercury (475 6261)
- 17h12Serge Prokofievcompositeur
Sonate n°4 en ut min op 29 : Andante assaiMatti Raekallio : PianoAlbum Serge Prokofiev : Sonates et autres oeuvres pour piano Label Ondine (ODE 1103-2Q) Année 2011
- 17h21Serge Prokofievcompositeur
Quatuor à cordes n°1 en si min op 50 : AllegroQuatuor Emerson, Eugene Drucker : Violon, Philip Setzer : Violon, Lawrence Dutton, David Finckel : VioloncelleAlbum Quatuors a cordes n°1 et 2 - sonate pour 2 violons Label Dgg (431772-2) Année 1991
- 17h29Giacomo Puccinicompositeur
Tosca : E non giungono (Acte III) Tosca Cavaradossi le geôlierJames Levine : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Renata Scotto : Soprano, Tosca, Placido Domingo : Ténor, Cavaradossi, Itzhak Perlman : Basse (voix), Le geôlierAlbum Giacomo Puccini : Tosca Label Emi (7493642) Année 1981
- 17h31Giacomo Puccinicompositeur
Tosca : Com'è lunga l'attesa (Acte III) Air de ToscaJames Levine : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Renata Scotto : Soprano, ToscaAlbum Giacomo Puccini : Tosca Label Emi (7493642) Année 1981
- 17h34Giacomo Puccinicompositeur
Tosca : Presto, su! Mario! (Acte III) Tosca des voix Sciarrone SpolettaJames Levine : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Renata Scotto : Soprano, Tosca, Andrea Velis : Ténor, Spoletta, Paul Hudson : Basse (voix), SciarroneAlbum Giacomo Puccini : Tosca Label Emi (7493642) Année 1981
- 17h36Joseph Haydncompositeur
Symphonie en La Maj HOB I : 59 (Feuersinfonie ) : 1. PrestoAntal Dorati : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre Du Festival De BathAlbum Antal Dorati : The Mozart & Haydn recordings on Mercury Living Presence Label Decca Eloquence (DECCA4840385)
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Aurélie MoreauProduction
- Vivian LecuivreRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration
