Programmation musicale
Le van Beethoven
Par Aurélie Moreau
du lundi au vendredi à 17hMusique classique
Jeudi 6 mai 2021
Luciano Pavarotti, Tenorissimo!
"Mon patron, c'est la public !" Le plus célèbre ténor de la seconde moitié du XXe siècle, Luciano Pavarotti, son timbre vif argent, solaire et généreux dans le van Beethoven.
La programmation musicale :
- 17h00Giacomo Puccinicompositeur
Tosca : Mario ! Mario ! Mario ! (Acte I) Tosca CavaradossiNicola Rescigno : chef d'orchestre, National Philharmonic Orchestra, Mirella Freni : Soprano, Floria Tosca, Luciano Pavarotti : Ténor, Mario CavaradossiAlbum Tosca (intégrale) Label Decca (414036-2) Année 1978
- 17h14Giacomo Puccinicompositeur
Tosca : E lucevan le stelle (Acte III) CavaradossiNicola Rescigno : chef d'orchestre, National Philharmonic Orchestra, Luciano Pavarotti : Ténor, Mario CavaradossiAlbum Tosca (intégrale) Label Decca (414036-2) Année 1978
- 17h18Gaetano Donizetticompositeur
L'élixir d'amour : PréludeRichard Bonynge : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre AnglaisAlbum L'élixir d'amour (intégrale) Label Decca (414461-2)
- 17h21Gaetano Donizetticompositeur
L'Elixir d'amour : Una furtiva lagrima (Acte II Sc 7) Air de NemorinoRichard Bonynge : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre Anglais, Luciano Pavarotti : Ténor, Nemorino, Felice Romani : auteurAlbum L'élixir d'amour (intégrale) Label Decca (414461-2)
- 17h27Giuseppe Verdicompositeur
La Traviata : PréludeRichard Bonynge : chef d'orchestre, National Philharmonic OrchestraAlbum La Traviata (intégrale) Label Decca (430 491-2) Année 1981
- 17h31Giuseppe Verdicompositeur
La Traviata : Dell'invito trascorsa è già l'ora (Acte I) Violetta Flora le marquis Gastone Baron Alfredo choeurRichard Bonynge : chef d'orchestre, National Philharmonic Orchestra, Choeur de l'Opéra Royal de Covent Garden, Joan Sutherland : Soprano, Violetta, Luciano Pavarotti : Ténor, Alfredo, Della Jones : Mezzo-soprano, Flora Bervoix, Alexander Oliver : Ténor, Gastone, Jonathan Summers : Baryton (voix), Le baron Douphol, John Tomlinson : Basse (voix), Le marquis d’ObignyAlbum La Traviata (intégrale) Label Decca (430 491-2) Année 1981
- 17h37Giacomo Puccinicompositeur
Madame Butterfly : E soffitto e pareti (Acte I) Goro PinkertonHerbert von Karajan : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne, Luciano Pavarotti : Ténor, Pinkerton, Michel Senechal : Ténor, GoroAlbum Madame Butterfly (intégrale) Label Decca (417577-2) Année 1974
- 17h40Giacomo Puccinicompositeur
Madame Butterfly : Sorride vostro onore (Acte I) Suzuki Pinkerton GoroHerbert von Karajan : chef d'orchestre, Choeur de l'Opéra D'Etat de Vienne, Christa Ludwig : Mezzo-soprano, Suzuki, Luciano Pavarotti : Ténor, Pinkerton, Michel Senechal : Soprano, GoroAlbum Madame Butterfly (intégrale) Label Decca (417577-2) Année 1974
- 17h44Giacomo Puccinicompositeur
Madame Butterfly : Vieni amor mio (Acte I) Pinkerton Butterfly GoroHerbert von Karajan : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne, Mirella Freni : Soprano, Butterfly, Luciano Pavarotti : Ténor, Pinkerton, Michel Senechal : Ténor, GoroAlbum Madame Butterfly (intégrale) Label Decca (417577-2) Année 1974
- 17h48Vincenzo Bellinicompositeur
Les Puritains : Credeasi misera (Acte III) Arturo Elvira Riccardo Giorgio et choeurRichard Bonynge : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur de l'Opéra Royal de Covent Garden, Joan Sutherland : Soprano, Elvira, Luciano Pavarotti : Ténor, Lord Arturo Talbo, Piero Cappuccilli : Baryton (voix), Sir Riccardo Forth, Nicolai Ghiaurov : Basse (voix), Sir GiorgioAlbum Luciano Pavarotti : The Complete Opera Recordings / CD 26, 27 & 28 Label Decca (028948324170-26-27-28)
- 17h54Gioachino Rossinicompositeur
La DanzaRichard Bonynge : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Théâtre Communal De Bologne, Luciano Pavarotti : TénorAlbum Pavarotti Luciano : The best / Farewell tour Label Decca (475 6816)
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Aurélie MoreauProduction
- Louise LoubrieuRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration
émission précédentemercredi 5 mai 2021
émission suivantevendredi 7 mai 2021