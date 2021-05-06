Le van Beethoven
Jeudi 6 mai 2021
58 min

Luciano Pavarotti, Tenorissimo!

"Mon patron, c'est la public !" Le plus célèbre ténor de la seconde moitié du XXe siècle, Luciano Pavarotti, son timbre vif argent, solaire et généreux dans le van Beethoven.

Luciano Pavarotti, Tenorissimo!
Luciano Pavarotti, célébrissime ténor (Modène, 12 octobre 1935 - 6 septembre 2007), © Photo by Terry O'Neill / Decca
La programmation musicale :
  • 17h00
    Tosca : Mario Mario Mario (Acte I) Tosca Cavaradossi - MIRELLA FRENI
    Giacomo Puccinicompositeur

    Tosca : Mario ! Mario ! Mario ! (Acte I) Tosca Cavaradossi

    Nicola Rescigno : chef d'orchestre, National Philharmonic Orchestra, Mirella Freni : Soprano, Floria Tosca, Luciano Pavarotti : Ténor, Mario Cavaradossi
    Album Tosca (intégrale) Label Decca (414036-2) Année 1978
  • 17h14
    Tosca : E lucevan le stelle (Acte III) Cavaradossi - LUCIANO PAVAROTTI
    Giacomo Puccinicompositeur

    Tosca : E lucevan le stelle (Acte III) Cavaradossi

    Nicola Rescigno : chef d'orchestre, National Philharmonic Orchestra, Luciano Pavarotti : Ténor, Mario Cavaradossi
    Album Tosca (intégrale) Label Decca (414036-2) Année 1978
  • 17h18
    L'élixir d'amour : Prelude - JOAN SUTHERLAND
    Gaetano Donizetticompositeur

    L'élixir d'amour : Prélude

    Richard Bonynge : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre Anglais
    Album L'élixir d'amour (intégrale) Label Decca (414461-2)
  • 17h21
    Una furtiva lagrima - JOAN SUTHERLAND
    Gaetano Donizetticompositeur

    L'Elixir d'amour : Una furtiva lagrima (Acte II Sc 7) Air de Nemorino

    Richard Bonynge : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre Anglais, Luciano Pavarotti : Ténor, Nemorino, Felice Romani : auteur
    Album L'élixir d'amour (intégrale) Label Decca (414461-2)
  • 17h27
    La traviata : Prélude
    Giuseppe Verdicompositeur

    La Traviata : Prélude

    Richard Bonynge : chef d'orchestre, National Philharmonic Orchestra
    Album La Traviata (intégrale) Label Decca (430 491-2) Année 1981
  • 17h31
    La traviata : Dell'invito trascorsa è già l'ora (Acte I) Violetta Flora le marquis Gastone le baron Alfredo choeur - JOAN SUTHERLAND
    Giuseppe Verdicompositeur

    La Traviata : Dell'invito trascorsa è già l'ora (Acte I) Violetta Flora le marquis Gastone Baron Alfredo choeur

    Richard Bonynge : chef d'orchestre, National Philharmonic Orchestra, Choeur de l'Opéra Royal de Covent Garden, Joan Sutherland : Soprano, Violetta, Luciano Pavarotti : Ténor, Alfredo, Della Jones : Mezzo-soprano, Flora Bervoix, Alexander Oliver : Ténor, Gastone, Jonathan Summers : Baryton (voix), Le baron Douphol, John Tomlinson : Basse (voix), Le marquis d’Obigny
    Album La Traviata (intégrale) Label Decca (430 491-2) Année 1981
  • 17h37
    Madame Butterfly : E soffitto e pareti (Acte I) Goro Pinkerton - MICHEL SENECHAL
    Giacomo Puccinicompositeur

    Madame Butterfly : E soffitto e pareti (Acte I) Goro Pinkerton

    Herbert von Karajan : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne, Luciano Pavarotti : Ténor, Pinkerton, Michel Senechal : Ténor, Goro
    Album Madame Butterfly (intégrale) Label Decca (417577-2) Année 1974
  • 17h40
    Madame Butterfly : Sorride vostro onore (Acte I) Suzuki Pinkerton Goro - CHRISTA LUDWIG
    Giacomo Puccinicompositeur

    Madame Butterfly : Sorride vostro onore (Acte I) Suzuki Pinkerton Goro

    Herbert von Karajan : chef d'orchestre, Choeur de l'Opéra D'Etat de Vienne, Christa Ludwig : Mezzo-soprano, Suzuki, Luciano Pavarotti : Ténor, Pinkerton, Michel Senechal : Soprano, Goro
    Album Madame Butterfly (intégrale) Label Decca (417577-2) Année 1974
  • 17h44
    Madame Butterfly : Vieni amor mio (Acte I) Pinkerton Butterfly - MIRELLA FRENI
    Giacomo Puccinicompositeur

    Madame Butterfly : Vieni amor mio (Acte I) Pinkerton Butterfly Goro

    Herbert von Karajan : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne, Mirella Freni : Soprano, Butterfly, Luciano Pavarotti : Ténor, Pinkerton, Michel Senechal : Ténor, Goro
    Album Madame Butterfly (intégrale) Label Decca (417577-2) Année 1974
  • 17h48
    Les Puritains : Credeasi misera (Acte III) Arturo Elvira Riccardo Giorgio et choeur - JOAN SUTHERLAND
    Vincenzo Bellinicompositeur

    Les Puritains : Credeasi misera (Acte III) Arturo Elvira Riccardo Giorgio et choeur

    Richard Bonynge : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur de l'Opéra Royal de Covent Garden, Joan Sutherland : Soprano, Elvira, Luciano Pavarotti : Ténor, Lord Arturo Talbo, Piero Cappuccilli : Baryton (voix), Sir Riccardo Forth, Nicolai Ghiaurov : Basse (voix), Sir Giorgio
    Album Luciano Pavarotti : The Complete Opera Recordings / CD 26, 27 & 28 Label Decca (028948324170-26-27-28)
  • 17h54
    LA DANZA - LUCIANO PAVAROTTI
    Gioachino Rossinicompositeur

    La Danza

    Richard Bonynge : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Théâtre Communal De Bologne, Luciano Pavarotti : Ténor
    Album Pavarotti Luciano : The best / Farewell tour Label Decca (475 6816)
