Programmation musicale
Le van Beethoven
Par Aurélie Moreau
du lundi au vendredi à 17hMusique classique
Mardi 15 juin 2021
Liszt et Chopin par André Watts
Avec Liszt, Schubert est son compositeur de prédilection, le van Beethoven part à la redécouverte d'un pianiste américain, le pianiste André Watts.
La programmation musicale :
- 17h01Franz Lisztcompositeur
Grande étude de Paganini en Mi bémol Maj S 141 n°2 . OctaveAndré Watts : PianoAlbum André Watts complete Columbia album collection CD 5 : André Watts plays Franz Liszt Label Sony Classical (88875119792-05) Année 2016
- 17h07Frédéric Chopincompositeur
Concerto n°2 en fa min op 21 : Maestoso - pour piano et orchestreThomas Schippers : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, André Watts : PianoAlbum André Watts complete Columbia album collection CD 1 : The exciting début of André Watts Label Sony Classical (88875119792-01) Année 2016
- 17h23Domenico Scarlatticompositeur
Sonate en La Maj L 391 K 39 : Allegro - pour pianoAndré Watts : PianoAlbum André Watts complete Columbia album collection CD 12 : André Watts Live in Tokyo Label Sony Classical (88875119792-12) Année 2016
- 17h26Franz Lisztcompositeur
Concerto n°1 en Mi bémol Maj s 124 : Allegretto vivace - Allegro animato - Pour piano et orchestreLeonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, André Watts : PianoAlbum André Watts complete Columbia album collection CD 1 : The exciting début of André Watts Label Sony Classical (88875119792-01) Année 2016
- 17h30Franz Lisztcompositeur
Concerto n°1 en Mi bémol Maj S 124 : Allegro marziale animato - pour piano et orchestreLeonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, André Watts : PianoAlbum André Watts complete Columbia album collection CD 1 : The exciting début of André Watts Label Sony Classical (88875119792-01) Année 2016
- 17h35Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur
Sonate n°7 en Ré Maj op 10 n°3 : PrestoAndré Watts : PianoAlbum André Watts complete Columbia album collection / CD 9 Label Sony Classical (88875119792-09) Année 2016
- 17h41Franz Lisztcompositeur
Totentanz S 126 (Danse macabre S 126) - pour piano et orchestreErich Leinsdorf : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, André Watts : PianoAlbum André Watts complete Columbia album collection CD 7 : André Watts Label Sony Classical (88875119792-07) Année 2016
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Aurélie MoreauProduction
- Vivian LecuivreRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration
émission précédentelundi 14 juin 2021