Programmation musicale
Par Aurélie Moreau
du lundi au vendredi à 17hMusique classique
Mardi 15 juin 2021
58 min

Liszt et Chopin par André Watts

Avec Liszt, Schubert est son compositeur de prédilection, le van Beethoven part à la redécouverte d'un pianiste américain, le pianiste André Watts.

Liszt et Chopin par André Watts
Le pianiste André Watts, © Getty / Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive
La programmation musicale :
  • 17h01
    Grande étude de Paganini en Mi bémol Maj S 141 n°2 . Octave - ANDRE WATTS
    Franz Lisztcompositeur

    Grande étude de Paganini en Mi bémol Maj S 141 n°2 . Octave

    André Watts : Piano
    Album André Watts complete Columbia album collection CD 5 : André Watts plays Franz Liszt Label Sony Classical (88875119792-05) Année 2016
  • 17h07
    Concerto n°2 en fa min op 21 : Maestoso - pour piano et orchestre - ANDRE WATTS
    Frédéric Chopincompositeur

    Concerto n°2 en fa min op 21 : Maestoso - pour piano et orchestre

    Thomas Schippers : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, André Watts : Piano
    Album André Watts complete Columbia album collection CD 1 : The exciting début of André Watts Label Sony Classical (88875119792-01) Année 2016
  • 17h23
    Sonate en La Maj L 391 K 39 : Allegro - pour piano - ANDRE WATTS
    Domenico Scarlatticompositeur

    Sonate en La Maj L 391 K 39 : Allegro - pour piano

    André Watts : Piano
    Album André Watts complete Columbia album collection CD 12 : André Watts Live in Tokyo Label Sony Classical (88875119792-12) Année 2016
  • 17h26
    Concerto n°1 en Mi bémol Maj S 124 : Allegretto vivace - Allegro animato - pour piano et orchestre - ANDRE WATTS
    Franz Lisztcompositeur

    Concerto n°1 en Mi bémol Maj s 124 : Allegretto vivace - Allegro animato - Pour piano et orchestre

    Leonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, André Watts : Piano
    Album André Watts complete Columbia album collection CD 1 : The exciting début of André Watts Label Sony Classical (88875119792-01) Année 2016
  • 17h30
    Concerto n°1 en Mi bémol Maj S 124 : Allegro marziale animato - pour piano et orchestre - ANDRE WATTS
    Franz Lisztcompositeur

    Concerto n°1 en Mi bémol Maj S 124 : Allegro marziale animato - pour piano et orchestre

    Leonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, André Watts : Piano
    Album André Watts complete Columbia album collection CD 1 : The exciting début of André Watts Label Sony Classical (88875119792-01) Année 2016
  • 17h35
    Sonate n°7 en Ré Maj op 10 n°3 : Presto - ANDRE WATTS
    Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur

    Sonate n°7 en Ré Maj op 10 n°3 : Presto

    André Watts : Piano
    Album André Watts complete Columbia album collection / CD 9 Label Sony Classical (88875119792-09) Année 2016
  • 17h41
    Totentanz S 126 (Danse macabre S 126) - pour piano et orchestre - ANDRE WATTS
    Franz Lisztcompositeur

    Totentanz S 126 (Danse macabre S 126) - pour piano et orchestre

    Erich Leinsdorf : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, André Watts : Piano
    Album André Watts complete Columbia album collection CD 7 : André Watts Label Sony Classical (88875119792-07) Année 2016
