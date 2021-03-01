Programmation musicale
Le van Beethoven
Par Aurélie Moreau
du lundi au vendredi à 17hMusique classique
Lundi 1 mars 2021
Les projets de Sol Gabetta
Partout où elle passe, la violoncelliste Sol Gabetta impressionne grâce à ses interprétations captivantes, son jeu passionné, sa personnalité charismatique et le grand éclectisme de son répertoire.
La programmation musicale :
- 17h01Giovanni Benedetto Platticompositeur
Concerto pour violoncelle et orchestre en ré min WD 657 : FugueAndres Gabetta, violon : chef d'orchestre, Cappella Gabetta, Sol Gabetta : Violoncelle baroqueAlbum Sol Gabetta : Il progetto Vivaldi / Vol.2 Label Sony Classical (88697932302) Année 2011
- 17h06Robert Schumanncompositeur
3 Fantasiestücke op 73 : 2. Lebhaft, leicht - pour violoncelle et pianoSol Gabetta : Violoncelle, Bertrand Chamayou : PianoAlbum Sol Gabetta interprète des oeuvres pour violoncelle de Schumann Label Sony Classical (88985352272) Année 2018
- 17h09Robert Schumanncompositeur
3 Fantasiestücke op 73 : 3. Rasch und mit Feuer - pour violoncelle et pianoSol Gabetta : Violoncelle, Bertrand Chamayou : PianoAlbum Sol Gabetta interprète des oeuvres pour violoncelle de Schumann Label Sony Classical (88985352272) Année 2018
- 17h14Dimitri Chostakovitchcompositeur
Concerto n°1 en Mi bémol Maj op 107 : Allegro con motoLorin Maazel : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Munich, Sol Gabetta : VioloncelleAlbum Sol Gabetta interprète Chostakovitch et Rachmaninov Label Sony Classical (88725435752) Année 2012
- 17h20Frédéric Chopincompositeur
Sonate en sol min op 65 : Allegro moderato - pour violoncelle et pianoSol Gabetta : Violoncelle, Bertrand Chamayou : PianoAlbum The Chopin album Label Sony Classical (88843093012) Année 2015
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Aurélie MoreauProduction
- Vivian LecuivreRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration
