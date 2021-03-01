Le van Beethoven
Programmation musicale
Par Aurélie Moreau
du lundi au vendredi à 17hMusique classique
Lundi 1 mars 2021
58 min

Les projets de Sol Gabetta

Partout où elle passe, la violoncelliste Sol Gabetta impressionne grâce à ses interprétations captivantes, son jeu passionné, sa personnalité charismatique et le grand éclectisme de son répertoire.

Sol Gabetta, violoncelliste, © Getty / Photo by Roberto Serra - Iguana Press/Redferns
La programmation musicale :
  • 17h01
    Concerto en ré min WD 657 : Fugue - SOL GABETTA
    Giovanni Benedetto Platticompositeur

    Concerto pour violoncelle et orchestre en ré min WD 657 : Fugue

    Andres Gabetta, violon : chef d'orchestre, Cappella Gabetta, Sol Gabetta : Violoncelle baroque
    Album Sol Gabetta : Il progetto Vivaldi / Vol.2 Label Sony Classical (88697932302) Année 2011
  • 17h06
    3 Fantasiestücke op 73 : 2. Lebhaft, leicht - pour violoncelle et piano - SOL GABETTA
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    3 Fantasiestücke op 73 : 2. Lebhaft, leicht - pour violoncelle et piano

    Sol Gabetta : Violoncelle, Bertrand Chamayou : Piano
    Album Sol Gabetta interprète des oeuvres pour violoncelle de Schumann Label Sony Classical (88985352272) Année 2018
  • 17h09
    3 Fantasiestücke op 73 : 3. Rasch und mit Feuer - pour violoncelle et piano - SOL GABETTA
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    3 Fantasiestücke op 73 : 3. Rasch und mit Feuer - pour violoncelle et piano

    Sol Gabetta : Violoncelle, Bertrand Chamayou : Piano
    Album Sol Gabetta interprète des oeuvres pour violoncelle de Schumann Label Sony Classical (88985352272) Année 2018
  • 17h14
    Concerto n°1 en Mi bémol Maj op 107 : Allegro con moto - SOL GABETTA
    Dimitri Chostakovitchcompositeur

    Concerto n°1 en Mi bémol Maj op 107 : Allegro con moto

    Lorin Maazel : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Munich, Sol Gabetta : Violoncelle
    Album Sol Gabetta interprète Chostakovitch et Rachmaninov Label Sony Classical (88725435752) Année 2012
  • 17h20
    Sonate en sol min op 65 : Allegro moderato - pour violoncelle et piano - SOL GABETTA
    Frédéric Chopincompositeur

    Sonate en sol min op 65 : Allegro moderato - pour violoncelle et piano

    Sol Gabetta : Violoncelle, Bertrand Chamayou : Piano
    Album The Chopin album Label Sony Classical (88843093012) Année 2015
