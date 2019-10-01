Programmation musicale
Le van Beethoven
Par Aurélie Moreau
du lundi au vendredi à 17hMusique classique
Mardi 1 octobre 2019
Dossier Mort de Jessye Norman
Au revoir, Jessye Norman !
Les Français se souviendront d’elle interprétant La Marseillaise lors du bicentenaire de la Révolution, le 14 juillet 1989. Et le monde entier se souviendra de son timbre de voix enveloppant. Hommage à une grande dame du chant lyrique.
La programmation musicale :
L V BEETHOVENcompositeur
1 2 3 DG BEETHOVEN CE V 19 01 02 03 Missa_solemnis_en_Ré_Maj_op_123_pour_soli_choeur
- 17h04Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Missa solemnis en Ré Maj op 123 pour soli choeur et orchestre : Kyrie - kyrie eleisonJames Levine : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne, Cheryl Studer : Soprano, Jessye Norman : Soprano, Placido Domingo : TénorAlbum Beethoven Complete Edition / Vol 19 Label Deutsche Grammophon (453799-2)
- 17h04Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Missa solemnis en Ré Maj op 123 pour soli choeur et orchestre : Kyrie - christe eleisonJames Levine : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne, Cheryl Studer : Soprano, Jessye Norman : Soprano, Placido Domingo : TénorAlbum Beethoven Complete Edition / Vol 19 Label Deutsche Grammophon (453799-2)
- 17h05Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Missa solemnis en Ré Maj op 123 pour soli choeur et orchestre :Kyrie - kyrie eleisonJames Levine : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne, Cheryl Studer : Soprano, Jessye Norman : Soprano, Placido Domingo : TénorAlbum Beethoven Complete Edition / Vol 19 Label Deutsche Grammophon (453799-2)
C DEBUSSYcompositeur
NUIT D ETOILES C DEBUSSY J NORMAN PHILIPS 475638901
SCHOENBERGcompositeur
34567 DEB 8 SCHOENBERG_GURRELIEDER_01_03_O,_wenn_des_mondes_strahlen01
- 17h19Arnold Schoenbergcompositeur
O, wenn des mondes strahlenSeiji Ozawa : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Boston, Choeur Du Festival De Tanglewood, Jessye Norman : Voix, SopranoAlbum Gurrelieder Label Philips (412511-2) Année 1979
- 17h19Arnold Schoenbergcompositeur
Roß mein roßSeiji Ozawa : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Boston, Choeur Du Festival De Tanglewood, James Mc Cracken : Voix, TénorAlbum Gurrelieder Label Philips (412511-2) Année 1979
- 17h20Arnold Schoenbergcompositeur
Sterne jubelnSeiji Ozawa : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Boston, Choeur Du Festival De Tanglewood, Jessye Norman : Voix, SopranoAlbum Gurrelieder Label Philips (412511-2) Année 1979
- 17h20Arnold Schoenbergcompositeur
So tanzen die engels vor gottes thron nichtSeiji Ozawa : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Boston, Choeur Du Festival De Tanglewood, James Mc Cracken : Voix, TénorAlbum Gurrelieder Label Philips (412511-2) Année 1979
- 17h21Arnold Schoenbergcompositeur
Nun sag ich dir zum ersten malSeiji Ozawa : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Boston, Choeur Du Festival De Tanglewood, Jessye Norman : Voix, SopranoAlbum Gurrelieder Label Philips (412511-2) Année 1979
- 17h21Arnold Schoenbergcompositeur
Es ist mitternachtszeitSeiji Ozawa : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Boston, Choeur Du Festival De Tanglewood, James Mc Cracken : Voix, TénorAlbum Gurrelieder Label Philips (412511-2) Année 1979
- 17h34Richard Strausscompositeur
Derniers lieder (4) : SeptemberKurt Masur : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Gewandhaus De Leipzig, Jessye Norman : Soprano, Hermann Hesse : auteurAlbum Recital : Jessye Norman Interprete Richard Strauss Label Philips (PHPS 411 052-2)
- 17h41Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Fidelio : Mir ist so wunderbar (Acte I, Sc 4) Marzelline, Leonore, Rocco, JaquinoBernard Haitink : chef d'orchestre, Staatskapelle De Dresde, Jessye Norman : Soprano, Leonore, Kurt Moll : Basse (voix), Rocco, Pamela Coburn : Soprano, Marzelline, Hans Peter Blochwitz : Ténor, JaquinoAlbum Fidelio (Integrale) Label Philips (426308-2) Année 1990
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Aurélie MoreauProduction
- Bruno Riou-MaillardRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration
