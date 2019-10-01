Le van Beethoven
Programmation musicale
Le van Beethoven
Par Aurélie Moreau
du lundi au vendredi à 17hMusique classique
Mardi 1 octobre 2019

Dossier Mort de Jessye Norman

58 min

Au revoir, Jessye Norman !

Les Français se souviendront d’elle interprétant La Marseillaise lors du bicentenaire de la Révolution, le 14 juillet 1989. Et le monde entier se souviendra de son timbre de voix enveloppant. Hommage à une grande dame du chant lyrique.

Jessye Norman, © Getty / ullstein bild
La programmation musicale :
  • 17h00
    L V BEETHOVENcompositeur

  • 17h04
    Missa solemnis en Ré Maj op 123 pour soli choeur et orchestre : Kyrie - kyrie eleison - CHERYL STUDER
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Missa solemnis en Ré Maj op 123 pour soli choeur et orchestre : Kyrie - kyrie eleison

    James Levine : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne, Cheryl Studer : Soprano, Jessye Norman : Soprano, Placido Domingo : Ténor
    Album Beethoven Complete Edition / Vol 19 Label Deutsche Grammophon (453799-2)
  • 17h04
    Missa solemnis en Ré Maj op 123 pour soli choeur et orchestre : Kyrie - christe eleison - CHERYL STUDER
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Missa solemnis en Ré Maj op 123 pour soli choeur et orchestre : Kyrie - christe eleison

    James Levine : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne, Cheryl Studer : Soprano, Jessye Norman : Soprano, Placido Domingo : Ténor
    Album Beethoven Complete Edition / Vol 19 Label Deutsche Grammophon (453799-2)
  • 17h05
    Missa solemnis en Ré Maj op 123 pour soli choeur et orchestre :Kyrie - kyrie eleison - CHERYL STUDER
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Missa solemnis en Ré Maj op 123 pour soli choeur et orchestre :Kyrie - kyrie eleison

    James Levine : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne, Cheryl Studer : Soprano, Jessye Norman : Soprano, Placido Domingo : Ténor
    Album Beethoven Complete Edition / Vol 19 Label Deutsche Grammophon (453799-2)
  • 17h13
    C DEBUSSYcompositeur

  • 17h18
    SCHOENBERGcompositeur

  • 17h19
    O, wenn des mondes strahlen - JESSYE NORMAN
    Arnold Schoenbergcompositeur

    O, wenn des mondes strahlen

    Seiji Ozawa : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Boston, Choeur Du Festival De Tanglewood, Jessye Norman : Voix, Soprano
    Album Gurrelieder Label Philips (412511-2) Année 1979
  • 17h19
    Roß mein roß - JAMES MC CRACKEN
    Arnold Schoenbergcompositeur

    Roß mein roß

    Seiji Ozawa : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Boston, Choeur Du Festival De Tanglewood, James Mc Cracken : Voix, Ténor
    Album Gurrelieder Label Philips (412511-2) Année 1979
  • 17h20
    Sterne jubeln - JESSYE NORMAN
    Arnold Schoenbergcompositeur

    Sterne jubeln

    Seiji Ozawa : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Boston, Choeur Du Festival De Tanglewood, Jessye Norman : Voix, Soprano
    Album Gurrelieder Label Philips (412511-2) Année 1979
  • 17h20
    So tanzen die engels vor gottes thron nicht - JAMES MC CRACKEN
    Arnold Schoenbergcompositeur

    So tanzen die engels vor gottes thron nicht

    Seiji Ozawa : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Boston, Choeur Du Festival De Tanglewood, James Mc Cracken : Voix, Ténor
    Album Gurrelieder Label Philips (412511-2) Année 1979
  • 17h21
    Nun sag ich dir zum ersten mal - JESSYE NORMAN
    Arnold Schoenbergcompositeur

    Nun sag ich dir zum ersten mal

    Seiji Ozawa : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Boston, Choeur Du Festival De Tanglewood, Jessye Norman : Voix, Soprano
    Album Gurrelieder Label Philips (412511-2) Année 1979
  • 17h21
    Es ist mitternachtszeit - JAMES MC CRACKEN
    Arnold Schoenbergcompositeur

    Es ist mitternachtszeit

    Seiji Ozawa : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Boston, Choeur Du Festival De Tanglewood, James Mc Cracken : Voix, Ténor
    Album Gurrelieder Label Philips (412511-2) Année 1979
  • 17h34
    Derniers lieder (4) : September - JESSYE NORMAN
    Richard Strausscompositeur

    Derniers lieder (4) : September

    Kurt Masur : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Gewandhaus De Leipzig, Jessye Norman : Soprano, Hermann Hesse : auteur
    Album Recital : Jessye Norman Interprete Richard Strauss Label Philips (PHPS 411 052-2)
  • 17h41
    Fidelio : Mir ist so wunderbar (Acte I, Sc 4) Marzelline, Leonore, Rocco, Jaquino - JESSYE NORMAN
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Fidelio : Mir ist so wunderbar (Acte I, Sc 4) Marzelline, Leonore, Rocco, Jaquino

    Bernard Haitink : chef d'orchestre, Staatskapelle De Dresde, Jessye Norman : Soprano, Leonore, Kurt Moll : Basse (voix), Rocco, Pamela Coburn : Soprano, Marzelline, Hans Peter Blochwitz : Ténor, Jaquino
    Album Fidelio (Integrale) Label Philips (426308-2) Année 1990
