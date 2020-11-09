Programmation musicale
Le van Beethoven
Par Aurélie Moreau
du lundi au vendredi à 17hMusique classique
Lundi 9 novembre 2020
Kremerata Baltica, nouveautés Beethoven
La programmation musicale :
- 17h00Dimitri Chostakovitchcompositeur
Concerto n°1 en ut min op 35 : Allegretto - pour piano trompette et orchestre à cordesKremerata Baltica, Anna Vinnitskaya : Piano, Tobias Willner : TrompetteAlbum Dimitri Chostakovitch : Concertos pour piano Label Alpha (Et Mbm) @ (ALPHA203) Année 2015
- 17h07Antonio Vivaldicompositeur
Concerto pour 2 violoncelles en sol min RV 531Heinrich Schiff : chef d'orchestre, Kremerata Baltica, Anastasia Kobekina : Violoncelle, Edgar Moreau : VioloncelleAlbum Focus Cello Label Profil (PH14040) Année 2018
- 17h17Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur
Sonate pour piano n°31 en La bémol Maj op 110 : 1. Moderato cantabile molto espressivoFabrizio Chiovetta : PianoAlbum Ludwig van Beethoven : Sonates pour piano Label Aparte (AP238) Année 2020
- 17h25Franz Lisztcompositeur
Après une lecture de Dante S 161 n°7 : Andante maestoso - arrangement pour violon et orchestre à cordesGidon Kremer : chef d'orchestre, Kremerata Baltica, Gidon Kremer : Violon, Marta Sudraba : VioloncelleAlbum Gidon Kremer : Complete concerto recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / Cd 21 Label Deutsche Grammophon (4796522) Année 2016
- 17h28Franz Lisztcompositeur
Après une lecture de Dante S 161 n°7 : Presto agitato assai - arrangement pour violon et orchestre à cordesGidon Kremer : chef d'orchestre, Kremerata Baltica, Gidon Kremer : Violon, Marta Sudraba : VioloncelleAlbum Gidon Kremer : Complete concerto recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / Cd 21 Label Deutsche Grammophon (4796522) Année 2016
- 17h33Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Concerto n°27 en Si bémol Maj K 595 : Allegro - pour piano et orchestreEvgueni Kissin : chef d'orchestre, Kremerata Baltica, Evgueni Kissin : PianoAlbum Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart : Concertos pour piano Label Emi (6 26645 2) Année 2010
- 17h43Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur
Quatuor à cordes n°16 en Fa Maj op 135 : 3. Lento assai, cantante e tranquillo - arrangement pour orchestre à cordesMario Brunello : chef d'orchestre, Kremerata Baltica, Gidon Kremer : auteurAlbum Searching for Ludwig Label Alpha (488531) Année 2020
- 17h51George Gershwincompositeur
3 Préludes : 3. Allegro ben ritmato e deciso - arrangement pour clarinette et pianoPatrick Messina : Clarinette, Fabrizio Chiovetta : Piano, arr James Cohn d'après Jascha Heifetz : auteurAlbum Songs Label Aparte (AP231) Année 2020
- 17h53Mieczyslaw Weinbergcompositeur
Symphonie de chambre n°3 op 151 : Allegro molto - pour orchestre à cordesGidon Kremer : Violon et direction artistique : chef d'orchestre, Kremerata BalticaAlbum Mieczyslav Weinberg : Symphonies de chambre et quintette pour piano Label Ecm (ECM2538) Année 2017
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Aurélie MoreauProduction
- Louise LoubrieuRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration
émission précédentevendredi 6 novembre 2020
émission suivantemardi 10 novembre 2020