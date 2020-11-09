Le van Beethoven
Programmation musicale
Par Aurélie Moreau
du lundi au vendredi à 17hMusique classique
Lundi 9 novembre 2020
58 min

Kremerata Baltica, nouveautés Beethoven

La Kremerata Baltica, Gidon Kremer violon et direction artistique, © Photo by Angie Kremer Photography / Alpha Classics
La programmation musicale :
  • 17h00
    Concerto n°1 en ut min op 35 : Allegretto - pour piano trompette et orchestre à cordes - ANNA VINNITSKAYA
    Dimitri Chostakovitchcompositeur

    Concerto n°1 en ut min op 35 : Allegretto - pour piano trompette et orchestre à cordes

    Kremerata Baltica, Anna Vinnitskaya : Piano, Tobias Willner : Trompette
    Album Dimitri Chostakovitch : Concertos pour piano Label Alpha (Et Mbm) @ (ALPHA203) Année 2015
  • 17h07
    Concerto pour 2 violoncelles en sol min RV 531 - PABLO FERRANDEZ
    Antonio Vivaldicompositeur

    Concerto pour 2 violoncelles en sol min RV 531

    Heinrich Schiff : chef d'orchestre, Kremerata Baltica, Anastasia Kobekina : Violoncelle, Edgar Moreau : Violoncelle
    Album Focus Cello Label Profil (PH14040) Année 2018
  • 17h17
    Sonate pour piano n°31 en La bémol Maj op 110 : 1. Moderato cantabile molto espressivo - FABRIZIO CHIOVETTA
    Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur

    Sonate pour piano n°31 en La bémol Maj op 110 : 1. Moderato cantabile molto espressivo

    Fabrizio Chiovetta : Piano
    Album Ludwig van Beethoven : Sonates pour piano Label Aparte (AP238) Année 2020
  • 17h25
    Après une lecture de Dante S 161 n°7 : Andante maestoso - arrangement pour violon et orchestre à cordes - GIDON KREMER
    Franz Lisztcompositeur

    Après une lecture de Dante S 161 n°7 : Andante maestoso - arrangement pour violon et orchestre à cordes

    Gidon Kremer : chef d'orchestre, Kremerata Baltica, Gidon Kremer : Violon, Marta Sudraba : Violoncelle
    Album Gidon Kremer : Complete concerto recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / Cd 21 Label Deutsche Grammophon (4796522) Année 2016
  • 17h28
    Après une lecture de Dante S 161 n°7 : Presto agitato assai - arrangement pour violon et orchestre à cordes - GIDON KREMER
    Franz Lisztcompositeur

    Après une lecture de Dante S 161 n°7 : Presto agitato assai - arrangement pour violon et orchestre à cordes

    Gidon Kremer : chef d'orchestre, Kremerata Baltica, Gidon Kremer : Violon, Marta Sudraba : Violoncelle
    Album Gidon Kremer : Complete concerto recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / Cd 21 Label Deutsche Grammophon (4796522) Année 2016
  • 17h33
    Concerto n°27 en Si bémol Maj K 595 : Allegro - pour piano et orchestre - EVGUENI KISSIN
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Concerto n°27 en Si bémol Maj K 595 : Allegro - pour piano et orchestre

    Evgueni Kissin : chef d'orchestre, Kremerata Baltica, Evgueni Kissin : Piano
    Album Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart : Concertos pour piano Label Emi (6 26645 2) Année 2010
  • 17h43
    Quatuor à cordes n°16 en Fa Maj op 135 : 3. Lento assai, cantante e tranquillo - arrangement pour orchestre à cordes
    Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur

    Quatuor à cordes n°16 en Fa Maj op 135 : 3. Lento assai, cantante e tranquillo - arrangement pour orchestre à cordes

    Mario Brunello : chef d'orchestre, Kremerata Baltica, Gidon Kremer : auteur
    Album Searching for Ludwig Label Alpha (488531) Année 2020
  • 17h51
    3 Préludes : 3. Allegro ben ritmato e deciso - arrangement pour clarinette et piano - PATRICK MESSINA
    George Gershwincompositeur

    3 Préludes : 3. Allegro ben ritmato e deciso - arrangement pour clarinette et piano

    Patrick Messina : Clarinette, Fabrizio Chiovetta : Piano, arr James Cohn d'après Jascha Heifetz : auteur
    Album Songs Label Aparte (AP231) Année 2020
  • 17h53
    Symphonie de chambre n°3 op 151 : Allegro molto - pour orchestre à cordes
    Mieczyslaw Weinbergcompositeur

    Symphonie de chambre n°3 op 151 : Allegro molto - pour orchestre à cordes

    Gidon Kremer : Violon et direction artistique : chef d'orchestre, Kremerata Baltica
    Album Mieczyslav Weinberg : Symphonies de chambre et quintette pour piano Label Ecm (ECM2538) Année 2017
