Mercredi 30 décembre 2020
58 min

Le van Beethoven de Leonard Bernstein

Deux symphonies bouillonnantes ! Leonard Bernstein dirige l'Orchestre philharmonique de New-York dans la 4ème Symphonie de Beethoven enregistrée en 1962 au Manhattan Center de New-York et la 5ème, qui date de 1961.

Le compositeur, pianiste et chef d'orchestre Leonard Bernstein, © Sony Classical

Programmation musicale :

(Disques)

Ludwig van Beethoven,

Symphonie nº4 en si bémol Majeur op 60 :
4ème mouvement. Allegro ma non troppo

Orchestre Philharmonique de New York
direction : Leonard Bernstein
SONY CLASSICAL 1907597048201/3

Ludwig van Beethoven,

Concerto pour piano et orchestre n°1
en ut Majeur op 15 :
2ème mvt. Largo

Krystian Zimerman, piano
Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne
direction : Leonard Bernstein
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 435 467-2

Giuseppe Verdi,

Falstaff :
Acte 1 scène 1 :
- Caius, Falstaff, Bardolfo, Pistola
« Falstaff ! Olà ! »
- Falstaff, Bardolfo, Pistola
« Sei polli : sei scellini »
(« 6 poulets : 6 shillings »)

Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, baryton
(John Falstaff)
Gerhard Stolze (Docteur Caius)
Murray Dickie (Bardolfo)
Erich Kunz (Pistola)
Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne
direction : Leonard Bernstein
SONY CLASSICAL 889854171426566/58

Félix Mendelssohn,

Les Hébrides, Ouverture op 26

Orchestre Philharmonique d’Israël
direction : Leonard Bernstein
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 00289 479 5716

Maurice Ravel,

Concerto en sol Majeur :
3ème mvt. Presto

Leonard Bernstein, piano et direction
Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 028947984184-85

Antonin Dvorak,

Symphonie n°9 en mi mineur op 95 B 178,
« Du Nouveau Monde » :
1er mvt. Adagio – Allegro molto

Orchestre Philharmonique de New York
direction : Leonard Bernstein
SONY CLASSICAL 889854171426566/33

Johannes Brahms – Hugo Conrat
d’après des poèmes hongrois,

11 Zigeunerlieder op 103 :
2. Hochgetürmte Rimaflut
(Flot de la Rima qui se dresse haut)

Christa Ludwig, mezzo-soprano
Leonard Bernstein, piano
WARNER CLASSICS 0190295690205/8

émission précédente
mardi 29 décembre 2020
58 min
Faust, le projet de Beethoven en 1823
émission suivante
jeudi 31 décembre 2020
58 min
Erich Wolfgang Korngold, un portrait musical