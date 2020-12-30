Le van Beethoven de Leonard Bernstein
Deux symphonies bouillonnantes ! Leonard Bernstein dirige l'Orchestre philharmonique de New-York dans la 4ème Symphonie de Beethoven enregistrée en 1962 au Manhattan Center de New-York et la 5ème, qui date de 1961.
Programmation musicale :
(Disques)
Ludwig van Beethoven,
Symphonie nº4 en si bémol Majeur op 60 :
4ème mouvement. Allegro ma non troppo
Orchestre Philharmonique de New York
direction : Leonard Bernstein
SONY CLASSICAL 1907597048201/3
Ludwig van Beethoven,
Concerto pour piano et orchestre n°1
en ut Majeur op 15 :
2ème mvt. Largo
Krystian Zimerman, piano
Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne
direction : Leonard Bernstein
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 435 467-2
Giuseppe Verdi,
Falstaff :
Acte 1 scène 1 :
- Caius, Falstaff, Bardolfo, Pistola
« Falstaff ! Olà ! »
- Falstaff, Bardolfo, Pistola
« Sei polli : sei scellini »
(« 6 poulets : 6 shillings »)
Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, baryton
(John Falstaff)
Gerhard Stolze (Docteur Caius)
Murray Dickie (Bardolfo)
Erich Kunz (Pistola)
Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne
direction : Leonard Bernstein
SONY CLASSICAL 889854171426566/58
Félix Mendelssohn,
Les Hébrides, Ouverture op 26
Orchestre Philharmonique d’Israël
direction : Leonard Bernstein
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 00289 479 5716
Maurice Ravel,
Concerto en sol Majeur :
3ème mvt. Presto
Leonard Bernstein, piano et direction
Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 028947984184-85
Antonin Dvorak,
Symphonie n°9 en mi mineur op 95 B 178,
« Du Nouveau Monde » :
1er mvt. Adagio – Allegro molto
Orchestre Philharmonique de New York
direction : Leonard Bernstein
SONY CLASSICAL 889854171426566/33
Johannes Brahms – Hugo Conrat
d’après des poèmes hongrois,
11 Zigeunerlieder op 103 :
2. Hochgetürmte Rimaflut
(Flot de la Rima qui se dresse haut)
Christa Ludwig, mezzo-soprano
Leonard Bernstein, piano
WARNER CLASSICS 0190295690205/8
