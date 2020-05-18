Le Beethoven radical de Teodor Currentzis
A Vienne au cours de l’été 2018, le chef gréco-russe a enregistré une nouvelle version de la 5e Symphonie de Beethoven avec son ensemble MusicAeterna. C'est une interprétation pêchue et mordante qui ne laissera personne indifférent, sortie en avril dernier sous le label Sony Classical.
Programmation musicale
(Disques CD)
Ludwig van Beethoven,
Symphonie n°5 en ut mineur opus 67 : 1er mouvement. Allegro con brio – 2ème mvt. Andante con moto
MusicAeterna
direction : Teodor Currentzis
SONY CLASSICAL 19075884972
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart,
Requiem en ré mineur KV 626 : Offertoire : Domine Jesu – Hostias
Simone Kermes, soprano
Stéphanie Houtzeel, alto
Markus Brutscher, ténor
Arnaud Richard, basse
The New Siberian Singers
MusicAeterna
direction : Teodor Currentzis
ALPHA ALPHA 377
Dmitri Chostakovitch,
Concerto pour piano n°2 en fa Majeur op 102 : Andante
Alexander Melnikov, piano
Mahler Chamber Orchestra
direction : Teodor Currentzis
HARMONIA MUNDI HMC 902104
Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovski,
Symphonie n°6 en si mineur op 74, « Pathétique » : 3ème mvt. Allegro molto vivace
MusicAeterna
direction : Teodor Currentzis
SONY CLASSICAL 88985404352
Jean-Philippe Rameau,
Les Indes galantes :
Air pour les esclaves africains (1ère entrée Scène 6)
Ballet des fleurs : Orage (3ème entrée Scène 7)
MusicAeterna
direction : Teodor Currentzis
SONY CLASSICAL 88843082572
Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovski,
Concerto pour violon en ré Majeur op 35 : Allegro vivacissimo
Patricia Kopatchinskaja, violon
MusicAeterna
direction : Teodor Currentzis
SONY CLASSICAL 88875165122
- Aurélie MoreauProduction
- Thomas JostRéalisation
- Cécile Bonnet des ClaustresCollaboration