Le van Beethoven
Programmation musicale
Par Aurélie Moreau
du lundi au vendredi à 17hMusique classique
Lundi 18 mai 2020
58 min

Le Beethoven radical de Teodor Currentzis

A Vienne au cours de l’été 2018, le chef gréco-russe a enregistré une nouvelle version de la 5e Symphonie de Beethoven avec son ensemble MusicAeterna. C'est une interprétation pêchue et mordante qui ne laissera personne indifférent, sortie en avril dernier sous le label Sony Classical.

Le chef d'orchestre Teodor Currentzis, © Getty / Photo by Vyacheslav Prokofyev\TASS via Getty Images

Ludwig van Beethoven,

Symphonie n°5 en ut mineur opus 67 : 1er mouvement. Allegro con brio – 2ème mvt. Andante con moto

MusicAeterna
direction : Teodor Currentzis
SONY CLASSICAL 19075884972

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart,

Requiem en ré mineur KV 626 : Offertoire : Domine Jesu – Hostias

Simone Kermes, soprano
Stéphanie Houtzeel, alto
Markus Brutscher, ténor
Arnaud Richard, basse
The New Siberian Singers
MusicAeterna
direction : Teodor Currentzis
ALPHA ALPHA 377

Dmitri Chostakovitch,

Concerto pour piano n°2 en fa Majeur op 102 : Andante

Alexander Melnikov, piano
Mahler Chamber Orchestra
direction : Teodor Currentzis
HARMONIA MUNDI HMC 902104

Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovski,

Symphonie n°6 en si mineur op 74, « Pathétique » : 3ème mvt. Allegro molto vivace

MusicAeterna
direction : Teodor Currentzis
SONY CLASSICAL 88985404352

Jean-Philippe Rameau,

Les Indes galantes :
Air pour les esclaves africains (1ère entrée Scène 6)
Ballet des fleurs : Orage (3ème entrée Scène 7)

MusicAeterna
direction : Teodor Currentzis
SONY CLASSICAL 88843082572

Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovski,

Concerto pour violon en ré Majeur op 35 : Allegro vivacissimo

Patricia Kopatchinskaja, violon
MusicAeterna
direction : Teodor Currentzis
SONY CLASSICAL 88875165122

